Curaleaf Announces Participation in Roth Capital Partners Virtual 33rd Annual Conference
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that Joseph Bayern Curaleaf Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in the Cannabis State of the Industry Panel presentation at the Roth Capital Partners Virtual 33 rd Annual Conference for investors on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET .
Details on how to access the webcast presentation can be found under the events section of the Curaleaf investor relations website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events .
About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (Curaleaf) is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 101 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,800 team members across the United States . Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com .
