Curaleaf Announces Launch of Adult-Use Cannabis Sales at Stamford, CT Dispensary

Stamford is Curaleaf's first dispensary in Connecticut to serve adult-use consumers

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that it has been approved by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection to commence adult-use sales at its Stamford, Connecticut location, beginning Saturday, January 28 at 10:00 a.m. Curaleaf Stamford, located at 814 East Main St, is the Company's first dispensary in the state to open its doors to adult-use customers.

Curaleaf currently serves medical patients at three other dispensaries across the state located in Hartford, Milford and Groton. The company anticipates welcoming adult-use customers at additional locations in the near future, pending regulatory approvals.

To celebrate the start of adult-use sales on January 28 th , Curaleaf Stamford invites patients and customers for festivities throughout the day which will include vendor-sponsored giveaways, product discounts, music, and complimentary food and drinks. The dispensary's wide array of cannabis goods includes Curaleaf whole flower, pre-rolls, edibles, topicals, tinctures, Select Elite vapes, and Curaleaf's breakthrough vape hardware, Cliq by Select.

"Curaleaf is proud to be a part of Connecticut's rapidly expanding adult-use market," said Matt Darin , CEO of Curaleaf. "As we welcome new adult-use customers, I want to assure our medical patients that they will continue to be prioritized and receive the high quality of care they are accustomed to."

At Curaleaf Stamford, existing medical patients will have priority access into the dispensary through a separate entrance, experience quicker check-ins with a dedicated staff, and will have a separate line for check-out. In addition, medical patients will continue to have access to Curaleaf's Compassionate Care Plan, outstanding pharmacy team and patient consult rooms.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources and products in Connecticut , please visit https://ct.curaleaf.com/ .

About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. ( CSE : CURA ) (OTCQX: CURLF ) (" Curaleaf ") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf , Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 19 states with 147 dispensaries, and employs nearly 5,500 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF . For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
×