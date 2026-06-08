Burton Egger files Early Warning Report for Spartan Metals Corp.

Burton Egger files Early Warning Report for Spartan Metals Corp.

(TheNewswire)

Spartan Metals Corp.
 

June 8, 2026 TheNewswire - Burton Egger, a director of Spartan Metals Corp. (the "Company") announces that he has disposed (the "Disposition") of a total of 1,140,910 common shares in the capital of Company (the "Common Shares").   Prior to the Disposition, Mr. Egger  beneficially owned andor controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 8,872,341 Common Shares, 50,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") and 329,166 Common Share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), representing approximately 16.39% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis (17.09% on a partially diluted basis assuming the vesting andor exercise of the DSUs and Warrants, as applicable). Following the completion of the Disposition, Mr. Egger beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 7,731,431 Common Shares, 50,000 DSUs and 329,166 Warrants, representing approximately 14.28% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis (14.98% on a partially diluted basis assuming the vesting andor exercise of the DSUs and Warrants, as applicable).

The Disposition described above was completed for portfolio rebalancing and capital allocation purposes. Mr. Egger will evaluate his investment in the Company from time to time and may, based on such evaluation, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease shareholdings as circumstances require.

This news release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. For further information, including a copy of the early warning report, please contact the Company at 202 – 3310 Carrington Road, West Kelowna, British Columbia V4T 0C6. A copy of the early warning report will appear on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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