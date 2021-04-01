Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for April 2021
Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ Dispensaries, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conferences in April 2021:
ROTH Virtual Golden Cannabis Day, April 7, 2021: Founder and CEO Ben Kovler will participate on a brand-focused panel at 4:00 pm ET and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.
Stifel Canada Cross Sector Insight Conference, April 21, 2021 : Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.
About Green Thumb Industries :
Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 97 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,400 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.
|Investor Contact:
|Media Contact:
|Jennifer Dooley
|Linda Marsicano
|Chief Strategy Officer
|VP, Corporate Communications
|InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
|lmarsicano@gtigrows.com
|310-622-8257
|773-354-2004
Source: Green Thumb Industries
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
Canopy Growth Completes Acquisition of Leading Ontario-based Cannabis Brand Ace Valley
Ace Valley’s strong consumer loyalty and focus on “Ready to Enjoy” products further strengthens Canopy Growth’s leading house of brands
One of Ontario’s leading cannabis brands. With a strong focus on ready-to-enjoy (“RTE”) products and a loyal following of millennial and Gen-Z consumers, the acquisition will strengthen Canopy’s industry leading house of brands.
Better Plant Expands Jusu Juice Home Delivery to Vancouver and Launches New Online Ordering Platform
Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) (“Better Plant” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jusu Bars Corp. (“Jusu”) has relaunched a new Shopify-powered version of its direct-to-consumer eCommerce website jusubar.com. The new site now offers direct-to-consumer delivery of refrigerated cold-pressed juices in Metro Calgary, Alberta, Metro Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia, with this service now available to a total population in those areas of 4.4 million. This week, Jusu launched an order fulfillment site in Metro Vancouver that provides its cold-pressed juices and juice cleanses via pick-up or home delivery every Tuesday and Thursday from their Yaletown facility located at 1238 Homer Street, Vancouver, BC.
TransCanna Closes Unit Financing, Completes Daly Facility Loan, Issues Shares for Debt and Receives MCTO
TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (“TransCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a Unit financing, completed the Daly Facility Construction Loan Agreement, issued shares for debt to certain employees and received an MCTO.
“Thank you to all of our shareholders for their support, I’m very excited about today’s press release, to provide everyone with a number of updates as our entire team has been working feverishly to move the company into a position to be well capitalized through phase 1 of our build out process,” Stated Bob Blink, CEO of the Company.
Nextleaf Solutions Secures $3 Million in Convertible Note Financing
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) (“Nextleaf” or the “Company”), the world’s most innovative cannabis processor, is pleased to announce that it has closed a private placement with an institutional investor (the “Investor”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,000,000 (the “Offering”).
The Offering was completed pursuant to the terms of securities purchase agreement dated as of the date hereof between the Company and the Investor which provided for the issuance of a senior secured convertible note of the Company in the principal amount of $3,300,000 (the “Note“) and a warrant (the “Warrant“) to purchase up to 6,875,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares“).
New to the Investing News Network
Here at the Investing News Network our mission is twofold: to provide the latest news and quality education by helping you identify investment opportunities in niche markets, and to help leading companies communicate their value to investors.
Connecting investors with opportunities is what we do best. We are proud to present several companies that are new to the Investing News Network.
Below you will find links to educational profiles on leading companies offering opportunities in growth markets such as gold, cannabis, fintech and psychedelics.
Please note these profiles are not buy recommendations. There are many factors that you should consider before purchasing stocks. The purpose of these profiles is to present an in-depth value proposition for each company and provide you with the opportunity to easily request more information for your due diligence.
New to the Investing News Network – March 2021
EXPLORE