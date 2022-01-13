NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Cypress Development Corp. is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, it has entered into an amending agreement with PI Financial Corp., as the sole underwriter and bookrunner to increase the size of the previously announced bought deal financing to an aggregate of 8,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $2.00 ...

CYP:CA