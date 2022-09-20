Market NewsInvesting News

Cresco Labs Inc - Subordinate Voting Share Purchase Warrants listed on September 24, 2019 will expire on September 24, 2022.

Settlement Terms: All trades September 21 and 22 will settle for cash next day. Trades on September 23 will be for cash same day.

The warrants will be halted at noon and delisted at market close September 23, 2022.

_________________________________

Les bons de souscription de Cresco Labs Inc - Subordinate Voting Share Purchase Warrants cotés le 24 septembre 2019 expireront le 24 septembre 2022.

Conditions de règlement : Toutes les transactions des 21 et 22 septembre seront réglées en espèces le jour suivant. Les transactions du 23 septembre se feront en espèces le jour même.

Les bons de souscription seront arrêtés à midi et retirés de la cote à la clôture du marché le 23 septembre 2022.

Delist Date/Date de Retrait:Le 23 septembre/September 2022
Symbol/Symbole: CL.WT

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter
le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cresco LabsCL:CNXCRLBFCannabis Investing
CL:CNX,CRLBF

Cresco Labs' Bestselling Flagship Brand Cresco Launches in Florida

The multi-market leading vape & concentrate brand arrives in its ninth market

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the expansion of its flagship brand, Cresco , to Florida. The multi-market leading vape and concentrate brand arrives with a robust lineup of Live Resin products available exclusively at all Sunnyside dispensaries.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hygrovest

HGV Extends the Term of Parallax Ventures as Asset Manager

Hygrovest Limited (ASX: HGV) ("HGV" or the “Company”) is an Australian-listed specialist investment company, which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Completes Majority Stake Acquisition of Germany's Four 20 Pharma

Deal Solidifies Curaleaf's Strategic Advantage in Germany as the Country Prepares for Adult-Use

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the completion of its agreement to acquire a 55% stake in Four 20 Pharma GmbH, a fully EU-GMP & GDP licensed German producer and distributor of medical cannabis.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of Allentown, Pennsylvania Dispensary

Curaleaf's retail presence grows to 18 locations in Pennsylvania and 137 nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its Allentown dispensary, located at 1801 Airport Rd, Allentown, PA 18109. Curaleaf Allentown is the Company's sixth new location to open within the Keystone State this year, expanding its retail presence to 18 locations in Pennsylvania and 137 nationwide.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
financial chart report

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Global Sales to Hit US$57 Billion by 2026

Business research firm BDSA has issued new projections for global cannabis sales in the next few years.

Meanwhile, a new strategic partnership will see one of the biggest cannabis brands make its way over to the European market.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis plant lifted by hand

Metrc CEO: Cannabis Data Helping Regulators Warm Up to Industry

The leader of a cannabis-focused software company sees the industry maturing as data brings clarity to regulators.

Metrc is a provider of cannabis regulatory systems in the US, offering a software-as-a-service program for tracking cannabis along the supply chain. CEO Michael Johnson told the Investing News Network (INN) that access to this type of data has made regulatory officials far more comfortable with the cannabis industry by giving them a clearer picture of the seed-to-sale process.

“The way to de-stigmatize the impressions associated with cannabis is really in providing the insight and the transparency into what's actually happening in the cannabis space,” he said.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×