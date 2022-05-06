New locations in Bradenton East, Tampa Midtown and Orlando University Expand the Company's Retail Presence to 50 Locations in Florida and 133 Nationwide Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced plans to open three new dispensaries in Florida over the coming weeks. Curaleaf's latest expansion will increase the Company's retail footprint to 50 ...

CURA:CNX,CURLF