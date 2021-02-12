IIROC Trading Halt – CRON

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Cronos Group Inc.

TSX Symbol: CRON

All Issues: No

Reason: Single-Stock Circuit Breaker

Halt Time (ET): 1:56:01 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/12/c9795.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cannabis Free Report Cover

Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!

  
Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!
 

IIROC Trade Resumption – CRON

Trading resumes in:

Company: Cronos Group Inc.

Keep reading... Show less

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Reddit Sets Sights on Cannabis

Cannabis stocks go for a bumpy ride after becoming the most recent target of coordinated Reddit open market moves.

A stock market researcher issued a new report highlighting the recent changes in short selling for the cannabis space.

Keep reading... Show less

Revive Therapeutics Announces Closing of $23.0 Million Short Form Prospectus Offering

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“ Revive ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE:RVV) (USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal prospectus offering of 46,000,000 units (“ Units ”) at a price of $0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $23,000,000 (the “ Offering ”), which includes the exercise in full of the 15% over-allotment option. The syndicate of underwriters was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. as the co-lead underwriters (together, the ” Underwriters “). The Units were offered and sold by way of a short form prospectus filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “ Common Share ”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase ‎one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.70 per Common Share until February 12, 2024. If the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “ Exchange ”) is greater than $1.10 for the preceding ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is at least 30 trading days following the date on which the Company issues a press release announcing the reduced warrant term.

Keep reading... Show less

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Conference Call on February 26, 2021

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) will hold its 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-year Earnings Conference Call on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EST. Cronos Group’s senior management team will discuss the Company’s financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company’s website.

Keep reading... Show less

Curaleaf Celebrates New Branded Store in Bangor, Maine

Patients can now access medical products at three Curaleaf retail locations throughout the state

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, celebrates the opening of a new Curaleaf-branded location in Bangor located at 829 Hogan Road, the company’s third branded location in Maine and its 101st nationwide.

Keep reading... Show less