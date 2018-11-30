Ascent Industries Adds Blair Jordan As Director

About Ascent Industries Corp.

The Company’s operations currently include facilities in British Columbia, Canada; and in Oregonand Nevada in the United States. In Canada, Ascent (through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Agrima) is a licensed producer (currently suspended) under the Cannabis Act and Regulations, with licences to cultivate cannabis and produce cannabis extracts. In addition, the Company is a licensed dealer (currently suspended) under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations, with the ability to produce, package, sell, send, transport and distribute medically focused cannabis products in Canada to other licensed entities and internationally in jurisdictions where medical cannabis is legal. In the United States, the Company holds licences in Oregon (for processing and for distribution of cannabis to any licenced entity in the state) and in Nevada (for cultivation and for production, processing and wholesale distribution of cannabis). In Europe, Agrima ApS, a Danish company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Ascent, has submitted licence applications for a Wholesaler Dealers Licence and Controlled Drug Licence in Denmark, and applications for the approval of eight products to the Danish Medical Cannabis Pilot Program.

