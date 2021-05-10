SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (“Harvest” or the “Company”) (OTC: HRVSF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve”) (OTC: TCNNF). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Harvest shareholders will receive 0.1170 shares of Trulieve common stock for each Harvest share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $4.79 based upon Trulieve’s May 7, 2021 closing price of $40.92 . Upon consummation of the transaction, current Harvest shareholders will own only 26.7% of the issued and outstanding pro forma Trulieve shares.

If you own Harvest shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/HRVSF/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor
New York , NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Harvest’s board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Harvest’s shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-harvest-health–recreation-inc-301287808.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

Curaleaf Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) , a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 . All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

1Q 2021 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Keep reading... Show less

Cronos Group Inc. to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 5th Annual Global Cannabis Conference on May 11, 2021

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that Mike Gorenstein, Executive Chairman, will speak at Canaccord Genuity’s 5th Annual Global Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Participants may access a live webcast of the presentation by going to the Upcoming Events page at thecronosgroup.com . A replay will be made available shortly following the live presentation.

Keep reading... Show less

Numinus Congratulates MAPS on Phase 3 Clinical Trial Demonstrating Significant Benefits of MDMA-Assisted Therapy for Severe PTSD

Numinus and Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies collaboration
will conduct follow-on Compassionate Access trial in real-world setting in Vancouver, Canada

Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today congratulates the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and the MAPP1 trial study team for their announcement of results from the Phase 3 randomized clinical trial of MDMA-assisted therapy for the treatment of severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Announces the Largest US Cannabis Transaction; Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., Creates the Most Profitable Multi-State Operator in the World’s Largest Cannabis Market

Combined Company Will Maintain Industry Leading Scale in Retail, Cultivation & Production

Footprint Provides National Scale with a Deep Regional Focus in Attractive Markets

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Announces the Largest US Cannabis Transaction; Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., Creates the Most Profitable Multi-State Operator in the World’s Largest Cannabis Market

Combined Company Will Maintain Industry Leading Scale in Retail, Cultivation & Production

Footprint Provides National Scale with a Deep Regional Focus in Attractive Markets

Keep reading... Show less