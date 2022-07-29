Market NewsInvesting News

The Company's retail presence grows to 51 locations in the Sunshine State and 137 nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, announced today the opening of its Tampa Citrus Park dispensary, located at 10612 Sheldon Road, Tampa, FL 33626. Curaleaf Tampa Citrus Park expands the Company's retail presence to six locations in Hillsborough County and 51 across the Sunshine State.

Located on Sheldon Road near Citrus Park, the 4,023 square foot location features a drive-thru that offers patients on-the-go access to the dispensary's wide array of offerings. Patients can access a premium selection of vaporizers, edibles, and whole flower products, including BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Elite, Elite Live and Live Rosin vape cartridges, as well as other concentrates by Curaleaf.

"It is a pleasure to continue to expand access to medical cannabis in the Sunshine State, specifically Hillsborough County ," said Matt Darin , CEO of Curaleaf. "Curaleaf Tampa Citrus Park is our ninth drive-thru in Florida , which enables our team to provide a more convenient and streamlined retail cannabis experience."

For more information on Curaleaf Tampa Citrus Park grand openings, along with product offerings and hours of operation, please visit https://curaleaf.com/locations#florida .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 22 states with 137 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,700 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

