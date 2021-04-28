Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Financing
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “ Company ” or “ Ayurcann ”) a Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce the closing of its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the “ Financing ”) first announced on April 12, 2021.
The Financing consisted of 3,189,585 units (the “ Units ”) at a price of $0.189 per Unit for total aggregate gross proceeds of $602,831.72. Each Unit consisted of a common share in the capital of the Company (the “ Common Share ”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (the “ Warrant ”), with each full Warrant entitling its holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.38 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.
The Company paid cash finder’s fee commissions of $1,467.00 and issued 7,761 finder’s warrants (the “ Finder’s Warrant ”) in connection with the Financing. Each Finder’s Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.38 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.
The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Financing for their Pickering facility Phase 2 expansion, which, when such expansion is complete, is estimated to increase the Company’s annual production capacity and manufacturing capabilities.
For further information, please contact:
Igal Sudman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary
Ayurcann Holdings Corp.
Tel: 416-720-6264
Email: igal@xtrx.ca
Investor Relations:
Ryan Bilodeau
Tel: 416-910-1440
Email: ir@ayurcann.com
About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:
Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward- looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company’s expansion plans and future production capacity. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, failure to obtain regulatory approval, ability to increase production at the Company’s facilities, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, Further, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. Public health crises, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could have significant economic and geopolitical impacts that may adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition and/or results of operations. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.
Aurora Cannabis to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call
NYSE | TSX: ACB
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its third quarter fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time . Miguel Martin Chief Executive Officer, and Glen Ibbott Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and a question and answer period. The Company will report its financial results for the third quarter after the close of markets on Thursday, May 13, 2021 .
Conference Call Details
|
DATE:
|
Thursday, May 13, 2021
|
TIME:
|
5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time
|
WEBCAST:
|
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144524
About Aurora
Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company’s brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael ’71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, and Reliva CBD. Providing customers with innovative, high-quality cannabis products, Aurora’s brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and recreational markets wherever they are launched. For more information, please visit our website at www.auroramj.com .
Aurora’s common shares trade on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “ACB”, and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected developments at the date the statements are made, such as current and future market conditions, the ability to maintain SG&A costs in line with current expectations, the ability to achieve high margin revenues in the Canadian consumer market, the current and future regulatory environment and future approvals and permits. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks associated with: entering the U.S. market, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the acquisition of Reliva, achievement of Aurora’s business transformation plan, general business and economic conditions, changes in laws and regulations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, the effects of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated September 24, 2020 (the “AIF”) and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC’s website at www.edgar.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.
Green Thumb Industries Announces US $217 Million Senior Debt Financing
- Secures Additional Funding at Industry Leading Interest Rate of 7%
- Retires Existing Senior Secured Debt due May 2023
- Low-Cost Capital Strengthens Balance Sheet to Accelerate U.S. Expansion Strategy
Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ Dispensaries, today announced the Company has closed on a US $217 million senior non-brokered private placement financing through the issuance of senior secured notes (the “Notes”). The Company intends to use the proceeds to retire the Company’s existing US $105 million senior secured debt due May 2023 and for general working capital purposes as well as various growth initiatives.
“History has taught us that the winners in new industries are those with the lowest cost of capital and the strongest balance sheets,” said GTI Founder and CEO Ben Kovler. “Our successful non-brokered offering (gross=net) was supported by members of the management team in addition to a diverse group of new and existing high-quality, institutional investors who share in our strategic vision and plan to capitalize on the opportunities ahead. This financing represents industry-leading cost of capital in the legal cannabis industry and strengthens our balance sheet. This new capital will allow us to focus on shareholder value creation through strategic investments to scale our existing operations in addition to accretive M&A opportunities.”
The Notes have a maturity date of April 30, 2024 and will bear interest from the date of issue at 7% per annum, payable quarterly, with an option, at the discretion of the Company, to extend an additional 12 months. The financing permits the Company to borrow an additional US $33 million over the next twelve months. The purchasers of the Notes also received an aggregate of 1,459,043 warrants (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one subordinate voting share of GTI at an exercise price of US $32.68 per share, for a period of 60 months from the date of issue.
Certain insiders participated in the financing, purchasing an aggregate of approximately US $3 million of Notes. Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”), such insider participation is a “related party transaction.” The Company is exempt from certain requirements of MI 61-101 in connection with the insider participation in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the aggregate value of the insider participation does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. Further details will be included in the Company’s material change report to be filed within the prescribed time. Such material change report was not filed more than 21 days prior to closing of the financing due to the timing of the announcement and closing occurring in less than 21 days.
About Green Thumb Industries :
Green Thumb, a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 97 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,400 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, or similar expressions and include information relating to the use of proceeds from the financing, plans to capitalize on future opportunities and the scaling of the Company’s existing operations in addition to accretive M&A opportunities.
The forward‐looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward‐looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward‐looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those express or implied. When considering these forward‐looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
|Investor Contact:
|Media Contact:
|Jennifer Dooley
|Briana Chester
|Chief Strategy Officer
|MATTIO Communications
|InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
|gti@mattio.com
|310-622-8257
|424-465-4419
For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Love Hemp announces that the Company has 699,088,046 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue (“Ordinary Shares”), each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 699,088,046 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules
For further information please contact:
|
Andrew Male
Chairman & Director
+44 (0) 7926 397 675
|
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein
Peterhouse Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
|
Financial PR
Tim Blythe
Alice McLaren
Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell
+44 (0) 207 138 3205
Financial Advisor
Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited
+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
For more information on World High Life please visit www.worldhighlife.uk /. www.lovehempgroup.com.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Love Hemp Group PLC
Numinus Wellness Q2 2021 Results Highlighted by $17.25 Million Financing, Mindspace Wellbeing Acquisition and Clinical Trial Collaboration with MAPS PBC
Events subsequent to quarter end include $40.25 million financing and Phase 1 clinical trial
Numinus Wellness Inc . (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced its second quarter financial results for the three months ended February 28, 2021 .
In the second quarter, Numinus raised significant funds and advanced its compassionate access trial portfolio, acquisition strategy and innovation agenda while creating a strong foundation for long-term, sustainable growth across all lines of business.
All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Q2 2021 Highlights:
- Achieved cash balance of $28.5 million as at February 28, 2021
- Completed $17.25 million bought deal public financing and exercised more than $14.5 million in warrants and options
- Realized net loss of $4.2 million compared to $2.1 million in Q2 2020
- Reported revenue of $231,507 compared to $259,489 in Q2 2020
- Completed acquisition of Montreal -based Mindspace Wellbeing
- Signed lab services agreement with Optimi Health to advance R&D
- Announced collaboration with Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC) and key advancements for the compassionate access trial for MDMA-assisted therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder
- Completed the first legal extraction of Psilocybe mushrooms by a Canadian public company
- Obtained the Orbitrap Exploris 120 mass spectrometer instrument to accelerate R&D
Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End:
- Completed $40.25 million bought deal public financing
- Raised $1.48 million due to the exercise of warrants and options
- Achieved several milestones for the compassionate access trial with Syreon Corporation for Psilocybin-Research Intervention with Motivational Enhancement (PRIME) for substance use disorders
- Received Health Canada license amendment to allow for the possession, production, assembly, sale, export, and delivery for a wide variety of psychedelics including ketamine, LSD, mescaline, DMT, and MDMA
- Announced a 7,500-square-foot expansion of Numinus Bioscience’s research laboratory
- Continued research activities related to psilocybin extraction of Psilocybe mushrooms as part of the Company’s research program
- Announced Phase 1 clinical trial of natural psilocybin mushroom extraction prepared at Company lab in partnership with KGK Science
Commentary and Outlook
“Q2 was a landmark quarter for Numinus, and we were pleased to close the period with a strong cash position, stable balance sheet and robust pipeline of announcements across all lines of our business,” said Payton Nyquvest , President, CEO, and Chair, Numinus. “In addition, we were pleased to welcome Mindspace Wellbeing, its exceptional leadership team and more than 30 therapists into our family of clinics.”
“As of today, we are well set up for the balance of the fiscal year with $65 million in cash, a strategy for future M&A, leadership in lab licensing, world-class clinical trial partnerships and a uniquely integrated approach to psychedelic production, research and clinic care. Our focus remains on investments in our growth initiatives, and we are confident that we will continue advancing our leadership position in the implementation of evidence-based, psychedelic-assisted therapy,” added Mr. Nyquvest. “I want to thank our team, partners and shareholders for helping us achieve these important milestones less than one year after our public markets debut, and for supporting our mission to empower people to heal and be well.”
Numinus continues to generate revenue in its first operational year as a public company and is actively investing capital to further its growth initiatives. The Company expanded its psychedelic testing capabilities and services at its Numinus Bioscience laboratory, and has undertaken renovations at its Vancouver clinic to offer a wider variety of therapy options and prepare for psychedelic-assisted therapy delivery and compassionate access trials later in 2021. In addition, the Company started generating revenue from the closing of the Mindspace acquisition in Q2.
With the capital raised in Q2 and subsequently in Q3, Numinus has a strong cash position that will be invested to support lab initiatives, Vancouver clinic renovations and new hires, including positions in business development, M&A, marketing and communications, and mental health and psychedelic-assisted therapy services.
Selected Financial Results for Q2 2021
|
For the three months ended
|
For the six months ended
|
February 28,
2021
|
February 29,
2020
|
February 28,
2021
|
February 29,
2020
|
Revenue
|
$
|
231,507
|
$
|
259,489
|
$
|
460,695
|
$
|
393,904
|
Cost of revenue
|
(291,231)
|
(155,031)
|
(558,554)
|
(223,229)
|
Gross profit
|
(59,724)
|
104,458
|
(97,859)
|
170,675
|
Expenses
|
(4,170,659)
|
(2,135,273)
|
(6,080,588)
|
(3,092,750)
|
Loss before other items
|
(4,230,383)
|
(2,030,815)
|
(6,178,447)
|
(2,922,075)
|
Other items
|
(7,489)
|
(37,133)
|
11,838
|
(50,884)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(4,237,872)
|
(2,067,948)
|
(6,166,609)
|
(2,972,959)
|
Income tax
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
(6,240)
|
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
|
$
|
(4,237,872)
|
$
|
(2,067,948)
|
$
|
(6,166,609)
|
$
|
(2,979,199)
|
For the six months ended
|
February 28,
2021
|
February 29,
2020
|
Cash used in operating activities
|
$
|
(6,212,845)
|
$
|
(526,861)
|
Cash generated by (used in) investing activities
|
(71,847)
|
53,552
|
Cash generated by financing activities
|
33,238,449
|
584,803
|
Change in cash during the period
|
26,953,757
|
111,494
|
Cash, beginning of period
|
1,627,329
|
89,987
|
Cash, end of period
|
$
|
28,581,086
|
$
|
201,481
Numinus‘ condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended February 28, 2021 and related management’s discussion and analysis are available on Numinus‘ website at numinus.ca and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
About Numinus
Numinus Wellness (TSX-V: NUMI) empowers people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus Wellness model – including psychedelic production, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice, and building the foundation for a healthier society.
Learn more at numinus.ca , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs regarding future performance are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “does not expect”, “is expected”, “believes”, “intends”, “Anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes” or variations of these words, expressions or statements, that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would” or “be” taken, will occur or will be realized. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause results, events or developments to differ materially from the results, events or developments expected and expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including the acquisition and renewal of federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses, and any inability to obtain all necessary government authorizations, licenses and permits to operate and expand the Company’s facilities; regulatory or policy changes such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal and provincial legalization, due to fluctuations in public opinion, industry perception of integrative mental health, including the use of psychedelic-assisted therapy, delays or inefficiencies or any other reason; any other factor or development likely to hamper the growth of the market; the Company’s limited operating and profitability track record; dependence on management; the Company’s need for additional financing and the effects of financial market conditions and other factors on the availability of capital; competition, including that of more established and better funded competitors; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the need to build and maintain alliances and partnerships, including with research and development companies, customers and suppliers. These factors should be carefully considered, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Despite the Company’s efforts to identify the main risk factors that could cause actual measures, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause measures, events or developments to materially differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new facts or any other reason, except as required by applicable laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.
Numinus
Khiron Life Sciences Reports 2020 Fiscal Year End Results and Provides Corporate Update
- Generated 31% sequential quarter-on-quarter growth in Q4 2020, driven by normalized clinic operations and more than doubling of medical cannabis sales.
- Benefited from medical cannabis insurance coverage in Colombia effective December 2020 . Insurance coverage continues to be a catalyst for growth in Colombia , with more than 7,500 prescriptions filled in Q1 2021 versus over 3,300 in Q4 2020.
- Maintained strong domestic pricing, with an average sales price of $58 per unit in Colombia during the fourth quarter.
- Positioned for growth with sales execution underway in four countries ( Colombia , Peru , UK and Germany ), and first sales anticipated in Latin America’s largest markets ( Brazil and Mexico ) this year.
- Well-capitalized with $21.6 million in cash as of December 31, 2020 .
Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF)( Frankfurt : A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe announced today its financial results for the year ended and quarter ended December 31, 2020 . These filings are available for review on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Summary of Key Financial Results
|
3 Months
|
3 Months
|
12 Months
|
12 Months
|
ended Dec
|
ended Dec
|
ended Dec
|
ended Dec
|
Canadian dollars
|
31 2020
|
31 2019
|
31 2020
|
31 2019
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Revenues (‘000s)
|
2,518
|
2,510
|
8,017
|
9,582
|
Gross profit before fair value adjustments (‘000s)
|
402
|
1,048
|
1,481
|
2,436
|
General and administrative costs (‘000s)
|
5,157
|
6,260
|
20,877
|
20,525
|
Net loss (‘000s)
|
(2,374)
|
(8,235)
|
(24,039)
|
(36,378)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1) (‘000s)
|
(4,335)
|
(6,342)
|
(18,762)
|
(24,504)
|
Net loss per share (basic and diluted)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.06)
|
(0.20)
|
(0.36)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (‘000s)
|
130,292
|
115,399
|
120,294
|
101,966
|
(1)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or in this case loss) is a non-International Financial Reporting Standards (” IFRS “) measure calculated as net loss before tax as reported under IFRS and adding back share-based compensation expense, transaction fees, unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets, depreciation and non-recurring items. Refer to the ” Non-IFRS Measures ” note below for further information and the Company’s MD&A for a reconciliation.
Q4 2020 highlights
- Total revenues in Q4 2020 reached $2.5 million , reflecting sequential quarter-on-quarter growth of 31%, as patient consultations at Company-owned clinics returned to pre COVID-19 levels and Medical Cannabis Product revenues more than doubled over Q3 2020. Fourth quarter revenue growth was flat year-over-year, due to lower Health Services and Wellbeing Product revenues, offset by Medical Cannabis Product sales of $234,000 .
- The Company continues to benefit from favourable market conditions and vertically integrated operations, generating gross margins of 92% on its Medical Cannabis Product segment in Q4 2020.
- The Company continues to prudently manage expenses, with fourth quarter selling, general and administrative (” SG&A “) expenses declining 22% year-over-year. Following cost reductions implemented earlier in the year, Q4 2020 SG&A expenses of $5.9 million increased 3% sequentially from Q3 2020.
- On November 26, 2020 , the Company completed a bought deal financing selling 32,200,000 units at a price of $0.45 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $14,490,000 .
- In December 2020 , the Company announced that, following a directive by Colombia’s federal government, Colombia became one of the first countries to extend national health insurance to include medical cannabis as a first line therapy for patients. As a result, Medical Cannabis Product sales increased significantly starting December 2020 , contributing to sequential quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 113% in Q4 2020.
- In December 2020 , the Company initiated its satellite clinic expansion strategy, opening its first location in Medellin, Colombia’s 2 nd largest city.
- As of December 31, 2020 , the Company had cash of $21.6 million and working capital of $29.1 million .
2020 Annual Highlights
- During the year, the Company commenced medical cannabis sales in Colombia , Peru , and the UK, becoming the first Company to sell medical cannabis magistral preparations in Colombia and Peru , and medical cannabis flower in Scotland .
- In 2020, the Company launched its Zerenia medical clinic strategy, opening its flagship Bogota, Colombia location in May 2020 and first satellite location in Medellin, Colombia in December 2020 .
- In September 2020 , Khiron was declared a National Strategic Project by the government of Colombia , simplifying and accelerating regulatory processes for the Company in the country.
- In 2020, the Company filled approximately 5,700 prescriptions in Latin America , generating total Medical Cannabis Product sales of $370,000 , including $234,000 in the fourth quarter.
- In total, the Company generated total revenues of $8.0 million and gross profit of $1.5 million in 2020. While COVID-19 had a negative impact on Health Services revenues and margins, particularly earlier in the year, the Company was able to largely offset declines through prudent expense management.
Subsequent events and 2021 highlights
- With the start of medical cannabis insurance coverage in Colombia in December 2020 , the Company filled approximately 135% more prescriptions in Q1 2021 than in all of 2020. Additionally, in Q1 2021, 60% of medical cannabis prescriptions filled in Colombia were fully covered by insurance.
- Returning medical cannabis patient volumes continue to improve, increasing from 20-25% of total monthly patients in Q3 2020, to nearly 50% in Q1 2021.
- Between Q2 2020 and Q1 2021, filled prescriptions per Health Care Professional (HCP) increased from 0.9/day to 4.5/day at Khiron’s wholly-owned clinics.
- Following the initial success of the Medellin satellite clinic, the Company opened three additional satellite clinics in Colombia in Q1 2021 with plans to open another three locations by June 2021 . Additionally, the Company plans to deploy its Zerenia™ medical cannabis clinic and telehealth strategy in Mexico , building on the success of its vertical integration strategy in Colombia .
- Khiron Academy, the Company’s medical cannabis e-learning certification, has been completed by hundreds of physicians across Latin America and Europe and was accredited for UK Continuing Professional Development.
- In March 2021 , the Company successfully exported its Colombian-registered cannabis strains, in the form of live clones, from Colombia to Europe . This represents the first shipment of medical cannabis live plant material to Europe from Colombia and is expected to accelerate access to European markets as the Company executes on its asset-light growth strategy in the United Kingdom and Germany.
- In March 2021 , Khiron commenced sales in Germany with the successful delivery of EU-GMP medical cannabis products. Khiron 1/14 (High CBD flower) has been used to treat indications such as anxiety, substance-use disorder and migraines.
- In April 2021 , the Company introduced Khiron 1/14 (High CBD flower) in the UK. Prescribing specialists will also be able to prescribe smaller quantities of Khiron flower products in 5-gram jars.
Management commentary
“2020 marked a turning point for the Company as we transitioned from start-up mode to the sales execution phase of our strategy. Despite the many challenges brought on by the global pandemic, our team persevered and had many significant accomplishments in 2020, including first medical cannabis sales in Colombia , Peru and UK, along with Germany in March 2021 , the launch of our telemedicine platform and Zerenia clinics, and expanded patient access through medical cannabis insurance coverage in Colombia . As we progress through 2021, I remain very optimistic about the year ahead. We are very well positioned to leverage the knowledge, experience and infrastructure developed over the last year, to accelerate growth both at home and abroad,” comments Alvaro Torres , Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company.
Webcast details
Khiron invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend a webcast and Q&A to discuss the Company’s Q4 2020 financial statements and further activities.
DATE : April 30, 2021
TIME : 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT
PRESENTERS : Alvaro Torres , Khiron Chief Executive Officer and Director, Joel Friedman , Khiron Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Naprawa , Chairman of Khiron’s Board of Directors
FORMAT : Live 30 minutes presentation & Q&A session
REGISTER LINK :
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3138835/FCAA726D3D5230BBB75B745ADE070626
About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.
Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America , and operational activity in Europe and North America . Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia , Peru , Germany and the United Kingdom , and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico and Brazil in 2021.
Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing Products unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia , with Kuida™ now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America , the US and United Kingdom . The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres , together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.
Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.
Non-IFRS Measures
This press release may contain references to “Adjusted EBITDA”, “Gross Profit” and “Gross Margin”, which are non-IFRS financial measures. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss before tax as reported under IFRS and adding back share-based compensation expense, transaction fees, unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets, depreciation and non-recurring items and is a measure of the Company’s overall financial performance and is used as an alternative to earnings or net income in some circumstances. This performance measure is employed by management to assess the Company’s operating and financial performance and to assist in business decision-making. This measure does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Gross Margin is the difference between revenue and cost of goods sold divided by revenue and is expressed as a percentage. Management believes that these measures provide useful information as they provide investors with added insight into Khiron’s financial performance. Readers are cautioned that such non-IFRS measures may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Cautionary Notes
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information, including without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s anticipated sales and operations in Brazil and Mexico , the opening of additional satellite clinics and locations in Colombia , the effects of the Company’s first shipment of medical cannabis live plant material to Europe from Colombia , the ability of specialists to prescribe smaller quantities of medical cannabis flower products, the Company’s growth expectations and strategic plans. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable).
Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate, including without limitation those regarding the continuance of favourable market conditions in the Company’s current markets and the anticipated demand for medical cannabis in the markets in which the Company operates or is contemplating operations.
Readers are cautioned that the above lists of forward-looking statements and assumptions are not exhaustive. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks. These include the risk factors discussed in Khiron’s most recently filed annual information form, which is available on Khiron’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof.
Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
