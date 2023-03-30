Anfield Energy Demonstrates the Economic Viability of its Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Projects

Voltage Metals Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$605,242.86 through the issuance of 20,174,762 common shares at a price of C$0.03 per share.

Voltage Metals logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

Eligible finders were paid a cash commission equal to 3% of the gross proceeds of subscriptions facilitated by such finders.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for technical reporting, exploration of the Company's mining properties, potential strategic acquisitions, and general working capital.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Voltage is a mineral exploration company with an experienced team focused on battery metals exploration in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland . The Company's mission is to create shareholder value by exploring and developing projects that display sound geology and discovery potential.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Private Placement Financing up to $500,000

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 16,666,667 common shares at a price of C$0.03 per share to raise gross proceeds of up to C$500,000 (the "Share Offering").

Voltage Metals logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

The Company may pay a finder's fee to certain finders of up to 3% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions facilitated by such finders.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Share Offering for technical reporting, exploration of the Company's mining properties, potential strategic acquisitions, and general working capital.

The closing of the Share Offering is expected to occur on or about March 27 , 2023.  All securities issued pursuant to the Share Offering will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Voltage Metals

Voltage is a mineral exploration company with an experienced team focused on battery metals exploration in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland . The Company's mission is to create shareholder value by exploring and developing projects that display sound geology and discovery potential.

Forward Looking Statements

Voltage Metals Corp Corporate Update

Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) (FSE: 8L10); (the "Company" or "Voltage"), is pleased to provide this corporate update to its shareholders.

Voltage Metals Corp. (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

Voltage has made progress on several fronts during the second half of 2022, as detailed below:

  • Completed 2,457 metre diamond drill program at the Company's St Laurent Project in northeastern Ontario . All assays from this drill program have now been received from the lab and the Company will provide a news release on the St Laurent program in coming days.
  • Entered into a definitive option and joint venture agreement with Mink Ventures (TSX-V: MINK) whereby MINK may acquire an 80% interest in Voltage's 100% owned Montcalm nickel-copper-cobalt project, located 60km northwest of Timmins Ontario . The Montcalm Project covers 38.8 sq. km and is located adjacent to Glencore's past producing Montcalm Mine, which had historical production of approximately 3.9 million tonnes grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2011). See VOLT news release of August 11, 2022 for terms of the definitive agreement. Separate from the ground optioned to MINK, Voltage still controls over 60 square kilometres of prospective gabbro in the Montcalm camp area.
  • Completed 285 line-kilometre airborne VTEM at the Company's Jerry Lake project, located approximately 50km to the west of the Company's St Laurent Project. Voltage will report on the geophysical results of this survey when the requisite compilation and interpretation is concluded.
  • Listed successfully to the U.S. OTCQB market, (OTC: VLTMF), with DTC eligibility. Also listed on Germany's Frankfurt Exchange (FSE: 8L10)

In addition to the above, Voltage continues to review new projects and strategic opportunities which will enhance shareholder value, and looks forward to frequently updating the market throughout the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.

Property Acquisition:

The Company has acquired forty (40) mining claims known as the Strachan Property located in Strachan Township, Cochrane District in the Province of Ontario . These claims augment the Montcalm Gabbro complex projects already held within Voltage. Strachan is considered highly prospective and has seen no recent airborne geophysics or state of the art VTEM, which Voltage intends to deploy as a next step. Gabbro complexes like Montcalm and Strachan represent attractive nickel-copper targets, in light of the nickel rush underway in and around Timmins since mid 2020.

Pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement with the vendor, the Company has: (i) issued 900,000 common shares to the vendor, and (ii) granted to the vendor a 1.5% net smelter royalty (NSR), which the Company shall have the right at any time, at its sole option, to acquire 1% of the NSR from the vendor for the sum of $1,000,000 .

Voltage is a mineral exploration company with a highly experienced team focused on nickel and other battery metals exploration in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland . The Company looks to create shareholder value by aggregating and exploring projects that possess sound geology and brand-new discovery potential. Voltage has a deep roster among management and key stakeholders that are well-versed in the essential resource trifecta of exploration, operations and finance.

Forward Looking Statements

Mink Ventures Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire an 80% Interest in the Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co Project

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV: MINK.P) ("Mink" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of June 27, 2022, it has entered into a definitive option and joint venture agreement dated August 10, 2022 (the "Definitive Agreement") with Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) ("Voltage"). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Mink has been granted an option to acquire (the "Transaction") an 80% interest in the Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co project (the "Montcalm Project"). The Montcalm Project covers 38.8 sq. km and is located adjacent to Glencore's past producing Montcalm Mine, which had historical production of approximately 3.9 million tonnes grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2011) The Montcalm project is located 60 km northwest of Timmins, Ontario and has excellent access and infrastructure. The Transaction is intended to be Mink's "Qualifying Transaction" for purposes of the TSX Venture Exchange's Capital Pool Company program.

Mink Ventures Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire an 80% Interest in the Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co Project

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV: MINK.P) ("Mink" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of June 27, 2022, it has entered into a definitive option and joint venture agreement dated August 10, 2022 (the "Definitive Agreement") with Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) ("Voltage"). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Mink has been granted an option to acquire (the "Transaction") an 80% interest in the Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co project (the "Montcalm Project"). The Montcalm Project covers 38.8 sq. km and is located adjacent to Glencore's past producing Montcalm Mine, which had historical production of approximately 3.9 million tonnes grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2011) The Montcalm project is located 60 km northwest of Timmins, Ontario and has excellent access and infrastructure. The Transaction is intended to be Mink's "Qualifying Transaction" for purposes of the TSX Venture Exchange's Capital Pool Company program.

RETRANSMISSION: Mink Ventures Signs Letter of Intent to Aquire an 80% Interest in the Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co Project for Possible Qualifying Transaction

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV: MINK.P) ("Mink" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent dated June 27, 2022 ("LOI") with Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) ("Voltage") with respect to an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co project (the "Transaction") which covers 38.8 sq. km and is located adjacent to Glencore's past producing Montcalm Mine which had historical production of approximately 3.9 million tonnes grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2011) The Montcalm project is located 60 km northwest of Timmins, Ontario and has excellent access and infrastructure.

World Copper Upsizes Financing to $1.6 Million

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to their news release dated March 8, 2023, they have increased the size of the non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") to up to 8,888,889 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $1,600,000. All terms remain the same with each consisting of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.30 per share.

Falcon Acquires Area 51, Copper-Gold Project, Adjacent to Newmont, Inca Del Oro District - Atacama Region, Chile

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report the acquisition of 4,000 hectares of exploration claims pertinent to the Area 51 Project located in the Inca Del Oro mining district, Atacama Region, northern Chile. The Inca Del Oro mining district is situated along Chile's Paleocene age mineral belt, known to host multiple porphyry, skarn, and epithermal mineral deposits. Some of the highlights of the Area 51 Project include

  • 100% owned exploration claims totaling 4,000 hectares, located approximately 80 km northeast of Copiapó mining city and airport. The project benefits from road access, proximity to infrastructure, and existing mine operations as well as year-round working conditions.
  • Multiple mining and exploration projects in the vicinity, including the Inca de Oro porphyry Cu-Mo-Au-Ag deposit (460 million tonnes grading 0.40% Cu, PanAust, 2012, S&P Global ) and the Delirio deposit (17.4 million tonnes grading 0.47% Cu, 2021 Santiago Metals, S&P Global). The Area 51 exploration claim group is surrounded by other exploration and mining companies including Freeport McMoran, Newmont, Solaris Resources, and Mirasol Resources (Figure 1).
  • Potential for copper and gold mineralization evidenced by the occurrence of multiple historical mine workings exhibiting mineralization, hydrothermal alteration footprints over volcanic calderas and existence of active mining and exploration projects in the proximity of Area 51 Project.
Falcon Gold Corp, Thursday, March 30, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 1: Location of Falcon's Area 51 property.

"We are very pleased to have acquired such an impressive land package in Chile, the country with the largest copper reserves in the world and one of Latin America's most stable jurisdictions. The Area 51 project is strategically situated in the same camp as Newmont and Freeport McMoran. This further adds to our new focus of expanding to jurisdictions outside of North America." Stated Karim Rayani Chief Executive Officer.

Fabled Copper Announces Consolidation

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that further to its press release dated December 19, 2022, that the Company will consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Share (each a "Post Consolidated Common Share") for every ten (10) pre-consolidated shares (each a "Pre Consolidated Common Share") held (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation is intended to make the Company more attractive to potential new investors

At a special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on January 10, 2023, the shareholders of the Company authorized the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), at their discretion, to conduct a consolidation of the outstanding securities of the Company on an up to ten (10) for one (1) basis.

Falcon Mourns the Passing of R. Stuart "Tookie" Angus an Advisor to the Company

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") announces the passing of R. Stuart "Tookie" Angus. A highly respected business advisor to the mining industry, Tookie was a significant shareholder and served as a strategic advisor to the Company since early 2019

Mr. Angus's extensive legal and mining career included leading Fasken's global mining group and serving as managing director of mergers and acquisitions for Endeavour Financial. He was also previously chairman of the board of B.C. Sugar Refinery Ltd., a director of First Quantum Minerals Ltd., a director of Canico Resource Corp. until its takeover by Brazil's CVRD in 2005, a director of Bema Gold Corp. until its takeover by Kinross Gold Corp. in 2007, a director of Ventana Gold Corp. until its takeover by AUX Canada Acquisition Inc. in 2011 and a director of Plutonic Power Corp. until its merger with Magma Energy Corp. in 2011. He resigned as chair of Nevsun Resources Ltd. following its acquisition of Reservoir Minerals in 2017.

CMX Announces Ore-Sorting Test Completed with Assays Pending

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ( OTC:CXXMF ) (" CMX " or the " Company ") announces the successful completion of the ore-sorting test at the TOMRA facility in Sydney, Australia.  The sorted product has been sent to Bureau Veritas for assaying. Results are expected in late April 2023

American Copper Initiates a 5,000m Drill Program at its Flagship Lordsburg Project

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) (FSE: D52) ("ACDX" or the "‎‎Company") is pleased to announce that it has received all required exploration permits from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division (NM MMD) to initiate a maiden 5,000-meter diamond drill program to explore for porphyry copper mineralization at its 100% owned Lordsburg Property located in southwestern New Mexico. The Company has contracted Major Drilling to complete this Phase I drill campaign.

Lordsburg Project Phase I Drill Program

