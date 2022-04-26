Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby: Sustainable Approaches to Nevada’s Lithium Resources
Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby noted, “There are quality opportunities for production of domestic lithium, and we’re one of the better-placed projects.”
Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby: Sustainable Approaches to Nevada’s Lithium Resourceswww.youtube.com
Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP,OTCQX:CYDVF) CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby discussed the Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada and the company’s focus on strategic development to facilitate a domestic supply chain.
Lithium demand continues to grow, and the US has declared it a critical mineral for its essential value in the production of batteries. As the world becomes increasingly electrified, the need for stable lithium supply is increasing proportionately.
Cypress Development’s primary focus is its Clayton Valley project in Nevada, adjacent to North America’s only lithium brine operation, run by Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).
“Northern Nevada has a number of these very large lithium deposits," Dr. Willoughby shared. "Ours happens to have 1.3 billion tonnes of lithium-bearing clay in resources, and about 200 million tonnes in our reserves.”
The Cypress Development CEO acknowledged both the value of lithium resources and the challenges of converting them into reserves — something Dr. Willoughby said requires a significant focus on technology. He stated, “We've developed a unique leaching process, which we added to the Clayton Valley project. The environment holds chloride brine and a chloride water system. We are using an outflow alkaline leach that should be very productive with that clay.”
Dr. Willoughby continued, “We have a direct lithium extraction process — a DLP process — based on ion exchange that we acquired last year. We evaluated ways to pull out the lithium, and settled on Onyx Chemical in Ontario that’s sustainable and good for the environment.”
With the electrification movement, environmental issues have significant impact. The arid Nevada environment requires companies to use resources consciously, including an essential part of lithium production: water.
On this note, Dr. Willoughby said, “We acquired a water right that should give us sufficient water to run our process and our design basis. For Clayton Valley, the water resource basins are fully allocated. So we're in an excellent position now strategically, having acquired this water right.”
To continue with its sustainable domestic efforts, Cypress Development created a pilot plant near the Amarosa Valley, a 12,000 square foot facility with easy road access. The company’s CEO stated, “We're working towards the end point where we are producing a lithium product.”
Watch the full interview of Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP,OTCQX:CYDVF). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Cypress Development in order to help investors learn more about the company. Cypress Development is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Cypress Development and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1901.97
|+2.33
|Silver
|23.79
|+0.10
|Copper
|4.52
|+0.04
|Palladium
|2188.50
|+23.50
|Platinum
|928.50
|+5.50
|Oil
|98.97
|+0.43
|Heating Oil
|3.69
|+0.04
|Natural Gas
|6.84
|+0.17
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.