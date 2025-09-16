CSE Bulletin: Delist - Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium Corp. ("Basin") has announced that Nexus Uranium Corp. ("Nexus") has completed the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Basin (the "Basin Shares") as previously announced.

Under the terms of the arrangement, 29,999,982 common shares of Nexus (the "Nexus Shares") are being issued to former Basin shareholders, representing approximately 1.1 Nexus Shares for each Basin Share (the "Exchange Ratio"). Each outstanding stock option to acquire Basin Shares was exchanged for a stock option to acquire Nexus Shares, in amounts and at exercise prices adjusted in accordance with the Exchange Ratio. Further, each outstanding warrant to acquire Basin Shares will entitle the holder thereof to receive, upon the exercise thereof, approximately 1.1 of a Nexus Share at a price adjusted in accordance with the Exchange Ratio, and otherwise on the same terms and conditions of the original warrant.

Basin Uranium Corp. will be delisted market close today September 16, 2025. For further information please see the news release.

_________________________________

Basin Uranium Corp. (« Basin ») a annoncé que Nexus Uranium Corp. (« Nexus ») a finalisé l'acquisition de la totalité des actions ordinaires émises et en circulation de Basin (les « Actions Basin »), comme annoncé précédemment.

Selon les termes de l'accord, 29 999 982 actions ordinaires de Nexus (les « Actions Nexus ») sont émises aux anciens actionnaires de Basin, soit environ 1,1 action Nexus pour chaque action Basin (le « Ratio d'échange »). Chaque option d'achat d'actions Basin en circulation a été échangée contre une option d'achat d'actions Nexus, dont les montants et les prix d'exercice sont ajustés conformément au Ratio d'échange. De plus, chaque bon de souscription d'actions Basin en circulation donnera à son détenteur le droit de recevoir, lors de son exercice, environ 1,1 action Nexus à un prix ajusté conformément au Ratio d'échange, et par ailleurs aux mêmes conditions que le bon de souscription initial.

Basin Uranium Corp. sera radiée du marché à la clôture d'aujourd'hui, le 16 septembre 2025. Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse.

Date : Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 16 SEPT 2025
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : NCLR

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Basin UraniumNCLR:CNXCNSX:NCLRGold Investing
NCLR:CNX
The Conversation (0)

Basin Uranium

Basin Uranium Corp, formerly Black Shield Metals Corp is a junior mining company and has been engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. It has an interest in a carbonate hosted gold (CHG) project with CRR located in British Columbia.

Basin Uranium Announces Submission of Permit at South Pass

Basin Uranium CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (CNSX: NCLR.CN) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has submitted a permit application to the Bureau of Land Management, Department of the Interior for exploration drilling at the South Pass Uranium Project (the "Project" or "South Pass") located in Fremont and Sublette County, Wyoming, USA. The Project, which was acquired through direct staking by the Company, is comprised of 151 unpatented mineral lode claims totaling 3,020 acres located along the perimeter of the Great Divide Basin of Wyoming (see Figure 1). Wyoming is home to both the largest uranium reserves and top producing state in US1, with the Great Divide Basin representing the least exploited of Wyoming's basins estimated to contain over 270 million pounds of uranium2.

The Company has engaged RESPEC Consulting Inc. ("RESPEC") as a strategic technical and operational partner for the permitting and has submitted a Plan of Operation ("PoO") for up to 47 drill pads and 30,000 feet of drilling. The drill program is designed to both confirm the and extend the uranium mineralization delineated from the extensive exploration history of the project. Due to standardization of permitting for uranium exploration in Wyoming, the Company anticipates the receipt of all requisite permits in Q3 2024.

"The simultaneous permitting for multiple projects provides us with the flexibility to rapidly advance exploration on multiple fronts concurrently," commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. "Our partnership with RESPEC allows us to leverage their extensive experience in permitting, exploration and development of uranium assets throughout the USA."

South Pass Project, Wyoming

The South Pass Uranium Project is comprised of 3,020 acres of contiguous claims (151 unpatented mineral lode claims) located 45 miles southwest of Lander, Wyoming. Access to the property is facilitated through State Highway 28, located within 5 miles to the southeast, with year-round gravel and ATV roads servicing the claims. Exploration dates back to the 1960's and 1970's with several large companies having drilled numerous wells along a 12-mile-long trend that bisects the long axis of the property. Specifically, close-spaced drilling by Rocky Mountain Energy Corp. (a subsidiary of Union Pacific Railway) in the 1980's reported uranium mineralization at depths of over 400 feet - depths which would be potentially amenable to in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. Evaluation of historical records also indicated a historic resource was calculated on at least two parts of the claims currently comprising the South Pass project, however additional verification and validation must be performed by the Company's Qualified Person before being disclosed publicly.

The reader is cautioned that at this time it is too early to assess the feasibility of these recovery methods at South Pass however mineralization at this depth typically lies within the parameters of ISR mining and recovery.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8416/210703_6296f331847d1b74_001.jpg

Figure 1: South Pass Project Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8416/210703_6296f331847d1b74_001full.jpg

Qualified Person:

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (B.C.), a technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The company has five advanced-stage uranium projects located in the United States, namely the Chord and Wolf Canyon projects in South Dakota, the South Pass and Great Divide Basin projects in Wyoming, and the Wray Mesa project in Utah. All five projects have seen extensive historical exploration and located in prospective development areas. The Company also has the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the world-class Athabasca basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, in addition to the CHG gold project in south-central British Columbia.

For further information, please contact Mr. Mike Blady or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mike Blady
Chief Executive Officer
info@basinuranium.ca
604-722-9842

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation, uncertainties affecting the expected use of proceeds. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Basin Uranium Announces Filing of Technical Report Including Maiden Resource Estimate for Chord

Basin Uranium CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (CNSX: NCLR.CN) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of the NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for its Chord uranium project located in Fall River County, South Dakota, USA. The Chord Uranium Project, Fall River County, South Dakota, USA Mineral Resource NI 43-101 Technical report was prepared by BRS Engineering Inc. with an effective date of May 7th, 2024 (the "Technical Report"). A copy of the Technical Report can be found under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website.

Chord MRE Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Basin Uranium Stakes Uranium Project in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming

Basin Uranium CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (CNSX: NCLR.CN) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired the Great Divide Basin Uranium Project (the "Project" or "GDB") located in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, USA. The Project, which was acquired through direct staking by the Company, is comprised of 104 unpatented mineral lode claims totaling approximately 1,880 acres located in south-central Wyoming and within the Great Divide Basin (Figure 1). The claims are located contiguous with Premier American Uranium's Cyclone Project which hosts an exploration target ranging from 6.5 million short tons averaging 0.06% U3O8 (7.9 million lbs. U3O8) to 10.5 million short tons averaging 0.06% U3O8 (12.6 million lbs. U3O8)1. Wyoming is home to both the largest uranium reserves and top producing uranium state in US2, with the Great Divide Basin representing the least exploited of Wyoming's basins estimated to contain over 270 million pounds of uranium3.

"The staking of the GDB property represents our continued expansion into the USA and second internally generated project in Wyoming. We continue to execute on acquiring and developing strategic assets located in prolific mining districts with extensive historical exploration," commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. "The GDB Project and surrounding area have played host to a plethora of explorers, starting with the U.S. government in the 1950's and most recently Tournigan Energy Ltd. in the mid 2000's. The well understood geology, historic exploration, and proximity to UR Energy's Lost Creek ISR mine and processing facility add to the appeal and potential of GDB. Wyoming represents one of the premiere exploration and mining jurisdictions for uranium within the USA which provides for a clearly defined and expedient pathway for permitting and development."

The Great Divide Basin (GDB) Project, Wyoming

The GDB Project is comprised of approximately 1,880 acres of contiguous claims (104 unpatented mineral lode claims) located south and west of Jeffrey City and north and west of Wamsutter, Wyoming. The Project adjoins Premier American Uranium's Cyclone Project and is readily accessible by gravel and dirt roads maintained by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The Project has seen extensive historical drilling dating back to the 1970's with many of the pads identifiable on the western half of the project. More recently, Tournigan Energy drilled a number of wells with grade-thickness or GT (grade U3O8 X thickness in feet) in excess of 0.25GT from a grid located about 500 - 1,000 feet to the southwest of the project, further highlighting the potential for economic grade uranium mineralization within the immediate vicinity.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8416/209419_3d9f0ef1d47f0b8a_001.jpg

Figure 1 - GDB Project Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8416/209419_3d9f0ef1d47f0b8a_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (B.C.), a technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The company has five advanced-stage uranium projects located in the United States, namely the Chord and Wolf Canyon projects in South Dakota, the South Pass and Great Divide Basin projects in Wyoming, and the Wray Mesa project in Utah. All five projects have seen extensive historical exploration and located in prospective development areas. The Company also has the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the world-class Athabasca basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, in addition to the CHG gold project in south-central British Columbia.

For further information, please contact Mr. Mike Blady or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mike Blady
Chief Executive Officer
info@basinuranium.ca
604-722-9842

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation, uncertainties affecting the expected use of proceeds. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Basin Uranium Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date

Basin Uranium CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (CNSX: NCLR.CN) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated September 26, 2023, the expiry date (the "Expiry Date") of its 2,503,306 outstanding share purchase warrants issued on October 19, 2022 and November 15, 2022 (the "Warrants") shall be amended to 30 days in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The acceleration of the Expiry Date is mandated by the policies of the CSE in respect of the previous repricing of the Warrant's exercise price.

On May 10, 2024, the price of the Company's common shares on the CSE closed at $0.485, after closing at or above $0.438 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the "Trading Period"). Based on the terms of CSE's warrant repricing policies in respect to the Company's Warrants, this triggers the Company's obligation to accelerate the Expiry Date of the 2,503,306 Warrants held by shareholders who participated in the private placement detailed in the Company's news releases dated October 19, 2022 and November 16, 2022. The exercise period of the Warrants has been accelerated to 30 days (the "Accelerated Term"). The Accelerated Term shall commence seven (7) days from the end of the Trading Period. Accordingly, the new Expiry Date of the Warrants is June 16, 2024. Any Warrants that are unexercised will expire and be cancelled after 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on June 16, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Basin Uranium Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at Its Chord Uranium Project

Basin Uranium CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (CNSX: NCLR.CN) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an initial mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its Chord uranium project located in Fall River County, South Dakota, USA. This MRE incorporates the Company's historic data set acquired through private and public sources and provides a path to expand and build towards a much larger, potentially in-situ recoverable (ISR) resource.

The MRE was prepared by BRS Engineering Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosures for Mineral Projects.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:ANKOF

Angkor Resources: Unlocking Cambodia’s Resource Potential through Energy and Minerals Assets

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Bank

MBK Due Diligence Completed & Whiteheads Drilling Commencing

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) announced on 10 September 2025 that it has signed a non-binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to due diligence, binding documentation and other conditions precedent including shareholder approval) (Proposed Acquisition), and has commenced a scoping study for the Kingsley and Homestead deposits at the Livingstone Project, furthering its Western Australian focussed gold strategy to expand MBK’s WA gold portfolio and move to production.

Keep reading...Show less
Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Download the PDF here.

John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Next Gold, Silver Price Targets, 11 Stocks I'm Bullish on Now

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his outlook for gold and silver prices in 2025. His next target for gold is US$3,800 per ounce, and he still expects US$50 per ounce silver by the end of the year.

He also discusses the potential he sees in junior miners.

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Minerals CEO Niel Marotta.

Sun Summit Minerals Eyes "Multimillion-Ounce" Gold Deposit at JD Project

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV:SMN,OTCQB:SMREF) is advancing toward a multimillion-ounce resource at its flagship JD gold project in BC following “fantastic” results from the first drill hole, which showed high-grade, shallow mineralization, according to CEO Niel Marotta.

“The thesis here is that, if we prove up a multimillion-ounce deposit, we really think there's 10x potential in our market cap. We're trading at about a C$40 million market cap now, which is about 10 percent of our neighbors. So that, I think, is what people ought to focus on,” he said.

In a recent announcement, Sun Summit reported that the first hole completed in 2025 returned “one of the strongest intervals of consistent and near-surface gold mineralization” drilled to date at the Creek zone. Results include 78 meters of 3.72 grams per ton gold starting at 30 meters down hole. The company plans to conduct follow-up drilling this season.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Revolve Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in 75 Past Producing Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

InMed to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum September 18th, 2025

Uranium.io Shakes Up Uranium Market With Launch of Real-Time Price Oracle

Related News

Energy Investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in 75 Past Producing Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

uranium investing

Uranium.io Shakes Up Uranium Market With Launch of Real-Time Price Oracle

Energy Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TCEC

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Announces Closing of $23 Million Brokered LIFE Financing, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

nickel investing

FPX Nickel Announces Funding Contribution from Natural Resources Canada to Advance the Baptiste Nickel Project

Base Metals Investing

GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Expands Radar Ti-V-Fe Project Vision with Preliminary Metallurgical Insights and Major Exploration Milestones

×