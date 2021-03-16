Matica Forwards First Shipment of Cannabis to BC

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Matica subsidiary RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. (“RoyalMax”) has forwarded its first shipment of cannabis to the Province of British Columbia as per the Company’s supply agreement with the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch, which is the sole wholesale distributor of non-medical cannabis for the province.
Management continues to aggressively expand the Company’s commercial and production footprint to additional Canadian provinces.
Alumina Equity Facility
The Company has renewed the draw-down equity facility of up to $20,000,000, with Alumina Partners, LLC, a New York-based private equity firm that has made substantial investments in the cannabis space. The terms of the agreement remain unchanged. The purchase of up to $20,000,000 of units of the Company (the “Units”), consisting of one common share (the “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (the “Warrants”), at discounts from 25% of the market price of the Shares, with each Private Placement Offering occurring exclusively at the option of the Company, throughout the 24 month term of the agreement. The exercise price of the Warrants will be at a 25% premium over the market price of the Shares. There are no upfront fees or interest associated with the use of this financing.
About Matica
Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences. Matica continues to work with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for Matica and RoyalMax, including topicals and ionic mists. Through its acquisition of Trichome Treats, an award winning chocolatier, Matica and RoyalMax intend on introducing edibles into the RoyalMax product mix.
For more information on Matica Enterprises please visit the website at: www.maticaenterprises.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Matica Enterprises INC.
Boris Ziger
Boris Ziger, CEO & Chairman
The Company’s public filings are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com.
For further information, please contact Boris Ziger, at:
Telephone: 416-304-9935
E-mail: info@maticaenterprises.com
Website: www.maticaenterprises.com , www.maticammj.com
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Corporation. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Corporation’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.
This news release contains statements about the Company’s information that may be made available on the S&P Capital IQ Corporation Records Listing Program and the business of Matica that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek Safe Harbor.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77389
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Matica Enterprises
Trulieve Opens First Location in Sebring
The new dispensary marks 83 locations nationwide for the Company
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States announced today the opening of a brand-new Florida dispensary, the Company’s 83rd nationwide. The new location marks Trulieve’s first in both Sebring and Highlands County expanding patient access to Florida’s largest and broadest assortment of high-quality medical cannabis products.
Codebase Engages Bitcoin Mining, Blockchain Ecosystem Consultant, Strategic Advisor Mr. Jacob Chernoff
Mr. Chernoff To Focus on Maximizing Results for Code’s Bitcoin Mining Operations and Ongoing Blockchain Investments
Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to announce the Company has engaged Jacob Chernoff to assist with their ongoing investments and operations within the Bitcoin Mining and Blockchain ecosystem. In addition, Mr. Chernoff will serve as a Strategic Advisor to the Company, joining Mr. Jeff Koyen and Mr. Laurent Zhang
FinCanna Reports Portfolio Company QVI Inc. Onboards Award Winning and State Leading Cannabis Brands for Contract Manufacturing
QVI’s Facility is Designed for Annual Operating Capacity of ~US$45 Million
FinCanna Capital Corp. (“FinCanna”) (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF), a royalty company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce growing demand and onboarding of state leading cannabis brands for its investee company QVI, Inc. doing business as “The Galley”, a cannabis-infused product manufacturer located in Sonoma County, California
Green Thumb Industries Opens Rise Paramus, Its Second Retail Location in New Jersey
Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ Dispensaries, announces the opening of Rise Paramus in New Jersey. This is Green Thumb’s second Rise™ location in New Jersey and 54th store in the nation. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to the Paramus Children’s Health Foundation, which provides financial support to families of children who suffer from a severe illness or injury that results in economic hardship.
“We are honored to open Rise Paramus, which will benefit the thousands of registered medical cannabis patients in Bergen County with its geographical proximity and high-quality products for which Rise™ is known,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We are also grateful to support the Paramus Children’s Health Foundation and its impactful work assisting the families of children suffering from serious illnesses.”
EXPLORE