Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CPIX), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company advancing new therapies that address significant unmet medical needs, confirmed that it will provide an update on its ifetroban product candidate in development as a potential treatment for the cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy ("DMD").
A national webcasting event and conference call will be held on Monday, October 26th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to provide the update. Participants may join the presentation via webcast, to view the accompanying slides, or by conference call for audio-only access.
Webcast Participation (updated)
The link to register for the webcast participation is:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e4k38y5q/.
Call Participation
The link to register for the conference call participation is:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5f9f9d5a8fef425b99857a39138a38e9.
Once registered, participants can dial in from their phone using a dial-in and PIN number that will be provided to them. Alternatively, they can choose a "Call Me" option to have the system automatically
call them at the start of the conference.
Presentation Copy
A copy of the presentation will be available and can be accessed via the Investor Relations page of the Cumberland Pharmaceuticals website at:
https://investor.cumberlandpharma.com/events-presentations.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to address significant unmet medical needs and improve patient outcomes.
Cumberland's clinical programs are evaluating ifetroban in patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Systemic Sclerosis, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Cancer Metastasis.
For more information, please visit www.cumberlandpharma.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cumberland-pharmaceuticals-provides-updated-webcast-registration-link-for-ifetroban-dmd-program-call-302917759.html
SOURCE Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.