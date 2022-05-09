Joe Bayern Moves to Head New Division Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that Matt Darin will become Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., effective today, while current CEO Joe Bayern will launch and run a new division of Curaleaf developing a new CPG-based business model. Mr. Darin will report to the board and will work closely ...

