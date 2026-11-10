Cummins Announces S29 Engine for Mining Applications

Global power and technology leader Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) recently unveiled the highly anticipated Cummins S29 mining engine at a celebratory launch event at the Chongqing Cummins Engine Plant in Chongqing, China. This announcement builds on the preview shared during Cummins 2026 Analyst Day in May.
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Cummins S29 Mining Engine
"Today, we're not just introducing a new engine — we're setting a new benchmark for mining power," said Jenny Bush, Cummins Vice President and President, Power Systems. "The Cummins S29 brings together innovations in fuel economy, reliability and power density to deliver exceptional performance, exceptional total cost of ownership and the flexibility to adapt as mining operations evolve."
A clean-sheet, 29-liter engine platform, the S29 is designed for 90- to 120-ton haul trucks and 150- to 220-ton excavators, with additional applicability across a wider range of mining and industrial equipment, including surface miners, bulldozers, wheel loaders and dewatering pumps. The engine is planned to be available globally in regions that require China Stage III (EPA Tier 2 Equivalent), and non-certified emissions configurations, in late 2027.
The S29 is designed to deliver competitive power density, with output of up to 1300hp at 2100rpm. This enables maximum vehicle integration flexibility, with the S29 delivering the power and performance of higher displacement engines within a compact installation package.
Fuel efficiency was a key consideration in the S29's development. Based on current development targets, the S29 is expected to achieve best point BSFC of 180 g/kW.hr, representing industry-leading fuel economy for its power range and positively impacting the engine's operational costs. Another standout feature is the S29's fuel-agnostic capability, helping customers support evolving fuel strategies. At launch, the engine is planned to be compatible with diesel, unblended paraffinic fuels (EN15940) such as HVO and biodiesel blends up to B50. The platform is also being designed to support potential future natural gas, hydrogen or dual-fuel configurations.
The S29 is also being developed for the extreme environments of high-altitude and remote mines with altitude capability of up to 3,000 m without derate and cold starts at temperatures as low as -25° C without auxiliary preheating.
"Mining customers are under relentless pressure to move more material, lower operating costs and improve efficiency," said Gbile Adewunmi, Cummins Vice President – Industrial Markets, Power Systems. "We're excited to provide the next generation of mining power with the S29, a truly world-class platform purpose-built to help turn those pressures into more productive, profitable operations."
Customers can see the S29 engine on display at bauma CHINA from November 23 – 27, 2026, in Shanghai, China, at Cummins booth Outdoor C.78.
Discover more about the all-new S29 mining engine .
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Melinda Koski, Director, External Communications
melinda.koski@cummins.com
Cat Dillon Lyons, Manager, External Communications
catherine.lyons@cummins.com