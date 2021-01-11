Matica Introduces Canada’s Newest Cannabis Brand

 Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTC: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) and Matica subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. (“RoyalMax”) are pleased to introduce the Company’s exciting new cannabis brand OUESTTM to the market. OUESTTMis the first brand to comeout of MaticaRoyalMax.

All OUESTTM offerings are craft grown, high quality premium cannabis products. High THC and terpene rich, the Company’s products strive to provide consumers with the kind of cannabis the market has been demanding. OUESTTMrepresents the finest that the Company has to offer with an emphasis on aroma, flavour and overall enjoyment, such is the spirit of OUESTTM.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3200/71735_83d7877174ae4a51_002.jpg

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3200/71735_83d7877174ae4a51_002full.jpg

To learn more about Matica’s brand please go to go-ouest.ca

Please follow us to for more updates on our exciting new brand of cannabis products, OUESTTM and their availability in your province.

About Matica

Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences. Matica continues to work with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for Matica and RoyalMax, including topicals and ionic mists. Through its acquisition of Trichome Treats, an award winning chocolatier, Matica and RoyalMax intend on introducing edibles into the RoyalMax product mix.

For more information on Matica Enterprises please visit the website at: www.maticaenterprises.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Matica Enterprises INC.
Boris Ziger
Boris Ziger, CEO & Chairman

The Company’s public filings are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com.

For further information, please contact Boris Ziger, at:
Telephone: 416-304-9935
E-mail: info@maticaenterprises.com
Website: www.maticaenterprises.com , www.maticammj.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Corporation. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Corporation’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

This news release contains statements about the Company’s information that may be made available on the S&P Capital IQ Corporation Records Listing Program and the business of Matica that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek Safe Harbor.

