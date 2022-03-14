Market News Investing News
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, announced today that it has appointed Neil Davidson as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective March 14 2022. Mr. Davidson, who served as Curaleaf CFO from 2019-2020 and as Chief Operating Officer until now, will serve in the CFO role while the Company searches for a permanent replacement. Current CFO Ranjan Kalia is ...

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, announced today that it has appointed Neil Davidson as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective March 14 2022.

Mr. Davidson, who served as Curaleaf CFO from 2019-2020 and as Chief Operating Officer until now, will serve in the CFO role while the Company searches for a permanent replacement. Current CFO Ranjan Kalia is leaving the company to pursue other career opportunities.

About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 128 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,600 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the Chief Financial Officer transition. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022 , which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Investor Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Carlos Madrazo , SVP Head of IR & Capital Markets
IR@curaleaf.com

Media Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady , VP Corporate Communications
Media@curaleaf.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-appoints-neil-davidson-as-interim-chief-financial-officer-301502364.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Curaleaf Holdings CURA:CNX CURLF Cannabis Investing
CURA:CNX,CURLF
The Tinley Beverage Company: Powering California’s Leading Cannabis Beverage Brands

The Tinley Beverage Company: Powering California’s Leading Cannabis Beverage Brands

The Tinley Beverage Company (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) built a world-class, scaled facility with the state’s most varied menu of product formulation, container type and packaging options for infused beverages.

Keep reading... Show less

Curaleaf Celebrates Opening Of Tamarac, Florida Dispensary

Tamarac Dispensary Expands Company's Retail Presence to 45 Locations in Florida and 128 Nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its newest location in Tamarac, Florida . Curaleaf Tamarac is the Company's 45th location in Florida and the second in Broward County .

Keep reading... Show less

Pomerantz LLP, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announce Proposed Securities Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Canopy Growth Corporation publicly-traded securities - CGC

Pomerantz LLP, Hagens Sobol Shapiro LLP, and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announce that the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey has approved the following announcement of a proposed securities class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Canopy Growth Corporation publicly-traded securities (NASDAQ: CGC):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION AND FINAL APPROVAL HEARING

Keep reading... Show less

Martha Stewart CBD Expands Flavor Portfolio With Launch of New Tropical Medley CBD Wellness Gummies

New Gummy Flavors Alphonso Mango, Coconut and Pineapple Join the Existing Lineup of Best-Selling CBD Products, Now Featuring 20 Flavors of Gummies Across the Brand

Today, Martha Stewart CBD revealed the latest expansion and flavor innovation within its growing CBD portfolio Tropical Medley CBD Wellness Gummies. The new product offering features three brand-new flavors inspired by the lush fruits of tropical destinations - Alphonso Mango Coconut, and Pineapple. The new Martha Stewart CBD Tropical Medley Wellness Gummies were previewed by Martha Stewart at a Palm Beach event in February 2022 and this latest flavor will transport consumers to similar sunny destinations, offering a new addition to the brand's lineup of convenient and trusted flexible wellness solutions.

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Partners with Survivor's Ethan Zohn as Momenta Brand Ambassador

Zohn to support patient education and community outreach initiatives on behalf of Trulieve's Momenta everyday wellness and overall well-being cannabis brand

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced an exclusive partnership with Survivor: Africa winner and cancer survivor Ethan Zohn . Through the partnership, Zohn will be the official ambassador of Momenta, Trulieve's in-house everyday wellness and overall well-being brand.

Keep reading... Show less
Numinus Expands Natural Psychedelic Research with New Biosecurity License

Numinus Expands Natural Psychedelic Research with New Biosecurity License

Federal Containment Level 2 license will support testing and validation for studies and sale of natural products

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental healthcare company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that its research lab, Numinus Bioscience, has been approved by the Public Health Agency of Canada for a Containment Level 2 (CL2) pathogens and toxins license, following upgrading of the facility. The addition will contribute novel data on natural psychedelics, presenting additional IP opportunities and another revenue driver through contract research services.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×