Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of Clermont, FL Dispensary

Company's Retail Presence Grows to 57 Locations in Florida and 147 Nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, announces the opening of its Clermont dispensary, located at 1900 S. Highway 27, Clermont FL 34711. The new dispensary is Curaleaf's 57 th in the Sunshine State and 147 th nationwide.

Conveniently located near Clermont's top shopping, entertainment and dining options, the new 2,682 sq. ft. dispensary opened its doors to patients over the weekend. The facility will be open to service patients from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday . A grand opening celebration is planned for Friday, February 3 , and will commence with a ribbon cutting at 10:00 a.m. followed by festivities throughout the day including swag giveaways, games, prizes and local vendors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Curaleaf Clermont to the South Lake Chamber," said David Colby , President & CEO South Lake Chamber of Commerce. "With a patient-focused approach and a commitment to community, Curaleaf Clermont will be a valuable resource to residents of Lake County and Floridians visiting one of our many attractions in the area."

"This new location is in the heart of one of Florida's fastest-growing communities," said Matt Darin , CEO of Curaleaf. "We continue to expand our retail footprint in the state, and our team is committed to providing our expanding patient community with a tailored, educational approach to cannabis and a seamless retail experience."

The new dispensary will offer a wide variety of premium cannabis products, including high-quality flower and pre-rolls, BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Elite, Elite Live and Live Rosin vape cartridges, as well as other concentrates by Curaleaf. Patients can shop inside the new location with guidance from Curaleaf's knowledgeable staff or pre-order online for in-store or curbside pickup.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources and products in Florida , please visit: https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 147 dispensaries, 29 cultivation sites, and employs nearly 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Get Tied Up This Valentine's Day with incredibles 50 Shades of Grape

Incredibles an award-winning cannabis brand from Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that it has launched its new, limited-edition 50 Shades of Grape gummy in the Illinois market.

"When it comes to Valentine's Day, consumers aren't as handcuffed to wine and booze as you might think," said Ryan Marek, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Green Thumb. "50 Shades of Grape by incredibles is a woo-worthy formula featuring cannabinoids intended for mood-setting effects including relaxation and stress-reduction. We're thrilled to offer this new limited-edition product to our Illinois customers as they prepare for their Valentine's Day celebrations."

cost cutting sign

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Columbia Care Makes Cost-cutting Moves

More layoffs are coming to the cannabis industry, with one of the leading multi-state operators (MSOs) in the US market confirming plans to implement new cost-cutting maneuvers.

Also this past week, a Canadian producer regained good standing with a senior exchange listing.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Trulieve Launches Highsman Cannabis Products from NFL Legend Ricky Williams in Arizona

Williams to visit six dispensaries in support of exclusive launch

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the official launch of Highsman the purpose-driven cannabis lifestyle brand founded by NFL legend Ricky Williams . Highsman will be available statewide in all Trulieve and Harvest branded Arizona retail locations starting Friday, January 20.

Wana Brands Partners with TerrAscend to Bring its Best-In-Class Edibles to New Jersey and to Expand its Existing Line-Up in Maryland

Multi-State Partnership Showcases the Opportunities Unlocked by Enhanced Brand Collaboration

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced a multi-year agreement (the "Agreement") with Wana Brands ("Wana"), the leading edibles manufacturer in North America to introduce Wana's products at The Apothecarium retail stores and additional third-party retailers in New Jersey . The agreement will also transfer to TerrAscend, the manufacturing and sales of Wana's existing portfolio of products in Maryland .

Canopy Growth to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on February 9, 2023

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022 before financial markets open on February 9, 2023 .

Canopy Growth to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on February 9, 2023 (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Following the release of its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein , CEO and Judy Hong , CFO on February 9, 2023 , at 10:00 AM Eastern Time .

Shareholders can submit questions starting on February 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET by visiting:
https://app.saytechnologies.com/canopy-growth-corporation-2023-q3.

The platform will close on February 8, 2023 , at 10:00 AM ET .

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/DpogWGlRL06

Replay Information
A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on May 8, 2023 at:
https://app.webinar.net/DpogWGlRL06

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a leading North American cannabis and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Our CPG portfolio features sugar-free sports hydration brand BioSteel, targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to acquire Acreage Holdings, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands , a leading cannabis edible brand in North America , and Jetty Extracts, a California -based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond our world-class products, Canopy Growth is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.

australia map

Australia Cannabis Market Forecast: Top Trends for 2023

Australia's cannabis market conditions still aren't particularly welcoming, but investor interest continues to grow as companies and regulators persevere with efforts to boost the industry.

Cannabis in the land down under has seen a slow but steady uptick in terms of increased legal accessibility, primarily on the medical side, and 2022 was another year of marginal growth for the sector.

What will 2023 bring? Here the Investing News Network looks at the outlook for Australia's cannabis industry.

Latest Press Releases

ValOre RC Drilling Confirms Mineralized Uranium Envelope at J4 West Target

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES PROSPECTING RESULTS FROM MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Enterprise Group Shares Accepted for Listing on U.S. OTCQB Exchange

