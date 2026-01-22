Cubby Secures $63 Million in Series A Funding Round Led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Cubby, a property management platform focused on serving the needs of self-storage operators with integrated revenue management, call management, and e-commerce capabilities, today announced it has raised $63 million Series A. This minority investment was led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with participation from existing investors.

This capital will accelerate Cubby's mission to empower storage operators to grow their businesses more profitably, efficiently, and quickly by enhancing the industry's access to world-class technology and AI. Proceeds will be used to continue recruiting the best talent in the industry, advancing a suite of software and AI products, and investing significantly in product development and customer success initiatives to deliver sustained value for customers while supporting the explosive growth the company is realizing.

"Cubby is transforming how self-storage operators run their businesses by replacing legacy systems with a modern, intuitive, and highly scalable platform," said Kelly Wallace, Investor at Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives who will be joining Cubby's Board of Directors. "The team's deeply customer-centric approach, combined with AI-enabled workflows, allow operators to manage their portfolios more seamlessly and make better, data-driven decisions. We view Cubby as an emerging leader in the self-storage market and believe the company is building the foundational system of record for the next generation of the industry."

This investment underscores a significant shift in the storage industry—a race to modernize technology that meets today's renter expectations in a growing but competitive marketplace. As the industry transitions from legacy systems to more flexible and secure technological foundations and agentic workflows, Cubby has emerged as a clear leader, fueling fast, and sustained growth across a variety of storage operating models.

"We founded Cubby to help self-storage operators, many of them entrepreneurs, grow exceptional businesses. From day one we've focused on giving our clients the ability to drive revenue and delight their renters," said Matt Engfer, CEO and co-Founder of Cubby. "This investment enables us to fast-track the talent, products, and service self-storage operators deserve."

"The self-storage industry has been waiting for a platform like Cubby. You can't innovate without a stable, performant foundation—and Cubby has unlocked exactly that. What used to be buzzwords are now delivering measurable yield and real business impact for my team. With their software, AI capabilities, and integrity, Cubby is transforming self-storage from a technology laggard into an industry that can serve as an example of what's possible."

— Adam Mikkelson, Liberty Investment Properties

To see Cubby's platform in action, book a demo at https://cubbystorage.com/ or come to booth #620 at the Self-Storage Association's Spring Conference in San Antonio, TX.

About Cubby

Cubby is the smarter platform for self-storage. Everything you need to operate, grow, and delight — all in one AI-native platform. Cubby is trusted by over 400 operators managing over 450,000 units across North America.

The Cubby platform includes five core products.

  • Facility Management: Run your entire operation on one platform.
  • E-Commerce: Convert more renters with a world-class online checkout experience.
  • Revenue Management: ML-powered pricing that continuously monitors competitors, occupancy, and demand to recommend optimal rates and adjust tenant pricing—helping you maximize revenue.
  • Calls: Every call is intelligently routed, recorded, and transcribed based on your preferences—sending leads to the right team, improving conversion, and using AI-powered call grading to deliver instant performance insights on what matters most.
  • Voice AI: Configure an AI agent that matches your brand, handles sales and service calls, and seamlessly transfers to your human team while tracking every action and recording just like any member of your operations team.

Building on its mission to transform storage management, Cubby is investing in AI agent technology-autonomous systems to actively execute work on behalf of operators. Our Voice AI agent, which is available to all customers for an added fee, handles customers inquiries, processes rentals, adjusts pricing, and manages move-ins to help teams work more efficiently while freeing operators' capacity to focus on strategic growth.

With a relentless focus on customer success, partnership, transparency, and continuous innovation, Cubby is the partner self-storage operators trust to scale smarter, faster, and more profitably.

About Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $625 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors, and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.6 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of December 31, 2025.

Since 2003, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has invested over $13 billion in companies led by visionary founders and CEOs. The team focuses on investments in growth-stage and technology-driven companies spanning multiple industries, including enterprise technology, financial technology, consumer and healthcare.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
For Goldman Sachs:
Victoria Zarella
Victoria.Zarella@gs.com

For Cubby:
Patrick Lenihan
patrick@gravitystrat.com

