Cummins Announces Phased Model Year 2027 Product Launch Plan

Company will introduce its new X10 and X15 engines through a measured production ramp while maintaining select legacy product availability

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today announced updates to its Model Year 2027 North American on-highway product launch plans following its review of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's recently proposed changes to upcoming emissions regulations.

Based on the proposed rule, Cummins intends to use the implementation flexibilities outlined by EPA to support a measured transition to its new HELM™ engine platforms. The approach is designed to maintain regulatory compliance, support customer production schedules and provide additional time to ramp production in a disciplined manner that helps ensure a successful transition for the industry.

"Our long-term product strategy has not changed," said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cummins Inc. "This is about improving the transition, not changing the destination. A phased production ramp will allow us to support customers while building confidence in our new products through real-world operation and maintaining our focus on quality."

Updated X15 transition plan

Cummins plans to begin limited production of its Model Year 2027 X15 engine in January 2027, based on individual OEM launch plans. Production will ramp progressively, with full production expected to begin in Q4 2027.

During the transition, Cummins expects its current-generation X15 engine to remain available, providing continued availability as production of the new platform increases.

Updated X10 transition plan

Cummins plans to begin limited production of the Model Year 2027 X10 in January 2027, with full production expected by Q3 2027, based on OEM launch plans.

During the transition, the current X12 and L9 engines used in truck and transit bus applications are expected to remain available.

The Model Year 2027 X10 and X15 are part of Cummins' fuel-agnostic HELM platforms, which build on decades of engine development experience. The platforms are designed to deliver improved fuel economy, similar diesel exhaust fluid consumption and the proven, field-tested reliability customers need to complete their missions.

Reaffirmed B platform transition plan

Consistent with Cummins' prior announcement, the company's next-generation B platform is expected to launch in January 2028. The current B6.7 will remain available through 2027 to support customer production schedules and ensure a smooth transition to the new platform.

Next Steps

Cummins will continue working closely with OEMs, dealers, fleets and other partners to align product availability and launch timing. The phased ramp is intended to better support the transition to new technology.

The updated product plan is based on Cummins' preliminary assessment and the language currently included in EPA's proposed rule.

Cummins will continue monitoring development of the final rule and will carefully evaluate the rule to ensure it maintains the flexibilities Cummins is counting on. Product plans and timing may be adjusted if the final rule differs materially from the current proposal, including potential changes to the proposed transition provisions.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is committed to powering a more prosperous world. Since 1919, we have delivered innovative solutions that move people, goods and economies forward. Our five business segments—Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera™ by Cummins—offer a broad portfolio, including advanced diesel, electric and hybrid powertrains; integrated power generation systems; critical components such as aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls, transmissions, axles and brakes; and zero-emissions technologies like battery and electric powertrain systems. With a global footprint, deep technical expertise and an extensive service network, we deliver dependable, cutting-edge solutions tailored to our customers' needs, supporting them through the energy transition with our Destination Zero strategy. We create value for customers, investors and employees and strengthen communities through our corporate responsibility global priorities: education, equity and environment. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins employs approximately 67,400 people worldwide and earned $2.8 billion on $33.7 billion in sales in 2025. Learn more at www.cummins.com .

Melinda Koski
External Communications
812-377-0500
melinda.koski@cummins.com

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