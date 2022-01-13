Resource News Investing News
Cypress Development Corp. ( TSXV: CYP ) ( OTCQX: CYDVF ) ( Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, it has entered into an amending agreement with PI Financial Corp., as the sole underwriter and bookrunner (the "Underwriter") to increase the size of the previously announced bought deal financing to an aggregate of 8,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $2.00 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $16,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable for one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (as herein defined) at an exercise price of $2.65.

In addition, the Company has granted the Underwriter an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days following the Closing Date, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units sold pursuant to the Offering, on the same terms as the Offering, to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used by the Company to fund ongoing work, development and permitting activities at its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering is expected to take place on or about February 3, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Units to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec. The Units may also be offered in the United States to Qualified Institutional Buyers pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933 as amended, (the "U.S. Securities Act"), in a manner that does not require the Offering to be registered in the United States, and in certain other jurisdictions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium exploration company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Work completed by Cypress led to the discovery of a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. Cypress is advancing its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada towards the production of high-purity lithium hydroxide suitable for tier one battery usage.

ON BEHALF OF Cypress Development Corp.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Spiros Cacos | Vice President, Investor Relations
Direct: +1 604 764 1851 | Toll Free: 1 800 567 8181 | Email scacos@cypressdevelopmentcorp.com
www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements related to the expected use of proceeds of the Offering. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Electric vehicles aren’t just the hottest trend in Silicon Valley anymore. With wider cultural acceptance in green power alternatives, more accessible technologies and increasingly supportive legislative action, analysts expect this market and the demand for metals that supply it to climb to exponential highs.

In the United States, the government has named lithium a vital component in electric vehicle batteries and a strategic metal of importance. In 2021, President Joe Biden announced a US$2.3 trillion Infrastructure Plan, which outlines the intent to bring electric cars fully to the mainstream with investments of US$174 billion to promote this technology and construct necessary charging stations. This significant spending demonstrates exciting early-mover investment opportunities for lithium production companies and electric industries alike.

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQX:CYDVF) is an advanced-stage mineral exploration company focused on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation.

The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada claims map

The company is using environment-friendly mining alternatives through saltwater and hydrochloric acid instead of the traditional fresh water and sulfuric acid method. This significant proposal could mean Cypress will no longer compete for Nevada’s scarce fresh water supply for Nevada’s freshwater resources for project advancement when it comes time for mining.

In August 2020, Cypress released the results of its pre-feasibility report, which provided a positive snapshot of Clayton Valley’s prospective production scope. Probable reserves stand at 213 million tonnes at 1,129ppm lithium with an average annual production of 27,400 tonnes Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and a mine life of over 40 years. After-tax IRR stands at 25.8 percent with a CAPEX of CAD$493 million.

“This PFS is a major milestone for Cypress. These positive results take us closer to our goal of developing a world-class lithium deposit. Cypress’ land position and resources afford us the opportunity for a long-life project with low operating costs and potential to be a significant source of lithium for the United States,” Dr. Willoughby said.

Lithium enriched claystone on surface at Clayton Valley Project, Nevada

The company recently initiated the selection and purchasing of materials to commission a pilot plant and extraction facility for the lithium-bearing claystone from its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. The pilot plant is planned to operate at a rate of one tonne/day and will be designed for correct interaction and testing of the major components within the extraction process and assessment of the resulting lithium products.

Cypress Development’s Company Highlights

  • Cypress Development is one of a handful of companies that are post-pre-feasibility, advancing towards production. The company is well advanced to become a long-term, low-cost lithium producer with potential expansive international reach.
  • The Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada has an extensive surface deposit in a unique setting adjoining Albemarle’s Silver Peak brine operation.
  • Operating out of the prolific Nevada state provides the company with world-class exploration opportunities, mineral-rich geological resources and proximity to the Tesla gigafactory.
  • In 2020, the company released strong economic standing with its pre-feasibility study, including a probable reserve estimate of 213 million tonnes at 1,129ppm lithium, IRR of 25.8 percent and CAPEX of CAD$493 million.
  • Cypress possesses very favorable economic and geographic positioning in leveraging a present strong demand for lithium, world-class mining jurisdiction and an advanced stage operation in their flagship Clayton Valley lithium project.
  • 2021 plans include the commissioning of the Clayton Valley lithium project’s pilot plant, which could see significant tonnage in lithium and clay production. Cypress is also looking to complete its feasibility study based on the data from this pilot plant operation.
  • Cypress has acquired 24 unpatented mining claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada bringing the Company’s land holdings to 6558 acres in total.

Cypress Development’s Key Project

Clayton Valley Lithium Projec

The 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project spans 5,430 acres in southwest Nevada and sits immediately east of the Albemarle’s Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The asset hosts tremendous potential with Cypress’ discovery of a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the brine field to the east and south of Angel Island.

Lithium enriched drill core from Clayton Valley Project, Nevada

Lithium mineralization occurs on the property within montmorillonite clays throughout the sediments to a depth of at least 150 meters. Metallurgical testing has indicated low-cost processing possibilities through leaching with low acid consumption of 126 kg/t and high lithium recovery over 85 percent lithium. This lithium claystone deposit’s unique large flat-lying nature allows for mining with a low strip ratio due to minimal overburden and no interbedded waste, which is hugely economically advantageous for Cypress.

Future plans for the Clayton Valley lithium project include commissioning of the pilot plant, which Cypress proposes could process one tonne a day continuously in 2021. The company also intends to use the data from the pilot plant towards the completion of the project’s feasibility study. Cypress also has the acquisition of water rights for Clayton Valley in the works, which pushes significant advancement in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Cypress Development’s Management Team

William Willoughby, PhD, PE

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Dr. Willoughby is a mining engineer with 38 years of experience in all aspects of natural resources development. Since 2014, he has been principal and owner of consulting firm Willoughby & Associates, PLLC. Prior to that, he was President and COO of International Enexco Ltd., which was acquired by Denison Mines in 2014. He previously held various positions with Teck (Cominco). Dr. Willoughby has been a Professional Engineer since 1985 and received his Doctorate in Mining Engineering & Metallurgy from the University of Idaho in 1989.

Abraham (Braam) Jonker, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Jonker is an accomplished financial leader in the mining industry with almost 30 years of experience. Mr. Jonker has played a pivotal role in several business recoveries and restructurings, was a key team member in management and at the board level in the strategic growth of a number of public companies and has participated, raised and overseen the raising of more than $750 million in the form of equity and debt instruments in the mining industry. He is a registered Chartered Accountant in British Columbia, (Canada), England, Wales and South Africa. He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in the United Kingdom and holds a Master’s degree in South African and International Tax from the Rand Afrikaans University, South Africa.

Spiros Cacos, MA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Mr. Cacos has over 20 years of investor relations experience working with public mining companies, ranging from early-stage exploration and development to production. Most recently, Mr. Cacos served as Vice President, Investor Relations for First Mining Gold, a Canadian gold development company listed on the TSX and OTCQX, focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. His prior roles include serving as Vice President, Investor Relations for Group Eleven Resources Corp., a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland, and as Director of Investor Relations for Great Panther Mining Limited (formerly Great Panther Silver Limited), a primary silver mining company listed on the TSX and the NYSE with two mining operations in Mexico. Mr. Cacos holds a Master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy, from the Schiller International University in Paris, France, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada.

Corby G. Anderson, PhD, CEng, FIMMM, FIChemE

Technical Advisor, Metallurgy

Dr. Anderson is a registered engineer with nearly 40 years of global experience in industrial operations, corporate level management, consulting, engineering design, research and education and is an expert in the fields of extractive metallurgy, mineral processing, waste minimization and recycling. He holds degrees of BSc in Chemical Engineering from Montana State University, MSc in Metallurgical…

Adam Knight, PE

Project Manager

Mr. Knight is a professional mining engineer, active in the mining industry since 1994. Before joining Cypress, he worked as a consultant and project manager for Practical Mining LLC of Elko, Nevada. He was Vice President Operations for EMC Metals Corp. until 2015. Prior to that, Mr. Knight worked in various operational capacities for Teranga Gold, Premier Magnesia, and AngloGold. He has experience…

Daniel W. Kalmbach, CPG

Manager, Geology

Mr. Kalmbach has practiced geology for over 21 years and has held various positions with private and public companies in the field of geology, including greenfield and generative exploration, development, mining, and environmental science. He has supported and/or authored multiple technical reports on mineral properties. Mr. Kalmbach began his career at Barrick Gold Corp. as a production geologist…

Todd S. Fayram

Technical Advisor, Metallurgy

Mr. Fayram brings over 30 years of metallurgical engineering experience to his role which include extensive diversified experience in the consulting and operating fields of various mining and milling operations across the globe. His industrial experience includes project and construction management; planning, design and engineering of precious and base metal heap leach and milling operations; industrial mineral development and operations, project evaluation for prefeasibility, feasibility and bankable documents; and metallurgical testing and interpretation of numerous mineral deposits. Mr. Fayram has also held positions in mine and process development, construction, expansion, start-up, and operation of numerous mines to include Minefinders-Dolores, American Bonanza Copperstone, Americas Silver-Cosala, Middle Tennessee Zinc-Gordonsville, Getty Copper Getty Project and others. Mr Fayram is a MMSA Qualified Professional in Metallurgy and holds a degree of Bachelor of Science degree in Mineral Processing Engineering and a Master of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from Montana Tech of the University of Montana.

Cypress Development Corp. ( TSXV: CYP ) ( OTCQX: CYDVF ) ( Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. as the underwriter and bookrunner (the "Underwriter") pursuant to which the Underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis pursuant to a short form prospectus, 6,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $2.00 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $12,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable for one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (as herein defined) at an exercise price of $2.65.

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP ) (OTCQX: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to report the successful completion of a 7-day continuous run at the Company's pilot plant. During this period, the pilot plant operated at its designed feed rate of one ton per day of lithium claystone from the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.  The Company begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF."  U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

TSXV: CYP | OTCQ X : CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV : CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") reports that since the closing of the purchase of Nevada water Permit 44411 (Certificate 13631) (the "Permit") from Intor Resources Corp., a subsidiary of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise"), (see news release dated December 8, 2021 news release) the Company has learned that a petition was filed by a junior exploration company in the Nevada District Court for review of the Nevada State Engineer's approval of Intor's Application for Extension of Time to Prevent  Forfeiture of the Permit (the "Application").

TSXV: CYP | OTCQB: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to report it has completed the purchase of Permit 44411 and Certificate 13631 (the "Permit") from Intor Resources Corp., a subsidiary of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise"). The remaining cash purchase consideration of US$2,000,000 and the title deed were released from escrow to the respective parties, along with Cypress shares in the value of US$850,000 issued to Nevada Sunrise, as the final component of the purchase consideration. The Permit is an essential piece of Cypress' strategy to develop its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada .

Click here to read the previous lithium outlook.

After a year that saw uncertainty dominate and prices for lithium take a turn, 2021 was marked by soaring prices that hit an all-time high as electric vehicle (EV) sales increased globally.

The lithium decade is unfolding at a rapid pace, with investors paying more and more attention to developments in the battery sector as demand for essential metals used to power EVs continues to surge.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) looks at lithium’s 2021 price performance, as well as what analysts and market watchers think is ahead for the commodity in 2022.

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) today announced its intention to demerge its Western Australian hard rock lithium assets (the “Demerger”). The Demerger will create a dedicated, WA-focused lithium exploration company with the management team and resources to realise the value of the WA assets. The Demerger will enable LPI to focus its resources on developing its Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile.

American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V:LI | OTCQB:LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce that the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection ("NDEP") have approved the Plan of Operations ("PO") and Reclamation Plan for the next phases of development and exploration work at the Company's Tonopah Lithium Claims Project ("TLC") located near Tonopah, Nevada.

Highlights

Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: PNXLF) has significantly expanded its lithium portfolio of properties at the Pocitos Salar in Argentina. The company and its Argentinian subsidiary have entered into three new option agreements with local vendors to acquire a 100% interest in 10,364 hectares of new properties in the heart of Argentina's world-renowned Lithium Triangle.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company and this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Argentina Lithium" in the search box.

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSX VENTURE: PWM)(FRANKFURT: OAA1)(OTC: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that it is preparing the documents to apply for an exploration permit from the Ontario government for a drill program on its Case Lake Lithium (Li)–Cesium (Cs)–Tantalum (Ta) Property. As per Power Metals' agreement with Sinomine ( Hong Kong ) Rare Metals Resources Co Limited ("Sinomine"), the two companies will jointly fund the drill program. The purpose of the drill program will be to expand the Li-Cs-Ta mineralization at West Joe Dyke and the Li-Ta mineralization on the Main Dyke. The drill program will also explore to search for new Li-Cs-Ta mineralization over the 2 km between West Joe Dyke and Main Dyke.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is expanding its lithium exploration project holdings at the Pocitos Salar in Salta Province at the heart of Argentina's world-renowned Lithium Triangle. The Company's holdings in this salar now total over 26,000 hectares (see Figure 1: https:bit.ly3HNEurI ). The Company and its Argentinian subsidiary, Argentina Litio y Energía S.A. have entered into three new option agreements with local vendors to acquire a 100% interest in 10,364 hectares of new properties. The Company already holds an option for 15,857 hectares of properties located on the west side of the Pocitos Salar (see October 14, 2021 News Release ).

