CVD Equipment Corporation to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 14, 2026

CVD Equipment Corporation to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 14, 2026

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV ), a leading provider of chemical vapor deposition and thermal process equipment, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 after the market close on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day. To participate in the live conference call, please dial toll free 1-877-407-2991 or 1-201-389-0925. A telephone replay will be available for 7 days. To access the replay, dial toll free 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415. The replay passcode is 13760600.

A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the company's website at www.cvdequipment.com/events . The archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately two hours following the end of the live event.

About CVD Equipment Corporation

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV ) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, thermal processing, physical vapor transport, and other equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for industrial applications and research. Our products are used in production environments as well as research and development centers, both academic and corporate. Major target markets include aerospace & defense (ceramic matrix composites), silicon carbide (SiC) high-power electronics, electric vehicle (EV) battery materials (carbon nanotubes, graphene and silicon nanowires), and industrial applications. Through its application laboratory, the Company allows customers the option to bring their process tools to our laboratory and to work collaboratively with our scientists and engineers to optimize process performance.

For further information about this topic please contact:
Richard Catalano, Executive Vice President & CFO
Phone: (631) 981-7081
Email: investorrelations@cvdequipment.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CVD Equipment CorporationCVVnasdaq:cvv:us
CVV
The Conversation (0)
Global Nuclear Power Market Is Witnessing Significant Growth as Future of Uranium Looks Promising

Global Nuclear Power Market Is Witnessing Significant Growth as Future of Uranium Looks Promising

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Many recent reports project significant growth in the Global Nuclear Power Market. A report from Cognitive Market Research said that the Global Nuclear Power Market is witnessing significant growth in the near future. The report added: "In 2023, the... Keep Reading...
Billion Dollar Uranium Market Growing at a Solid Rate Along With Rising Adoption Strategies

Billion Dollar Uranium Market Growing at a Solid Rate Along With Rising Adoption Strategies

FN Media Group News Commentary - The Global Uranium Mining Market has consistently been growing over the past several years and is expected to continue for years to come. Uranium is a silver-white metal chemical element belonging to the lanthanide series of the periodic table. Its chemical... Keep Reading...
CanAlaska Announces Senior Management Change

CanAlaska Announces Senior Management Change

Misty Urbatsch, Vice-President Corporate Development, Resigns Position to Focus on Core Nickel CorpAppointed to Advisory Board of CanAlaskaCanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce changes to the Company's senior management... Keep Reading...
CanAlaska Increases Private Placement Financing to $12 Million

CanAlaska Increases Private Placement Financing to $12 Million

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of November 20, 2023, due to increased demand, it is increasing the total gross amount to be raised under its non-brokered private placement to $12 million (the... Keep Reading...
CanAlaska Announces up to $7.5 Million Private Placement Financing

CanAlaska Announces up to $7.5 Million Private Placement Financing

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of securities to raise total gross proceeds of up to $7.5 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Gold Resource Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Westport to Issue Q1 2026 Financial Results on May 14, 2026

Alvopetro Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results and Details for Our Upcoming AGM

Transition Metals Corp. Closes $618,844 Private Placement

Related News

gold investing

Chris Temple: Gold's Next Leg Up — Price Trigger, Key Headwinds

oil and gas investing

Westport to Issue Q1 2026 Financial Results on May 14, 2026

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results and Details for Our Upcoming AGM

base metals investing

Transition Metals Corp. Closes $618,844 Private Placement

silver investing

Record Silver Price a Key Q1 Tailwind for Miners

copper investing

T2 Metals Announces NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate at the Sherridon Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Project, Manitoba, Canada

uranium investing

Uranium Enrichment Market Expected to Hit US$30.2 Billion by 2035