Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call

NYSE | TSX: ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NYSE: ABC) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results for its fiscal year 2021 second quarter ended December 31, 2020 . Miguel Martin Chief Executive Officer, and Glen Ibbott Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and a question and answer period. The Company will report its financial results for the fiscal second quarter after the close of markets on Thursday, February 11, 2021 .

Conference Call Details

DATE:

Thursday, February 11, 2021

TIME:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time

WEBCAST:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143267

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company’s brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael ’71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, and Reliva CBD. Providing customers with innovative, high-quality cannabis products, Aurora’s brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and recreational markets wherever they are launched. For more information, please visit our website at www.auroramj.com .

Aurora’s common shares trade on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “ACB”, and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected developments at the date the statements are made, such as current and future market conditions, the ability to maintain SG&A costs in line with current expectations, the ability to achieve high margin revenues in the Canadian consumer market, the current and future regulatory environment and future approvals and permits. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks associated with: entering the U.S. market, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the acquisition of Reliva, achievement of Aurora’s business transformation plan, general business and economic conditions, changes in laws and regulations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, the effects of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated September 24, 2020 (the “AIF”) and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC’s website at www.edgar.gov. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurora-cannabis-to-host-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-investor-conference-call-301216816.html

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cannabis Free Report Cover

Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!

  
Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!
 

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Discusses $11 Million Public Offering and 2021 Goals with The Stock Day Podcast

The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) (CSE: LXX) (“the Company”), a company with the proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, which improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream. CEO of the Company, Chris Bunka, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by congratulating Bunka on the Company’s Nasdaq Capital Market uplisting, which was announced on January 12th, 2021. “It was time for us to get onto the Nasdaq where we could be taken a little more seriously; we just achieved that, we’re very proud of it and very pleased,” shared Bunka. “We’re getting a lot more liquidity,” he added, and “we also just completed a financing, and for the first time we’re going to have the power to actually execute our business plans a lot more aggressively.”

Keep reading... Show less

Next Green Wave Places In Top 50 Performing Companies on OTCQX

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) (“Next Green Wave“, “NGW” or the “Company”) NGW is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2021 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies, across all industries, traded on the OTCQX Best Market in 2020.

Next Green Wave was ranked 41st overall and 4th among all public cannabis companies.

Keep reading... Show less

Cresco Labs Expands High Supply Brand Portfolio to Include 1.0 g and 0.5 mg Live Cartridges Available in California and Illinois

The Company is focused on growing its House of Brands to include trusted brands and quality products at different price points to deliver more choice and ongoing value to its markets, patients and customers

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today it has launched 1.0 g and 0.5 mg Live Cartridges from its High Supply line in dispensaries across California and Illinois. Cresco Labs has built a robust portfolio with eight distinct brands offering quality cannabis products at different price points to meet the diverse needs of its different markets, patients and customers. The new High Supply Live Cartridges complement the existing brand portfolio and deliver 100% cannabis oil rich in flavorful live terpenes with approachable pricing for cannabis enthusiasts and value shoppers alike.

Keep reading... Show less

HempFusion Wellness Inc. Launches Probulin Total Care Immune Probiotic for National Distribution

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (“ HempFusion ” or the Company ”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, LLC (“ Probulin ”), has launched its Total Care Immune probiotic product nationally with a number of major retailers including Sprouts Farmers Markets, Abby’s and Fresh Thyme Markets. Probulin’s Total Care Immune is expected to arrive on shelves nationwide in early February 2021, with online sales available now at Probulin.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005401/en/

Keep reading... Show less

Green Thumb Industries’ Dogwalkers Cannabis Brand Creates the “Bailey Legacy Fund” to Support Animal Rescue Organizations; Makes Donations to Five Nonprofits

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ Dispensaries, today announced its Dogwalkers brand has donated more than $34,000 to five animal rescue organizations as part of an ongoing awareness campaign in the markets where Dogwalkers are sold. The donations were made as part of the “Bailey Legacy Fund,” named in honor of Bailey Buffett Kovler, the beloved dog of Green Thumb Founder and CEO Ben Kovler and his family. Bailey, who served as the inspiration and face of the Dogwalkers brand, passed away in October 2020 but lives on through the brand she inspired and the joy she brought during her lifetime.

“Dogwalkers is proud to provide annual financial support to five incredible animal shelter partners,” said Green Thumb Brand Manager David Bleicher. “For Dogwalkers, a brand that was inspired by the companionship of Ben’s own special pup Bailey, it is only fitting that we created the ‘Bailey Legacy Fund’ to support nonprofits dedicated to bettering the lives of animals. We are grateful for the opportunity to support organizations that rescue, care for and connect deserving dogs with their forever homes.”

Keep reading... Show less