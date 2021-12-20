Resource News Investing News
TSXV: CYP | OTCQ X : CYDVF Cypress Development Corp. reports that since the closing of the purchase of Nevada water Permit 44411 from Intor Resources Corp., a subsidiary of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. the Company has learned that a petition was filed by a junior exploration company in the Nevada District Court for review of the Nevada State Engineer's approval of Intor's Application for Extension of Time to Prevent  ...

TSXV: CYP | OTCQ X : CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV : CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") reports that since the closing of the purchase of Nevada water Permit 44411 (Certificate 13631) (the "Permit") from Intor Resources Corp., a subsidiary of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise"), (see news release dated December 8, 2021 news release) the Company has learned that a petition was filed by a junior exploration company in the Nevada District Court for review of the Nevada State Engineer's approval of Intor's Application for Extension of Time to Prevent  Forfeiture of the Permit (the "Application").

Cypress and Nevada Sunrise believe that the Nevada State Engineer's approval of Intor's Application was correct and complied with Nevada law. Additionally, the Company believes the petition is substantively and procedurally deficient and does not conform to Nevada law.

Cypress will cooperate with the Nevada State Engineer to vigorously oppose the petition. Intor has pledged its cooperation in this effort. The petition does not affect Cypress's ability to apply to the State Engineer to use the water for Cypress's project.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium exploration company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Work completed by Cypress led to the discovery of a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. Cypress is advancing its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada towards the production of high-purity lithium hydroxide suitable for tier one battery usage.

ON BEHALF OF Cypress Development Corp.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cypress-development-provides-corporate-update-301448171.html

SOURCE Cypress Development Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/20/c0661.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cypress Development TSXV:CYP Lithium Investing
CYP:CA
Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Cypress Development Completes Purchase of Permit for Water Rights in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Cypress Development Completes Purchase of Permit for Water Rights in Clayton Valley, Nevada

TSXV: CYP | OTCQB: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to report it has completed the purchase of Permit 44411 and Certificate 13631 (the "Permit") from Intor Resources Corp., a subsidiary of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise"). The remaining cash purchase consideration of US$2,000,000 and the title deed were released from escrow to the respective parties, along with Cypress shares in the value of US$850,000 issued to Nevada Sunrise, as the final component of the purchase consideration. The Permit is an essential piece of Cypress' strategy to develop its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada .

Keep reading... Show less
Cypress Development Provides Update on Pilot Plant and Lithium Extraction Process for Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada

Cypress Development Provides Update on Pilot Plant and Lithium Extraction Process for Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada

TSXV: CYP | OTCQB: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV : CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") Cypress Development is pleased to report a successful pilot plant start-up for extraction testing of lithium-bearing claystone from the Company's 100% owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada . The first full test was completed with 72 hours of continuous operation. The Company expects testing to continue as it awaits final results from assays.

Keep reading... Show less
Cypress Development Receives $6.9 Million From Warrant Exercise

Cypress Development Receives $6.9 Million From Warrant Exercise

TSXV: CYP | OTCQB: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to announce that for the period October 1 st ,  to November 29 th 2021, the Company has received $6,949,791 from the exercise of 4,741,189 warrants. The warrants had exercise prices of up to $1.75 . The funds from the warrant exercise are in addition to the $19.8 million cash that the Company held on September 30, 2021 .

Keep reading... Show less
Cypress Development Announces Change to Board of Directors

Cypress Development Announces Change to Board of Directors

Keep reading... Show less
Cypress Development Launches Extraction Testing of Lithium Clay from its Clayton Valley Lithium Project at its Pilot Plant in Nevada

Cypress Development Launches Extraction Testing of Lithium Clay from its Clayton Valley Lithium Project at its Pilot Plant in Nevada

TSXV: CYP | OTCQB: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to report extraction testing of lithium- bearing claystone from the Company's 100% owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project") in Nevada has commenced. The test work is ongoing at Cypress' pilot plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and utilizes chloride-based leaching combined with the Chemionex—Lionex process for Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE).

Keep reading... Show less
Jourdan Announces Elevated Li2O Grades From Its Drillhole Campaign

Jourdan Announces Elevated Li2O Grades From Its Drillhole Campaign

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to publish the next partial assay results of its SeptemberOctober 2021 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallée project, which is located 35km north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The results are from the first five drill holes and show multiple distinct zones of pegmatite intersections.

Highlights of Line 2*:

Keep reading... Show less
Latin Resources Logo

High-Grade Halloysite Intersected At The Cloud Nine Deposit

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that further outstanding halloysite results have been returned from ongoing XRD analysis of the close spaced drilling conducted at the Company’s 100% owned Noombenberry Kaolin-Halloysite Project near Merredin, Western Australia (Appendix 1).

Keep reading... Show less
Arcadia Minerals

​​Operational Update: Bitterwasser Lithium Clays

Arcadia Minerals Limited (ASX:AM7, FRA:8OH) (Arcadia), is pleased to provide an update on the Lithium-in-Clays potential of its Bitterwasser Lithium Project, and reports that all the planned geostatistical drill holes (12-drill holes) and six of the 52 geological exploration drill holes of the follow-up auger drilling programi that commenced on the 1st of December 2021 have been completed. Additionally, the Company has dispatched a 153.7 kg clay sample for mineralogical and metallurgical test work.

Keep reading... Show less
International Lithium Corp. Discovers over 20 New Pegmatites, Further Expands Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. Discovers over 20 New Pegmatites, Further Expands Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Ontario, Canada

The board of International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the further expansion of its Raleigh Lake lithium and rubidium project in Ontario, Canada where it now has claims totalling over 47,000 hectares (470 square kilometres), an increase of more than 20,000 hectares from the previously announced 27,000 hectares (October 25, 2021). At the same time the Company announces the completion of an exploration program at Raleigh Lake and the discovery of several new pegmatite occurrences within the expanded claim holdings.

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
Arcadia Minerals

Drill Results Continue To Impress At Swanson Tantalum Project

Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7) (Arcadia), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimed at Tantalum, Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce initial drilling results from follow-up drilling at the Swanson Tantalum Project.

Keep reading... Show less
Noram Lithium President Peter Ball

Noram Lithium President Peter Ball: Spectacular Resource Numbers and Big Year Ahead

Noram Lithium (TSXV:NRM,FWB:N7R,OTCQB:NRVTF) announced a new resource estimate on its Zeus lithium claystone property, and Noram Lithium President Peter Ball is confident it is going to be a big year ahead.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News