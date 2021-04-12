Lobe Sciences to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 14, 2021

Lobe invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

 Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 14, 2021.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO and Director, Philip Young in real time.

Lobe will be presenting at 10:30 am Eastern time for 45 minutes. Mr. Young will provide a full presentation and will be available for questions after his presentation.

Interested participants are encouraged to register in advance at:
https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1451311&tp_key=5b36cea9ad&sti=lobe

An archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com after the live event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

For further information please contact:

Lobe Sciences Ltd.
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; that the Company’s drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company’s corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80019

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Lobe Sciences

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Lobe Sciences using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Cresco Labs Expands Branded Edibles Portfolio With Launch of Wonder Wellness Gummies

Company is strategically building a diverse edibles portfolio with taste-forward and effects-driven products to cater to market and consumer needs

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the launch of Wonder Wellness (“Wonder”) Gummies and availability in Illinois. The new low-dose edibles are enhanced with botanicals to complement the overall cannabis experience, and their simple packaging communicates desired effects so wellness-minded category newcomers can consume with confidence to add cannabis as a part of their daily lifestyles.

Keep reading... Show less

INDVR Brands Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with BevCanna to Introduce Honu’s THC Infused Products to Canadian Consumers

INDVR Brands Inc. (CSE: IDVR) (the “Company” or “INDVR Brands” or “INDVR”), a premier cannabis brand, consolidator and edibles retailer, proudly announces it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (“BevCanna”) to produce and distribute certain HONU THC infused and award-winning edible products to retail locations across Canada. The new partnership marks INDVR’s first introduction to the Canadian cannabis market and its first international expansion.

With the THC infused product segment making up a growing percentage of the cannabis consumed in Canada, now is the ideal time to introduce our HONU brand into an edibles market estimated at approximately $1.6 billion annually,” said Joshua Mann, INDVR’s CEO. “Our dedication to product quality and consistency is our defining factor in producing some of the most trusted products in Washington and Oregon states, and we are excited to start building the same brand-loyal following across Canada.”

Keep reading... Show less

Aphria Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Reports Eighth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA and Positive Adjusted EBITDA from Cannabis Business

 Aphria Inc. (” Aphria ,” ” we ,” or the ” Company “) (TSX: APHA) (NASDAQ: APHA), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended February 28, 2021 . All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted and except for per gram, kilogram, kilogram equivalents, and per share amounts.

Keep reading... Show less

Hill Street Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (“Hill Street” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (“Units”), at a price of $0.08 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $3,403,883.52, which was oversubscribed by almost $1,000,000. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) warrant (“Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Company at a price of $0.11 per share for a period of three (3) years from Closing (“Offering”). All the securities issued in connection with the offering will be subject to a hold period of four-months and one day from the date of closing.

“We are extremely pleased with the response to our offering and the quality of investors from both Canada and the US, that are supporting our global growth agenda,” said Lori Senecal. “This capital is important for our next phase of corporate development as we continue to build out our programs to monetize the patent usage rights we acquired to DehydraTECH (R) fast-acting emulsion technology,” added Craig Binkley.

Keep reading... Show less

Thoughtful Brands Announces 10:1 Share Consolidation

Thoughtful Brands, Inc. (CSE:TBI)(FWB:1WZ1)(OTCQB:PEMTF) (the “Company” or “Thoughtful Brands“), an eCommerce technology company that researches, develops, markets, and distributes natural health products through various brands in North America and Europe, announces that it intends to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares (“Shares”) at a ratio of ten (10) pre-consolidated Shares to one (1) post-consolidation Share (the “Consolidation

The Company currently has 389,274,701 Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation there will be approximately 38,927,470 Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Shares will be issued and any fractions of a Share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. The exercise or conversion price and the number of Shares issuable under any of the Company’s outstanding convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted upon Consolidation.

Keep reading... Show less