"We're expanding our retail locations and product diversity to better serve Florida patients. The introduction of our Cresco brand, the most sold vape and concentrate brand in the United States, is an exciting addition to our robust Sunnyside Florida product assortment," said Greg Butler, Chief Commercial Officer at Cresco Labs. "We're confident our patients will enjoy the premium quality and consistent experiences delivered by Cresco's many products."
Cresco is now available in California, Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Florida. The premium brand offers one of the widest assortments of forms in the Company's brand portfolio, ranging from flower and pre-rolls to concentrates and vapes.
Cresco's Liquid Live Resin ("LLR") is unique and fundamentally different from other vape products because the Company uses a patented post-extraction process that starts with a single cannabis strain harvested and extracted at peak freshness and results in the preservation of the strain's original full-spectrum effects, flavor and terpenes. The cannabis oil is pure; nothing is added or taken away.
Cresco's LLR is the No. 1 bestselling vape cart in Illinois and Pennsylvania. Its Live Resin concentrates are No. 1 in Pennsylvania and No. 2 in Illinois, as of the most recent data from the second quarter of 2022 according to BDSA.
Sunnyside Florida patients can purchase Cresco 500mg LLR vape carts and 1g Live Resin budder and sugar concentrates. The brand will soon expand to include 1g LLR vape carts, Live Resin sauce and all-new THCa crushed diamonds concentrates. Sunnyside patients have access to one of the widest selections of products from the Company's One Plant, Supply, Good News, Remedi and Sunnyside Chews brands.
About Cresco Labs Inc.
Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .
