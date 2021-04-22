BevCanna’s Naturo Group Completes First Shipment of TRACE Plant-Based Products into Japan

Positive distributor feedback and strong consumer interest accelerating launch with distributors

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announces today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Naturo Group has successfully completed its initial shipment of TRACE plant-based products to one of Japan’s largest beverage distributors.

Following up on its recently announced Japanese distribution agreement with Mirai Marketing Inc., the Company is now in active discussions with established beverage distributors to leverage their robust distribution networks and integrate TRACE’s proprietary plant-based mineral formulation into their distribution pipeline, targeting the growing health-conscious consumer segment in Japan.

BevCanna’s market research on Japanese purchaser preferences confirms that these consumers are very responsive to natural, health-conscious products, and that TRACE’s proprietary plant-based mineralized beverages and nutraceuticals will be well received,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “Our first product shipment to Japan will build our distribution network within this burgeoning market and solidify Japan as a primary market within our international expansion strategy.”

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands .

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: that the Company is now in active discussions with established beverage distributors to leverage their robust distribution networks and integrate TRACE’s proprietary plant-based mineral formulation into their distribution pipeline, targeting the growing health-conscious consumer segment in Japan; the Company’s first product shipment to Japan will build its distribution network within this burgeoning market and solidify Japan as a primary market within its international expansion strategy; and other statements regarding the business plans of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: general market conditions; changes to consumer preferences; volatility of commodity prices; future legislative, tax and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the inability to implement business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; inability to successfully negotiate and enter into commercial arrangements with other parties; and other factors beyond the control of the Company and its commercial partners. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
John Campbell, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer
Director, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications Inc.
416-710-3370
wynn@thirtydash.ca

For investor enquiries, please contact:
Bryce Allen, BevCanna Enterprises Inc.
778-766-3744
bryce@bevcanna.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

BevCanna

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from BevCanna using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Cresco Labs Announces the Appointment of Tarik Brooks to Its Board of Directors and the Retirement of Dominic Sergi

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced an additional refreshment of its board of directors to further strengthen its leadership in the cannabis industry.

Keep reading... Show less

TerrAscend to Host First Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call

TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”) (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 19 th 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time . The Company will report its financial results for the  quarter in advance of the call.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Keep reading... Show less

Better Plant Launches Jusu Labs for Influencer and Celebrity Partnerships

 Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) (“Better Plant”) or (the “Company”), a wellness company that develops and sells plant-based products, announces the launch of Jusu Labs, a division of Better Plant dedicated to partnering with celebrities and other influencers to create additional revenue streams by selling healthy and sustainable co-branded products to their audiences.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/81263_fde62bc5d43aaa22_001.jpg

Keep reading... Show less

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Re-Signing of Kamaru Usman as Brand Ambassador

Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the UK’s leading CBD and hemp product supplier, is pleased to announce that it has once again teamed up with the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (“UFC”) current Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, as a brand ambassador for a further year

Love Hemp Group has been working closely with Usman for the last several years to help promote its premium CBD and hemp products and to provide Kamaru Usman with products that will aid recovery and performance.

Keep reading... Show less