At the request of the company the common shares of Outback Goldfields Corp. will be delisted at market close on January 5, 2022. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange. _________________________________ À la demande de la société, les actions ordinaires de Outback Goldfields Corp. seront radiées à la clôture du marché le 5 janvier 2022. Les actions ordinaires de la Société continueront d'être négociées à la Bourse de croissance TSX.

At the request of the company the common shares of Outback Goldfields Corp. will be delisted at market close on January 5, 2022.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

_________________________________

À la demande de la société, les actions ordinaires de Outback Goldfields Corp. seront radiées à la clôture du marché le 5 janvier 2022.

Les actions ordinaires de la Société continueront d'être négociées à la Bourse de croissance TSX.

Date:

Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 5 janvier/January 2022

Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):

OZ

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Australia is no stranger to gold production. The country stands as the second-largest gold producer, following behind China. Despite exploration and mining disruptions from COVID-19, the country produced a record AU$25 billion at the average gold price in the 2019-2020 financial year.

That level of production for Australia is no anomaly, either. Mining companies are taking advantage of the resource-rich and mining-friendly jurisdiction, especially in the southern regions of the country where a new gold rush is occurring. With such high grade and high yield gold mineralization, it’s no wonder many are excited about the region.

Outback Goldfields Corp. (CSE:OZ) is an exploration mining company focused on developing highly prospective gold assets adjacent to Kirkland Lake Gold’s (TSX:KL) Fosterville mine in Victoria, Australia. The company’s experienced exploration team has positioned it in one of the world’s most historically prolific gold districts and plans to apply modern mining techniques to find the source of the historically high grade near surface gold.

Outback is currently operating a large land package in the high-grade, low-cost mining district of Victoria, which has produced over 80 million ounces of gold historically. Current mineral reserves at the Fosterville mine including the Swan Lake reserve measure 2.7 million ounces at 31.0 g/t gold. Outback has a unique first-mover advantage to explore previously overlooked areas for high-grade epizonal gold mineralization.

Additionally, the company’s land package is often considered the premier of any junior company in the area. In December 2020, Outback completed the acquisition of four prospective gold projects from Petratherm (ASX:PTR). “After months of diligence, the company is finally in a position to start exploring for high-grade gold in the Victorian goldfields,” CEO Chris Donaldson stated. This acquisition represents an exciting step for this emerging player in Australian gold mining.

Outback’s key assets provide investors with an entry opportunity to explore a world-class gold belt with limited modern exploration outside of near-surface mining campaigns. Assets Yuengroon, Ballarat West, Glenfine and Silverspoon have a combined 1,100 hectares of documented gold occurrences and mineralization. These deposits also have the potential to mimic positive drill results from nearby mining companies like Fosterville South Exploration (TSXV:FSX), Navarre Minerals (ASX:NML) and Mawson Gold (TSX:MAW).

map of outback projects

Entering into 2021 with positive growth, the company intends to continue evaluating priority drill targets and commence Phase One of its drill program early in the first quarter.

Outback has an experienced board and management team with years of experience in gold mining, community relations and exploration. In late 2020, the company welcomed Eric Zaunscherb and Penny Jaski to the board. These deeply connected leaders have a track record of creating significant shareholder value and, together with the existing team, prime Outback for mining and project development success.

Outback Goldfields’ Company Highlights

  • Outback Goldfields is a well-financed exploration mining company focused on the resource-rich Fosterville gold district in Victoria, Australia.
  • The company announced the acquisition of several high-grade gold projects from Petratherm in December 2020. This acquisition has positioned the company for initial exploration of these prospective gold projects.
  • Outback currently operates four key gold assets, the Yuengroon, Glenfine, Silver Spoon and Ballarat West projects. These projects host limited modern exploration but are in the position to leverage past production histories.
  • The company’s large land package is a premier of any junior mining company in the area. It strategically positions Outback Goldfields Corp for first-mover advantage for prospective high-grade and high-yield gold mining.

Outback Goldfields Key Projects

Outback Goldfields has four key assets in the highly prospective Fosterville gold district in Victoria, Australia.

Silver Spoon Project

The Silver Spoon project is adjacent to both Kirkland Lake and Newmont Gold’s tenements. Despite nearby mining heavyweights, the area has a limited exploration history due to shallow cover over most of the tenement. This project is the closest of Outback’s assets to the Fosterville gold mine, which many consider to be the highest grade and highest margin mine in the world.

outback silver spoon project

Yeungroon Project

Outback Goldfield’s most northern project, Yuengroon covers 692 km² over a portion of the Wedderburn Goldfield. This project has 140,000 ounces of historic regional production including shallow reef production with grades up to 250 g/t gold at the Golden Jack mine. Prospective regional-scale faults are still left to be explored and tested by drilling.

Recently, six large new arsenic-in-soil anomalies have been revealed in the Wedderburn area and represent potential drill targets. These new findings are an exciting step towards exploration and discovery for the project.

Glenfine Project

The Glenfine project is an advanced exploration project with documented Ballarat style reef gold and mineralized intercepts from historic strike developments. The project also hosts historic reef production of 44,000 ounces gold in the immediate area. As of December 2020, only a handful of targets have been systematically tested by drilling. However, these campaigns push the Glenfine project further toward leveraging favorable site infrastructure and achieving forecasted yield in the future.

Ballarat West Project

This asset hosts historical gold alluvial production from widespread deep lead mines on and near the project tenement. Due to close proximity to the past-producing Ballarat gold mines and shallow cover, the project has the potential to mimic historic gold production of adjacent deposits that have historic gold production totaling 17.3 million ounces of gold.

Outback Goldfields Management Team

Craig Parry — Chairman

Craig Parry is a geologist, an experienced executive and a member of the Austrasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Over 15 years of mineral exploration experience in gold, petroleum, diamonds, iron ore, copper, coal and uranium. Parry holds an Honors degree in Applied Geology from the University of New South Wales. Parry is the Chairman of Vizsla Resources, Skeena Resources, Outback Goldfields and Goldbull Resources.

Chris Donaldson — CEO & Director

Chris Donaldson is an experienced executive with 25 years of focus on capital markets, government and community relationships. Formerly Director, Corporate Development with Western Copper and Gold and Director, Corporate and Community with Casino Mining Corporation.

Ota Hally — CFO & Director

Ota Hally is a chartered professional accountant and a chartered financial analyst with broad experience in executive-level financial management positions across multiple industries. He has held positions with Yamana Gold, Endeavour Mining and Pan American Silver.

Louis Archambeault — Director

Louis Archambeault is an engineer by profession. He has a B.Eng in mining and mineral engineering and an M.Eng in mineral economics and artificial intelligence, both from McGill University. Currently, Archambeault is the vice president of corporate development at Orezone and formerly with Goldcorp and CIBC.

Penny Jaski  — Director

Penny Jaski has over 20 years of experience in community and stakeholder relations and government affairs, including 15 years in mining with Rio Tinto. Jaski has worked as a community relations officer across several municipalities in Western Australia and worked with several indigenous communities in the Goldfields and the Western Desert regions. Jaski has also worked for Rio Tinto across numerous exploration projects in Western and South Australia as the Manager of Community.

Eric Zaunscherb  — Director

Eric Zaunscherb is a Canadian geologist with over 30 years of experience as a mining analyst. He has enjoyed working in Toronto, Vancouver and London, learning best practices in capital markets and seeing hundreds of exploration, development and mining projects globally.\

OUTBACK TO LIST ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

OUTBACK TO LIST ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

( CSE: OZ, OTCQB: OZBKF, FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corporation (the "Company" or "Outback") (CSE: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) announces that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the listing of its common shares thereon. The Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSXV at the market open on January 6 th 2022 with the trading symbol "OZ".

Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Rockridge Announces Strategic Appointment of Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: RRRLF ) (Frankfurt: RR0 ) ("Rockridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan (Ph.d., P.Eng, FAusIMM), a well known and respected global Mining Executive, as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Rockridge stated: "We are very pleased that Dr. Ramcharan has joined Rockridge Resources. Andrew brings a wealth of experience to Rockridge in both the technical and corporate side of the business and we look forward to his contribution to the success of the Company. His connections in the mining industry will prove vital as we plan to make 2022 a transformational year for the Company."

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today that after seven years of service to ALX, Robert ("Sierd") Eriks has decided to retire as President and Chief Geologist and as a Director of the Company. Mr. Eriks has agreed to continue consulting to the Company on a part-time basis, which will greatly assist ALX during its exploration programs planned for 2022.

"Sierd Eriks has given ALX the benefit of the depth of his experience from a long and illustrious career in the mineral exploration industry," said Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman of ALX. "We wish to sincerely thank him for his loyalty and dedication to the Company, and look forward to his contributions to our future exploration efforts."

TDG Gold Corp. Drills 29.0 Metres of 1.78 G/T Gold and 89 G/T Silver at Shasta Creek Zone, Toodoggone, B.C.

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the first composite drill results from its 2021 Shasta diamond drill campaign which include 29.0 metres ("m") of 1.78 grams per tonne ("gt") gold ("Au") with 89 gt silver ("Ag") [2.89 gt AuEq**] in drillhole SH21-005 and 33.5 m of 1.03 gt Au with 41 gt Ag [1.53 gt AuEq**] in drillhole SH21-004 - both within the Shasta Creek Zone south of the historical workings at TDG's Shasta project located in the Toodoggone District of north-central B.C. Included in this update are the over-limit assay results from drillholes SH21-004 and SH21-005 which were unavailable in TDG's November 29, 2021 news release (see here) along with results from drillholes SH21-001, SH21-003 and historical 2007 drillholes re-assayed in 2021 (SH07-001 and SH07-002). Results have been received directly from SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") and whilst SGS has completed its QAQC protocols for these results, a comprehensive internal Data Quality Analysis ("DQA") by TDG is still underway with subsequent assay results from the Shasta project still pending. Therefore the results for the purposes of this news release are still considered preliminary

With the additional assay information from drillholes SH21-004, SH21-005 and the 2007 drillholes, cross section 6,347,280 N (see Figure 2) was constructed offering a more comprehensive understanding of the Shasta Fault system, the high-grade pods of mineralization in proximity to the fault, and the ‘halo' of Au-Ag mineralization adjacent the high-grade pods. This was previously under-tested by historical exploration and mining efforts. In addition, the updated over-limit assays from holes SH21-004 and SH21-005 provide true length-weighted composite grades through mineralized intersections, where Au-Ag grades were previously underrepresented by the upper limits of prior analysis.

Red Pine Updates on its December 31 Warrant Exercising

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company ") is pleased to report on the outcome of warrant holder's exercising of the Company's December 31, 2021, warrants. All amounts are in CAD dollars unless otherwise specified.

Red Pine further announces that 8,302,059, or 82% of the outstanding warrants to purchase common shares of the Company that expired on December 31 st , 2021, with a strike price of $0.50, have been exercised. The balance of the outstanding warrants expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on December 31 st , 2021. These exercises resulted in proceeds of CAD $4.04 million. As previously announced, Red Pine's largest shareholder, Alamos Gold Inc., has exercised 100% of their warrants and currently owns approximately 19.43% of the Company's outstanding equity as of December 31 st , 2021.

Bam Bam Adds Professional Geologist to the Board of Directors

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Larry Segerstrom, P.Eng., M.Sc. Geology, M.B.A. has consented to the join the Board of Directors of the Company.

David Greenway, President & CEO, commented, "Bam Bam is extremely delighted to have Mr. Segerstrom, an experienced Professional Geologist with extensive experience in the discovery and advancement of porphyry copper-gold projects, join our Board. Larry will be an exceptional source of guidance as the company advances its Majuba Hill copper, silver, and gold project. On behalf of myself, along with the rest of the Board, we welcome Larry and we look forward to his valued insights as the newest part of our team."

text saying "top stories this year"

Best Moments from INN's 5 Most Popular Videos of 2021

Best of 2021: Counting Down INN's Most Popular Videos of the Year youtu.be

2021 is almost over, and what better way to wrap it up than with a countdown of the Investing News Network's (INN) most popular video interviews of the year?

Before we jump in, I want to thank all of you for following along this past year. It's been amazing to have so many people watching our videos and leaving comments, and our team is excited to bring you more content in 2022.

Without further ado, here are INN's most popular video interviews of the year. From Elon Musk to the #SilverSqueeze to the future of precious metals, these are the videos that our audience gravitated to in 2021.

