At the request of the company the common shares of Outback Goldfields Corp. will be delisted at market close on January 5, 2022. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange. _________________________________ À la demande de la société, les actions ordinaires de Outback Goldfields Corp. seront radiées à la clôture du marché le 5 janvier 2022. Les actions ordinaires de la ...

OZ:CC