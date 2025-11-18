CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date
ASHL Ashley Gold Corp. Friday November 21, 2025
BGX BGX - Black Gold Exploration Corp.
EONE Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals Corp.
IAI infinitii ai inc.
MRM Micromem Technologies Inc.
RKL Rockland Resources Ltd.
SIX Sixty Six Capital Inc.
VEXT Vext Science Inc.
WERX FintechWerx International Software Services Inc.

 

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.

For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.

