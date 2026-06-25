Cummins Selects Navan to Modernize Travel Program

Fortune 500 icon replaces decades-long legacy partnership with Navan's AI-powered platform to reduce friction, unlock savings, and enhance global travel operations

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, today announced that Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), a global power leader and American manufacturing icon, has selected Navan following a comprehensive review of the business travel landscape. Through the partnership, Navan will be supporting the travel needs of Cummins' more than 60,000 employees, who span locations in more than 60 countries across three global regions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260624954525/en/

"At Cummins, we are constantly balancing our rich history of manufacturing excellence with a deep commitment to what's next," said Bonnie Fetch, EVP of Operations at Cummins. "That means putting tools in the hands of our employees that make their days more efficient, while ensuring they have the service and support they need to get where they need to go safely. I know from my time in the travel industry that the move from offline to online booking was one of its greatest transformations. Corporate travel is going through its next major shift in how content is delivered, support is provided, and user experiences are designed, and we believe Navan has the technology, people, and vision to help Cummins stay ahead of that change."

The partnership is driven by four key pillars:

  • AI-Powered, Always-On Support: Navan combines industry-leading AI with human expertise to provide reliable support 24/7. This will help ensure Cummins' global travelers receive a premium experience no matter where they are, with the confidence that help is available when they need it most.
  • Self-Service & Mobile-First Experience: By enabling employees with intuitive, mobile-first tools, Cummins is reducing friction in daily work for its field staff and global travelers. This digital-first mindset streamlines the booking process, gives employees time back, and helps them stay focused on their day-to-day responsibilities.
  • Expansive Global Inventory: Navan provides Cummins with direct access to comprehensive global travel content, including critical regional inventory in key markets like India. This will help ensure travelers see better options and prices, helping drive program adoption and compliance across Cummins' global footprint.
  • Operational Cost Management: By using automation to save time and provide clearer visibility into travel activity and costs, Cummins can manage its program more effectively and redirect resources toward the strategic priorities that will power its next 100 years.

"Cummins is an iconic company that powers the world, and we are honored to provide the technology that moves its people," said Michael Sindicich, President of Navan. "From our earliest conversations, it was clear that Cummins was looking for more than a travel platform. They were looking for a partner that could help them care for employees, modernize operations, and support a global workforce with the right combination of technology and people. Navan was built for this next era of business travel, and we are proud to help Cummins bring more markets online while giving its teams the confidence that they will be supported by our agents wherever work takes them."

Cummins joins a growing list of enterprise organizations switching to Navan, including industry leaders like Simplot and PCL Construction.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is committed to powering a more prosperous world. Since 1919, we have delivered innovative solutions that move people, goods and economies forward. Our five business segments—Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera™ by Cummins—offer a broad portfolio, including advanced diesel, electric and hybrid powertrains; integrated power generation systems; critical components such as aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls, transmissions, axles and brakes; and zero-emissions technologies like battery and electric powertrain systems. With a global footprint, deep technical expertise and an extensive service network, we deliver dependable, cutting-edge solutions tailored to our customers' needs, supporting them through the energy transition with our Destination Zero strategy. We create value for customers, investors and employees and strengthen communities through our corporate responsibility global priorities: education, equity and environment. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins employs approximately 67,400 people worldwide and earned $2.8 billion on $33.7 billion in sales in 2025. Learn more at www.cummins.com .

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for frequent travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," or similar expressions. Such statements include statements regarding Navan's future product offerings and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Navan's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 11, 2026 and in other reports Navan files from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations: investors@navan.com
Media: press@navan.com

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