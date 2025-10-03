CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - Crestview Exploration Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - Crestview Exploration Inc.

Crestview Exploration Inc. (CRS) has announced a name and symbol change to Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (GRUN) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 3,685,175 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name, symbol, and CUSIP number on October 6, 2025.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on October 3, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Crestview Exploration Inc. (CRS) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole en Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (GRUN) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation de la société sera réduit à environ 3 685 175 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau nom, symbole et numéro CUSIP le 6 octobre 2025.

Veuillez noter que toutes les ordres en cours seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 3 octobre 2025. Les courtiers sont rappelés de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée :

Le 6 OCT 2025

Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement :

Le 6 OCT 2025

Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue :

Le 9 OCT 2025

New Name/Nouveau Nom :

Gold Runner Exploration Inc.

New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole :

GRUN

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP :

38071C 10 7

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN :

CA 38071C 10 7 7

Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole :

CRS

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :

22630V103/CA22630V1031

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

