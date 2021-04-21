Canopy Growth Signs U.S. Distribution Agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits for CBD Beverage Portfolio
The Company Will Tap into Southern Glazer’s Established Distribution Network to Bring Quatreau, its CBD-Infused Sparkling Water, to U.S. Retailers
Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, CBD and vaporization device company, today announced Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”), the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, as the distribution partner for its U.S. portfolio of CBD-infused beverages. This partnership announcement follows the recent launch of Quatreau Canopy’s first line of CBD-infused beverages sold in the U.S market.
“Through this groundbreaking partnership, we will leverage Southern Glazer’s established distribution network to bring our CBD beverage portfolio to retailers and consumers across the U.S. market,” said Julious Grant , Chief Commercial Officer, Canopy Growth. “The leadership team at Southern Glazer’s shares our values, priorities, and future-forward view of the category. Together, we are committed to creating an immediate strategic route to market for Canopy’s premium CBD beverages.”
Southern Glazer’s will distribute Canopy Growth’s CBD beverages, beginning with its CBD-infused sparkling water brand Quatreau™, across seven states, with additional states in the months to come. Southern Glazer’s will be selling Quatreau™ through its existing commercial infrastructure, including its industry-leading Proof ® e-commerce platform at sgproof.com . Canopy Growth is one of the first U.S. CBD beverage producers to access the nationwide network of a large-scale alcohol distributor to reach consumers across the U.S. at mainstream retail stores. The agreement also showcases the benefits of the company’s strategic relationship with Constellation Brands, the global beverage leader.
“This agreement reinforces our consumer-focused approach to identifying emerging growth areas where we can add value for our customers,” said David Chaplin , Chief Growth Officer, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “There is strong consumer interest in the CBD-infused beverage category and our distribution network is uniquely positioned to deliver the most efficient and effective route-to-market for CBD suppliers and retail customers. We’re proud to align with Canopy Growth, a company well-positioned to lead this product category with a portfolio of premium, highly desirable consumer brands.”
“Innovation in the beverage industry like we are seeing from Canopy Growth brings new energy to the marketplace and increases the level of consumer interest in all our products,” added John Wittig , Chief Commercial Officer, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “We are excited to be adding Quatreau as the first CBD-infused beverage in our portfolio.”
Quatreau sparkling water contains 20 mg of premium, U.S. grown hemp-based CBD, in four refreshing flavors: Cucumber + Mint, Passion Fruit + Guava, Blueberry + Acai, and Ginger + Lime. With an MSRP of $3.99 per 12-ounce can, Quatreau is a functional zero-sugar drink that delivers a natural, low calorie beverage alternative. The stateside launch follows the successful 2020 rollout of Quatreau in Canada , where it is now the top-selling ready-to-drink CBD beverage.
About Canopy Growth Corporation
Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, soft gel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its color-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany . Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada , the United States , and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .
About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits
Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Canada . Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com . Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers .
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties.
Aion Therapeutic’s Proprietary Mushroom Preparations Shown Effective in Killing Breast Cancer Cells
Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) (” Aion Therapeutic ” or the ” Company “) announced today that its proprietary and patented combinatorial mushroom preparations AION F7 and AION F8 (collectively, the ” Aion Mushroom Preparations ” or ” Preparations “) showed high efficacy in killing HER2+ breast cancer cells, ER+PR+ breast cancer cells, and triple-negative breast cancer cells by direct cytotoxicity.
As shown in recently completed third-party independent and carefully controlled 3D-spheroid cell culture studies performed at BIOENSIS laboratories, these cytotoxicity studies demonstrated direct killing of the breast cancer cells by the Aion Mushroom Preparations, which suggests such preparations may be effective in treating HER2+ breast cancer, ER+/PR+ breast cancer, and the very difficult to treat triple-negative breast cancer, with each of these types of breast cancers tested independently.
In separate independent studies at BIOENSIS laboratories using the Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity (ADCC) assay and the Antibody-Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis (ADCP) assay, the Aion Mushroom Preparations also demonstrated enhanced cell killing of HER2+ breast cancer cells via stimulation of the immune system. The Preparations showed similar effectiveness as trastuzumab, a monoclonal antibody treatment sold under the brand name Herceptin, manufactured by Roche and is a US FDA approved medication useful for treating HER2+ breast cancer that is either early-stage or advanced-stage/metastatic. Herceptin (trastuzumab) is the leading breast cancer drug with annual global sales of around $7 billion . 1 Other FDA approved biosimilar trastuzumab products include: Trazimera (Pfizer), Kanjinti (Amgen), Ontruzant (Merck), Herzuma (Teva), and Ogivri (Mylan). When Aion Mushroom Preparations were combined with Trastuzumab, there was a greater than 60% increase in the killing of HER2+ breast cancer cells when compared to Trastuzumab used alone.
Based on these results, Dr. Herbert A. Fritsche , Chief Science Officer of Aion Therapeutic and former Professor and Director of Clinical Chemistry at the University of Texas , MD Anderson Cancer Center, stated, “The extremely exciting results obtained from these independent 3D cell culture studies suggests that when appropriate Aion Mushroom Preparations are used together, they may offer a dual approach to the killing of HER2+ breast cancer cells through two separate and distinct pathways (direct cytotoxicity and antibody dependent cytotoxicity). The significant improvement in cancer cell cytotoxicity that was observed when the Preparations were combined with Trastuzumab warrants immediate further investigation in breast cancer patients.” Dr. Fritsche continued, “We look forward to the next step of initiating clinical trials of the Aion Mushroom Preparations with and without Herceptin (and other trastuzumab biosimilars) for the treatment of HER2+ breast cancer patients as well as the Aion Mushroom Preparations alone in ER+/PR+ breast cancer and triple-negative breast cancer patients.”
“Each year more than 1.6 million new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed globally, making it the most common cancer among women, and more than 500,000 women will die of the disease,” said Graham Simmonds , Executive Vice Chair and CEO of Aion Therapeutic. He added, “We are excited that these Aion Mushroom Preparations that have shown very encouraging initial test results will be developed to be transformative in how women are treated globally.”
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About BIOENSIS
BIOENSIS is the solution of choice of predictive pharmacology needs led by a scientific team with more than 40 years of combined experience in preclinical pharmacology, BIOENSIS is the premiere innovator of 3D pharmacology technologies that more accurately recapitulate the microenvironment of human tissues and tumors. Their cutting-edge technology has been validated and optimized in more than 130+ cell lines and primary tissues, and their flexible technology enables assay customization and optimization for additional cell lines and organ tissues. They have a demonstrated track record of unparalleled commitment to and collaboration with customers to achieve their predictive pharmacology objectives.
About Aion Therapeutic Inc.
Aion Therapeutic Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AI Pharmaceuticals Jamaica Limited, is in the business of research and development, treatment, data mining and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (machine learning) techniques, focused on the development of combinatorial pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals utilizing compounds from cannabis (cannabinoids), psychedelic mushrooms (psilocybin), fungi (edible mushroom), natural psychedelic formulations (Ayahuasca), and other medicinal plants in a legal environment for this type of discovery. In addition, Aion Therapeutic is creating a strong international intellectual property portfolio related to its discoveries.
DISCLAIMER & READER ADVISORY
DISCLAIMER & READER ADVISORY

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information.
1 Forbes: Can Roche’s Blockbuster Drug Herceptin’s Sales Grow?
Canbud’s Subsidiary Empathy Plant Co. Announces Woman’s Daily Vegan Multivitamin
Canbud Distribution Corporation (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) (“Canbud” or the “Corporation”) announces its subsidiary Empathy Plant Co. has completed the full development of its vegan multivitamin formula exclusively for women.
Unique Vegan Women’s Multi-Vitamin with 100% Compostable Packaging
To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7448/81051_95aa98db045cb95d_001full.jpg
This formula was developed to provide the market with a daily female specific multivitamin offering in 100% compostable packaging. The multivitamin will work synergistically with Empathy Plant Co’s. Green Energy and Complete Plant Protein products and will be sold as a plant-based health system. It will be available in vegetable capsules and will provide the following benefits:
1. Promotes overall health
2. Supports hormone balance
3. Supports hair, skin, and nail health
4. Supports metabolism
5. Increased energy
6. Immune function
7. Bone health
8. Eye health
9. Muscle function
10. Source of antioxidants
Canbud’s CEO, Steve Singh, comments: “We continue to add products that support our health and wellness theme. As we near commercialization I’m very excited to see our innovation pipeline strengthen and believe it will give us a great competitive advantage in a highly coveted consumer demographic.”
The time of market release will be announced at a further date once production timelines are finalized.
About Canbud Distribution Corporation
Canbud Distribution Corporation is a science and technology health and wellness company that encompasses plant based, psychedelic pharmaceutical and non-psychedelic nutraceutical, and hemp cannabinoids (CBD) verticals.
Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities of the Corporation and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any such security.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.
Cannabis Market Update: Q1 2021 in Review
During the first few months of investment time in 2021, cannabis faced some volatility alongside optimism about federal changes in the most important market for the drug.
The cannabis business found its stride during Q1 thanks to policy change signals and consolidation.
To find out more, the Investing News Network (INN) asked experts about progress in the market during the first major period of the new year, and which developments investors should watch out for.
Cannabis market update: New York and US potential boost operations
New York state’s legalization of recreational cannabis was a huge Q1 announcement that added pressure to the US federal government when it comes to cannabis policy, said George Mancheril, co-founder and CEO of Bespoke Financial, a debt financing business with a particular focus on servicing cannabis businesses.
“It’s going to add to the chorus of voices in the federal scene to basically move sooner rather than later,” he explained to INN.
Following the US election in 2020, the momentum for cannabis businesses went on the upswing, as did company valuations, with the idea of expansion at the heart of it all, according to Mancheril.
Before starting Bespoke Financial, Mancheril learned from traditional investment banks, working in the lending, fixed income and debt markets with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Guggenheim Partners.
Nawan Butt, portfolio manager with Purpose Investments, agrees with Mancheril. The financial expert told INN the ongoing legalization process seen in the US market is leading to expansion.
“It’s becoming more of a national move, then small pockets of proliferation. That’s very exciting about cannabis right now,” said Butt, who co-manages the Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund (NEO:MJJ).
This proliferation effect is causing a change in valuations and enthusiasm for US-based operations. Mancheril told INN that by the end of Q1, multi-state operators (MSOs) had raised approximately US$3.3 billion.
The cannabis lender said he sees the industry as having grown from the woes of 2019; it is now undergoing a return to form as excitement about the US opening up increases.
The expert explained that there is likely to be a windfall of capital in the wake of major federal changes in US cannabis policy, although the timeline for these changes is becoming increasingly hard to predict.
Leading up to that capital influx, Mancheril said he wants to see operators really drill down on the value of desired assets and whether they make sense.
“What I’d hope is that we continue to see bullish sentiment, but with some measure of responsibility, and let’s not just get over ahead of ourselves,” Mancheril told INN. “The idea is let’s minimize the volatility and continue growing responsibly.”
As far as struggles go, Butt explained that the cannabis industry has cemented itself as a growth-type sector, and as such there are macro pressures affecting the way these assets operate.
“We’ve seen this preference for cash flows at growth in the current or in the near future, rather than in the far future, and that’s what we’re seeing as far as valuations go in the broad market,” Butt said.
Cannabis market update: Volatility continues to rule as industry foundations build
Despite the industry’s potential and the growing pains it has gone through as a whole in both the US and Canada, volatility remains a key factor in the cannabis investment scene.
Butt explained that the current shareholder base, which is dominated by hedge funds and retail investors, still lacks enough institutional support to avoid the day-to-day volatility cannabis has come to be known for.
These two investor groups, Butt said, can be easily spooked and excited by the news of the day when it comes to their investments.
“A lot of these institutions’ strategies are not about short-term profits, but they’re about long-term sustainability of the businesses themselves,” Butt said.
“That’s why you see a lot of volatility in the space, and that’s essentially what we’ve seen over the past, I’d say, three to two months as well,” he added.
That means investors shouldn’t expect an end to volatility anytime soon.
“It’s not about whether we continue to expect volatility, because we do,” Butt said. “We really think that the volatility will be taken out when the shareholder base becomes more institutional, but it’s really about understanding why there is volatility in the first place.”
Cannabis market update: Canadians talk up US business, but questions remain
A surge of mergers and acquisitions has taken over the Canadian cannabis sector recently as more producers see potential in America.
One of the biggest announcements in this regard came when Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI,TSX:OGI) secured a C$221 million investment deal from British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI,LSE:BATS).
Using the funds, the two will work in tandem to develop new branded products designed for the international stage, including in the US. Organigram CEO Greg Engel previously told INN that the US represents a critical opportunity for Canadian companies, but the entry point isn’t as clean as it could be.
While the long-term potential may be exciting for investors, Butt told INN he’s still unsure how the approach will work for Canadian companies.
The Purpose Investments expert said there will be plenty of space for the biggest Canadian names to pursue US market entries, beyond the initial hemp-derived CBD moves some operators have mde, since the US represents the biggest market in the world.
“But there’s just way too many unknowns right now to say exactly what that participation is going to look like, or when that participation will happen,” he said.
“What we do know is that currently the US MSOs are in a wonderful sort of position to expand on their market leadership that they have. And it will be tough for Canadians to come in and compete with them,” Butt said.
Canadian players still retain the upper hand at times in terms of valuation, which is confusing for both Butt and Dan Ahrens, chief operating officer and portfolio manager at AdvisorShares.
“The performance in quarterly earnings of US companies has been rather spectacular. They’ve knocked it out of the park in most instances,” Ahrens told INN.
Butt praised the recent performance reports from MSOs across the board, pointing to year-over-year growth lines and projections for continued positive performance. In his view, share prices still don’t reflect company value. “Those are really being discounted at this point,” Butt told INN.
“We’ve seen the Canadian licensed producers be really hot stock performance-wise, outpacing the US (MSOs), and I’ll say it’s rather nonsensical to me,” said Ahrens, who oversees the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (ARCA:YOLO) and the recently launched AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA:MSOS).
Cannabis market update: Investor takeaway
The cannabis investment proposition finds itself at an interesting moment in time, as the entire sector eagerly awaits confirmation in the US at the federal level.
While for the Canadian companies waiting on the sidelines, this development may feel like a major necessity to address current financial struggles, for US-based operators, the heat around the corner could represent future positivity for already thriving operations.
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Announces Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for the First Quarter of 2021
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021 before markets open. Following the earnings release, management will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the financial results.
All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing 1-888-231-8191 or 1-647-427-7450, conference ID: 4880609. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. The conference call will be archived for replay until May 20, 2021 . To access the archived conference call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the encore code 4880609.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1456168&tp_key=12329b312c
Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days by clicking the link above.
About Trulieve
Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded dispensaries throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve is also a licensed operator in California , Massachusetts , Connecticut , Pennsylvania , and West Virginia . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.
To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.
Avicanna Announces Initial Listings and Sales for Evidence-Based RHO Phyto Products in Canada’s Adult Use Channels Including Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick
- Expanding from the successful nation-wide launch in medical-only channels through Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart™ the company set out to rapidly commercialize its RHO Phyto products through retail channels and has succeeded in doing so within a three-month period.
- In collaboration with Velvet’s sale infrastructure, the RHO Phyto products which include its advanced formulary of sublingual sprays, oil drops and topicals, are launching into retail sales channels valued at $2.6 billion in 20201 in Canada.
- The initial listings across four provinces and start of retail channel sales validate market demand for the growing segment in Avicanna’s advanced medical and wellness products within the retail channels.
Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce the listing of certain RHO Phyto products with the Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick provincial retailers (the “Initial Listing”).
Establishing a Leadership Position Within the Medical Community and Patients
Since its launch in Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart™ in Q3 2020, the RHO Phyto product line has experienced incredible success with overwhelming positive support from the medical community including 500+ prescribers and 30 medical cannabis clinics. RHO Phyto sales have increased over 40% month over month in all product categories and have successfully segmented and targeted medical and wellness consumers. Nearly 90% of the consumers of the RHO Phyto oral products including sublingual sprays and oral drops are over the age of 31 and 52% are female.
Avicanna will remain exclusive to Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart for medical-only channels and has increased its current commercial offering from 2 to 7 SKU’s in response to high demand from patients.
Successful Expansion into Retail Channels Provides a Low Barrier to Consumers Accessing the Industry’s Leading Formulary of Medical and Wellness Products.
It has become evident that many consumers who seek cannabis for medical and wellness purposes are not necessarily going through medical channels, with nearly 44% purchasing from adult use channels2. According to the 2020 Canadian Cannabis Survey, 76% of medical cannabis users do not have a medical document from a healthcare practitioner3. The systemic barriers to connecting with health care professionals, ease of access to storefronts and e-commerce channels, and expansion of the wellness category product offerings have all contributed to the increase in consumer demand for cannabinoid based medical and wellness products across adult use channels.
Within a short 3-month time frame, the Company has successfully established its production infrastructure, expanded the RHO Phyto product portfolio, and obtained the Initial Listings from four Canadian provinces. RHO Phyto products have already been delivered to the provincial retailers, including Ontario which represents the largest Canadian market opportunity.
“The initial demand and provincial listings in such a saturated market is a fantastic validation of the differentiation and market acceptance of the RHO Phyto product line beyond the medical cannabis channels. The rapid execution by our team will allow us to capture market share in the evolving medical and wellness categories within the adult use channels and is expected to be a significant revenue driver for the company in 2021.” commented Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna.
The sales and distribution of RHO Phyto is completed in collaboration with Velvet Management Inc. which is a national sales and marketing agency with 100% focus on adult use cannabis. Velvet was created by the largest importer of alcohol in Canada, Groupe Dandurand, responsible for $1.2 billion in retail sales. Velvet Management Inc., with 40+ employees, has become one of largest sales and marketing agencies in Canada with offices in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver.
RHO Phyto Product Attributes and Retail Sales Strategy
The advanced and standardized products are offered in various doses of CBD, THC and THC-Free formulations to provide consumers with a range of inhalation-free cannabinoid-based solutions. The advanced formulations are developed and optimized by Avicanna to provide enhanced absorption versus basic medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil formulations while providing a consistent experience with a pleasant taste and smell. The RHO Phyto products are delivered with accurate dosing which also allows for easy titration and dosing by consumers.
Avicanna’s RHO Phyto strategy to leverage retail sales channels is consistent with the Company’s vision to provide education and safe delivery of its products through evidence-based training and education to consumers, retailers and the medical community. Avicanna aims to establish RHO Phyto as a recommended brand within the cannabis industry and has initiated several pre-clinical and real-world evidence clinical trials on the products with leading Canadian medical institutions.
1 Statistics Canada. Table 20-10-0008-01 Retail trade sales by province and territory (x 1,000)
2 Health Canada. (2021). Canadian Cannabis Survey 2020 Survey.
3 Idem.
About Avicanna
Avicanna is a diversified and vertically integrated Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments.
Avicanna is an established leader in cannabinoid research and development, with its research conducted primarily at its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, Canada and in collaboration with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. In addition to its developing pharmaceutical pipeline, Avicanna’s team of experts have developed and commercialized several industry leading product lines, including:
- Pura H&W™: an advanced and clinically tested line of CBD consumer derma-cosmetic products; and,
- RHO Phyto™: an advanced line of medical cannabis products containing varying ratios of CBD and THC currently available nation-wide across Canada in partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart. RHO Phyto is the first strictly medical formulary of advanced “Cannabis 2.0” products, containing oils, sprays, capsules, creams, and gels, all developed with scientific rigour, manufactured under GPP standards and supported by pre-clinical data.
With ongoing clinical trials on its derma-cosmetic (Pura H&W), medical cannabis (RHO Phyto) and a pipeline of pharmaceutical products, Avicanna’s dedication to researching the important role that cannabinoids play in an increasingly wider scope of products has been at the core of the Company’s vision since its inception. Furthermore, Avicanna’s commitment to education is demonstrated through its annual medical symposiums, the Avicanna Academy educational platform, and the My Cannabis Clinic patient program through its subsidiary company.
Avicanna manages its own supply chain including cultivation and extraction through its two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia. Through these sustainable, economical, and industrial scale subsidiaries, Avicanna cultivates, processes, and commercializes a range of cannabis and hemp cultivars dominant in CBD, CBG, THC, and other cannabinoids for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Avicanna’s Avesta Genetica program specializes in the development and optimization of rare cultivars for commercial production along with feminized seeds for global export. In June 2020, Avicanna made history with its shipment of hemp seeds to the United States of America by completing the first ever export of hemp seeds from Colombia.
Stay Connected
For more information about Avicanna, visit www.avicanna.com, call 1-647-243-5283, or contact Setu Purohit, President by email at info@avicanna.com.
The company posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5yBclNIsNf7VrE34iwt8OA.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions, and includes statements with respect to the incredible success of the RHO Phyto product line, sales of the RHO Phyto products increasing month over month in all product categories, the Company’s ability to successfully segment and target medical and wellness consumers, the high demand for the RHO Phyto products, the increase in consumer demand for cannabinoid based medical and wellness products across adult use channels, the Company’s ability to maintain positive support of the RHO Phyto products from the medical community including 500+ prescribers and 30 medical cannabis clinics, the Company’s ability to continue to deliver RHO Phyto products to provincial retailers, the differentiation and market acceptance of the RHO Phyto product line, the Company’s ability to capture market share in the evolving medical and wellness categories within the adult use channels, the likelihood that RHO Phyto will be a significant revenue driver for the company in 2021, the ability of the Company to establish RHO Phyto as a recommended brand within the cannabis industry. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.
Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company’s annual information form dated April 15, 2020, and final short form prospectus dated November 27, 2020, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.