Crown Prince Maiden Ore Reserve & Feasibility Study Results
New Murchison Gold Limited (ASX: NMG) (“NMG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an Ore Reserve Estimate (ORE) for the Crown Prince Deposit (Crown Prince) at the Company’s flagship Garden Gully Gold Project near Meekatharra, Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- New Murchison Gold Limited (ASX:NMG) is pleased to announce the results of a Feasibility Study into the Crown Prince Gold Deposit (Crown Prince Feasibility Study) in WA which outlines pre-tax cash flow of $226m (undiscounted) over a period of 30 months at current spot gold prices (A$4,385/oz).
- Capital expenditure required to commence production of $5.4m is very low relative to peer gold projects given the Company’s Ore Purchase Agreement (OPA) with Westgold Resources Limited (WGX or Westgold).
- NMG is also expecting to be able to utilise its substantial tax loss position (30-Sep-24: $84.4m in accumulated losses, $76.4m usable)1 to offset tax liabilities on initial pre-tax profits from Crown Prince.
- 140koz contained ounces of gold are to be mined and trucked to WGX over 30-month open pit.
- Upside in potential underground mine below the pit, which will be studied in 2025.
- NMG’s production plan is based on Ore Reserves only. Contained ounce production profiles in the study comprise only that material delineated in Ore Reserves (estimated using a A$3,250 /oz gold price assumption) for the project.
- Commencement of mining is expected in June 2025 with first ore sales scheduled in August 2025. Mining and environmental approval documentation was submitted to relevant regulators and counterparties in late 2024.
- The Crown Prince Feasibility Study (FS) was completed in January 2025 and demonstrates sound financial returns based on:
- An updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 2.205Mt @ 3.Gg/t for 27Gkoz2
- An Ore Reserve estimate for Crown Prince Project of 0.8G million tonnes @ 4.8g/t gold (Au) containing 140,000oz Au.
- Crown Prince ore sold at the mine gate under an Ore Purchase Agreement (OPA) for haulage to Westgold’s Bluebird Mill south of Meekatharra.
- Production from the Crown Prince Open Pit only, which is covered by the granted mining leases.
- Next steps to expand the resource base are to assess Crown Prince underground potential and other deposits including Lydia and New Murchison King. These were not considered in the FS.
- The FS Life of Mine (LOM) production schedule metrics are shown on Table 1. Financial results with sensitivity to gold price, are shown in Table 2. Summary of LOM Cash Flow is shown in Figure 1.
Table 1: Production Schedule Metrics – Crown Prince Open Pit
Table 2: Financial Results (AUD)
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from New Murchison Gold Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investor Insight
Why New Murchison Gold Stands Out
For investors with an eye on mining stocks, New Murchison Gold (ASX:NMG) presents a unique opportunity. The company's shallow, high-grade Crown Prince gold deposit, significant land package in the prolific Murchison goldfields, and strategic alliance with established Australian gold producer Westgold Resources, positions it as a noteworthy contender in the Western Australian gold exploration space. As NMG continues to navigate the path to production, its journey is one that astute investors will watch with keen interest.
Overview
Within the heart of Australia's Murchison gold district, a region host to +35 Moz gold endowment (historic production and current resources), stands New Murchison Gold, a forward-thinking gold explorer with a clear strategy to maximise shareholder value driven by a highly experienced management team. The company’s value proposition centres on growing and de-risking its shallow, high-grade Crown Prince gold deposit (part of the company’s Garden Gully gold project) and a strategic alliance with established Australian gold producer Westgold Resources, offering a clear pathway to production and cash flow generation.
Key Project
Garden Gully
New Murchison Gold's flagship Garden Gully gold project is located 20 km north-west of Meekatharra, Western Australia. The project boasts a 677 sq km tenement package that covers the Abbotts Greenstone Belt. The project includes granted mining leases and Native Title agreements in place over the Crown Prince, Abbotts and Lydia prospects. Garden Gully is in close proximity to a number of operating gold mines and existing gold processing facilities.
New Murchison Gold has a strong pipeline of exploration and development prospects at Garden Gully, with the most advanced being Crown Prince.
Crown Prince deposit
The Crown Prince deposit has an updated mineral resource estimate of 2.2 Mt at 3.9 g/t gold for 279 koz, which includes an indicated resource estimate of 226 koz at 4.6 g/t Au. (81 percent of the total MRE). The total also includes the maiden resource for the Southeastern Zone (SEZ) of 1 Mt at 5.2 g/t gold for 164 koz (discovered in late 2022).
The resource is shallow, delineated from surface, remains open at depth and along strike, and located within a 300 m x 200 m area demonstrating strong open pit mining potential. There is significant resource growth potential at new mineralised zones at the northeastern end of SEZ and Crown Prince East (350 m from SEZ).
New Murchison Gold also published strong metallurgical performance from advanced test work at Crown Prince with high recovery of gold through gravity and cyanide leach test work, reporting overall gold recovery rates ranging from 98.2 to 99.8 percent.
Recent high-grade gold intersections at SEZ
Westgold Strategic Alliance
New Murchison Gold announced a strategic alliance and $6 million placement with Australian gold producer Westgold Resources.
The Westgold transaction provides a clear pathway to commercialising Crown Prince in a strong gold price environment, validates the quality of the deposit and enables New Murchison Gold to leverage Westgold’s internal resources, intellectual property and infrastructure to accelerate development.
The primary aim of the strategic alliance is to fast track the development of New Murchison Gold’s Crown Prince deposit into production. As part of the strategic alliance, New Murchison Gold and Westgold will use their best endeavours to agree on the terms of a proposed ore purchase agreement (OPA). Crown Prince is located only 33 km from Westgold’s 1.6 – 1.8 Mtpa Bluebird Mill. A key term of the OPA will include New Murchison Gold granting Westgold a right of first refusal to the future purchase of all ore produced from tenements owned by Ora to be processed at Bluebird.
In addition to the OPA, the strategic alliance may also encompass other strategic collaboration initiatives such as access to Westgold’s expertise and infrastructure. Upon completion of the strategic placement, Westgold will be an 18.7-percent shareholder (undiluted basis) and have the right, but not the obligation to an New Murchison Gold board seat and an equity participation right.
Proceeds from the strategic placement and current cash will allow New Murchison Gold to fast track further resource development, project development and mining proposal workstreams at Crown Prince and continue systematic regional exploration across Ora’s commanding 677 sq km tenure.
Major players are increasingly partnering with junior explorers to secure access to high-grade, quality gold resources. New Murchison Gold's collaboration with Westgold epitomises this movement, setting a blueprint for mutual success in the industry.
Key Focus
The near-term focus for New Murchison Gold will be further resource growth and rapidly advancing project development and mining proposal workstreams at Crown Prince:
- Crown Prince Drilling: Further delineating new high-grade mineralised zones at the north-eastern end of SEZ and Crown Prince East (350 metres from SEZ) and resource definition drilling along strike and below 100 metre vertical depth
- Crown Prince Resource: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate expected in September of 2024.
- Crown Prince Development: progress detailed technical programs, preliminary project development and mining proposal workstreams and agree on an ore purchase agreement and other strategic collaboration initiatives with Westgold
- Regional: Continue systematic regional exploration programs across Ora’s commanding 677 sq km tenure package
Management Team
New Murchison Gold is led by a team of experienced professionals with a diverse set of skills and expertise. At the helm of the company's operations is CEO Alex Passmore, a qualified geologist with extensive corporate finance experience to guide New Murchison Gold's strategic plan. The board is chaired by Rick Crabb, with extensive experience in the legal and mining sectors providing invaluable governance and oversight.
Supporting the company's governance structure, Malcolm Randall serves as a non-executive director, bringing a wealth of knowledge from his tenure in the resource sector, including 25 years at Rio Tinto. Frank DeMarte, director and company secretary, contributes over 39 years of mining industry experience in areas of financial management governance and secretarial practice.
The collective experience of New Murchison Gold's board and management is a cornerstone of the company's success, positioning it to capitalise on the opportunities within the Garden Gully project and beyond.
For further information on New Murchison Gold's strategic initiatives and investment opportunities, sign up for a free investor kit.
Panelists: Hard Assets Key as Geopolitical Shifts Reshape Global Markets
As the Trump administration begins its four year mandate and war continues to rage in Ukraine, the precarious geopolitical landscape remains the primary focus for many resource sector watchers and participants.
Day one of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference began with a panel on the global geopolitical outlook. Moderated by event host Jay Martin, the participants explored major trends poised to impact the resource sector.
Starting the 30 minute discussion, Dr. Pippa Malmgren, an economist, noted that the current geopolitical landscape is characterized by "hot wars in cold places" — meaning that the major conflicts are taking place in areas like space, the Arctic and the Baltic, rather than the traditional "boots on the ground" battles often associated with war.
While Malmgren sees the war in Ukraine ending, she warned of another larger-scale conflict.
“I think that we're going to end up with a deal between the new White House and China and Russia, and what will happen is the visible war will subside, but the war for the technological frontier will accelerate — and that is where the fight is,” she told the audience. “It's for quantum computing, it's for nanotechnology, it's for space.”
This technological front also extends to the deep sea, according to Malmgren. She explained that on January 6, 2022, the fastest internet cable in the world, which connects satellites to earthly networks, was cut.
Located near Svalbard, Norway the undersea cable has been “unexpectedly severed” several times.
“Luckily, we had so much redundancy built in that that event did not become visible to the public, but the militaries understood this is effectively an act of war,” said Malmgren.
Framing the narrative on conflict
For Dr. Pascal Lottaz, it’s important to frame conflict in the right way.
The associate professor at Kyoto University’s Graduate School of Law explained that while the world is experiencing different phases of cold wars, he hesitates to frame everything as a "war" since it dilutes the meaning of the term. A better way to describe the current global landscape is through the lens of a "security competition."
Lottaz added that competition is particularly intense among the US, Russia and China, and is playing out across various domains, including technology. The critical question is whether these rivalries will remain at a level where actions like cutting undersea cables are the worst consequences — serious, but far from catastrophic.
The danger is that tensions could escalate into open conflict. In fact, the world is in one of the most perilous periods of modern history, arguably the most dangerous since the Cuban Missile Crisis, said Lottaz.
He said these concerns keep him up at night, because some factions no longer view nuclear war as an unthinkable scenario. The doctrine of mutually assured destruction only works if all parties believe in deterrence; if one side starts to think nuclear weapons are a viable option, the entire balance is at risk.
Hard assets key amid geopolitical uncertainty
Adding to the discussion, Col. Douglas Macgregor, former senior advisor to the US secretary of defense, underscored that the world is undergoing profound shifts, while Washington remains trapped in outdated perspectives, still viewing itself as the global center — a mindset that blinds it to the resurgence of major nations like China, India and Iran.
Macgregor went on to note that the US has lost its technological monopoly, a fact that was highlighted when China's DeepSeek disrupted the tech sector and sent shares of US rivals plummeting.
The colonel also criticized the exorbitant spending on defense in the US.
“We have a trillion-dollar defense budget. It's unaffordable," he said.
"And people are saying, well, we have a new administration. I read the headlines yesterday — the House and the Senate want to add US$200 billion to the defense budget. It's insane. This is not sustainable."
Amid this uncertainty, Macgregor warned that the “grossly inflated bubble” of the US economy is set to collapse in the next year. He went on to urge conference attendees to pursue hard assets.
“The only assets that are worth having in the future are hard assets,” he said. “Keep that in mind — if it comes out of the ground, whether you grow it or you dig it out, it's valuable.”
Offering a more optimistic outlook, Lottaz, pointed out that the shifting global landscape presents both challenges and opportunities for the resource sector. BRICS nations, often framed as adversaries in western narratives, are not anti-west, but rather are forging independent economic paths. This shift is reshaping commodities markets, as emerging economies like Indonesia, Malaysia and parts of Africa seek greater control over their resources.
Lottaz added that while Africa is an abundant source of mineral resources, there are no commodity markets on the continent. This is a fact that African countries would like to see change.
“Yes, it's going to change the game, but not necessarily to the disadvantage of us and the others," he said.
“But, you know, thriving together is something that's possible, and I think it will come. The question is (whether) we want to engage with it or not?”
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Michael Campbell: Gold, Uranium, Oil/Gas — Bullish as Government Confidence Fades
Michael Campbell, a well-known financial analyst and host of Michael Campbell's Money Talks, shared his outlook on gold and energy ahead of the World Outlook Financial Conference.
Scheduled to run from February 7 to 8 in Vancouver, BC, the event will feature speakers including Martin Armstrong, Tony Greer, Peter Grandich, Josef Schacter and Lance Roberts.
Looking at gold, Campbell said while it's already doing well, he sees an even better performance ahead.
"When confidence leaves the US dollar, (gold will) be a rocket ship. I hate using emotive terms like that — that's the move though," he said, adding that he's also bullish on uranium, oil and gas.
Overall, his biggest context for investing is declining confidence in government.
Campbell also weighed in on the situation in Canada as the country moves toward a leadership change, saying there is a clear choice for voters when it comes to natural resources.
Watch the video above for more from Campbell on those topics, as well as further details on the World Outlook Financial Conference.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Mako Gold Limited (ASX:MKG) – Takeover Offer Closes
Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) ("Aurum") refers to its off-market takeover offer for all the ordinary shares in Mako Gold Limited (ASX:MKG) ("Mako") (the, “Offer”). Aurum is pleased to confirm that the Offer closed at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 31 January 2025.
Aurum currently has a relevant interest in 91.38% of MKG’s shares.
As announced on 24 January 2025, Aurum commenced the compulsory acquisition process for the remaining MKG shares on issue and will provide an update promptly after completion of the compulsory acquisition process.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B
Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) (‘Altair or ‘the Company’) is pleased provide an update in relation to the activities carried out during the December 2024 quarter.
Key Developments & Exploration Progress
- Major untested conductive and phase anomaly were both identified proximal to each other within Altair’s Olympic Domain Project which is highly prospective for IOCG style mineralisation.1
- The newly uncovered conductive and phase anomaly body1 located ~5km Northwest of BHP Oak Dam Deposit (1.34Bt @ 0.66% Cu & 0.33g/t Au)2
- Ovoid conductive anomalous body shares parallels to those of Khamsin and Carrapateena deposits, with a follow up with TEM survey that can precisely identify the depth of the body for drill targeting1
- Previous drilling appears to have narrowly missed the newly identified phase anomaly with impressive results on the mineralised halo surrounding the target anomaly1, 5, 6, 7:
- HWDD08: 115m @ 0.32% CuEq from 1040m (Drilled ~2km North of main phase anomaly)
- HWD1: 61m @ 0.33% CuEq from 901m
- HWDD05: 115m @ 0.62% CuEq from 1095m (Drilled ~700m North of conductive high)
- HWDD05W1: 70m @ 0.67% CuEq from 962m
- Altair executive team continued reviewing multiple complimentary business opportunities in the resources sector globally.
OLYMPIC DOMAIN PROJECT
The Olympic Domain Project consists of three prospects (Horse Well, Pernatty C, Lake Torrens) situated in one of the largest copper provinces in the world – the Gawler Craton, which hosts mega-IOCG discoveries such as Oak Dam West, Olympic Dam, Prominent Hill and Carrapateena.
Figure 1: Horse Well Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) overlaid with TMI variable reduction to pole (VRTP) 2nd derivative - SARIG. Shown are two of Altair’s key high-priority magnetic targets1.
The Horse-Well Project represents a strategic opportunity for Altair, being the only project held by a junior exploration company in the vicinity (merely 2km away) of BHP’s Oak Dam West discovery with a recently defined inferred resource of 1.34Bt @ 0.66% Cu and 0.33g/t Au, including 220Mt @ 1.96% Cu and 0.68g/t Au2. The Horse-Well Project consists of EL’s 6122 and 6183 spanning a large area of 147km2 with initial drill results within geophysical anomalies having returned very positive levels of Cu-Au mineralisation associated with IOCG style alteration, with the possibility that these represent intersections peripheral to major targets.
During the quarter, Geophysical Audio Magnetotelluric (AMT) data acquired across Horse-Well in 2019 reprocessing was finalised as part of Altair’s strategy for the next step in targeted work plans. The 3D forward geophysics model has defined major conductive and phase anomalous bodies which has shown significant scale to host a potential large IOCG deposit which is analogous to the genesis of the Oak Dam Deposit.
The AMT data model includes 220 different sounding stations covering an area of 146km2, with conductivity and phase readings across a spectrum of 90 frequencies at each sounding station with additional repeat soundings for both Conductivity and Phase, leading to a model formed from analysing ~40,000 data points. For further detail see announcement dated 4th of December 20241
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Altair Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter ended 31 December 2024
Metal Bank Limited (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to outline below the activities for the Quarter ended 31 December 2024 (‘Quarter’).
Highlights
WA Livingstone Gold
- Strategic review of the Livingstone project continues with existing JORC resource optimization work currently underway
- Advanced gold project with defined gold resources and significant expansion potential at Kingsley extension and Livingstone North within trucking distance to existing processing facilities
- Multiple exploration targets1 defined by geochemical, alteration, structural, geophysical and drilling results over >40km of structural strike length
- Numerous high-quality gold targets not yet tested
Saudi Arabia
- CMC (MBK’s Saudi JV Company) awarded the Wadi Al Junah Project from the recent Saudi Government Exploration Licensing Round 6
- Wadi Al Junah is prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) copper-zinc-gold-silver mineralisation and shear zone gold-silver, with several untested priority targets
- Initial fieldwork conducted at Wadi Al Junah, with sampling results awaited
- MBK continues to assess new potential project areas in Saudi Arabia prospective for copper, gold and other critical minerals
- MBK continues discussions with third parties holding exploration licences regarding potential co-operation
- MBK’s Chair, Ines Scotland and Executive General Manager Jon Black attended the Future Minerals Forum in KSA
Jordan
- Exploration rights granted over Area 65, a bulk tonnage stratiform copper- oxide target, located northwest of the company’s Malaqa project
- Exploration rights now held over Area 47, a newly recognized 4km² intrusive system in Southern Jordan anomalous for Mo-Cu-Pb-Zn in recent stream sediments; the Company’s Malaqa project; and Area 65
- MBK continued to advance its three-project strategy in Jordan aimed at systematically progressing all three projects (Malaqa, Area 47 and Area 65) to drilling status at the same time, to provide cost effective scale for a drilling program
Millennium Co-Cu-Au Qld
- Thick, high grade intersections returned from graphite analysis of previous Cu-Co-Au drilling samples including2:
- 56m @ 18.29% graphite from 66m (MI22RD01)
- 20m @ 14.05% graphite from 64m (MI22RD02)
- 49m @ 12.97% graphite from surface, and 14m @ 18.88% graphite from 64m (MI22RD06)
- Significant intersections within and adjacent to the pit model for the existing 2012 JORC Inferred Resource of 8.4Mt @ 0.09% Co, 0.29% Cu and 0.12g/t Au for a 1.23% CuEq3
- Further metallurgical and drilling work in planning, to unlock additional value to commence following the wet season
Corporate
- Entitlement Offer seeking to raise up to $1.56 million closed fully subscribed with significant support from existing shareholders and new institutional and professional investors
- MBK’s Annual General Meeting held in November 2024, with all resolutions carried
Metal Bank Executive Chair, Ines Scotland, commented:
“During the Quarter we have made significant advances at all of our projects.
In Western Australia, we are continuing our strategic and resource review on our Livingstone Gold Project. This is a valuable project, supported by a very robust gold market, and we are focused on unlocking the value.
We have progressed our three-tier strategy in Saudi: our JV Company with our former partner for the Jabal Sayid Project has been awarded the Wadi Al Junah project following the Round 6 Auctions; our geologists have reviewed available data, conducted field work and assays are awaited; and we have also furthered discussions with industry participants who hold granted licences regarding potential co-operation.
We have now secured exploration rights over two areas in addition to our original Malaqa project in Jordan and we are in discussions with a local company regarding a JV on the projects to offset our time and funding requirements.
In Queensland, graphite analysis of previous drilling samples at our Millennium project returned thick, high grade intersections, which will be followed up with further drilling and metallurgical testing aimed at adding further value to this project”.
Click here to view the Quarterly Cash Flow Report
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metal Bank Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) (“Adavale” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Parkes Gold and Copper Project, NSW
- All-scrip acquisition of 72.5% interest in the Parkes Gold and Copper Project located in the Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW, Australia
- Immediate focus on the London-Victoria Gold Mine, with historical estimates of 3.70Mt @ 1.04g/t Au for 124koz gold1
- Diamond drilling completed in November 2024 demonstrates potential 12m thick down-dip extension of the London-Victoria mineralisation
- Parkes Project acquisition was completed in January 2025 with the London- Victoria tenement EL7242 successfully renewed until November 2030
Uranium Exploration Activities, SA
- Cultural Heritage survey finalised at MacDonnell Creek (SA) with 2,000m Uranium drilling program expected to commence in Q2 2025
Corporate
- $1.675 million capital raising to professional and sophisticated investors with Directors and Officers co-investing ~$100,000 (over 6%) of the Placement to advance the Parkes Project announced during the quarter
- Mr. Allan Ritchie transitioned to Executive Chairman on 31 October 2024
- Adavale maintains a strong balance sheet following completion of the Tranche 2 Placement in January 2025
Adavale’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr. Allan Ritchie commented:
“The completion of both the Parkes Gold and Copper Project acquisition and recent Placement is a critical step forward for Adavale, with enough funding for exploration and drilling on the numerous highly prospective targets across our 4 licences located in the Lachlan Fold Belt, a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction. One of Adavale’s licences also includes the London Victoria historic mine with a historic resource of 124koz Au that Adavale will work on upgrading to JORC-qualifying status.
In addition, the Adavale team have just returned from a site visit and are very excited with the Parkes Project and the opportunity it presents to develop solid shareholder value and we look forward to providing regular updates from the Parkes Project throughout the exploration programs ahead.”
Parkes Gold and Copper Project (NSW)
During the quarter, Adavale announced the acquisition of a 72.5% interest in the Parkes Gold and Copper Project (“Parkes Project”) on 29 November 2024. The acquisition was completed in January 2025. Refer to ASX announcement dated 29 November 2024 for the terms of the acquisition.
The Parkes Project is located within the prolific gold and copper producing Macquarie Arc portion of the Lachlan Fold Belt in central NSW – hosting some of Australia’s most prolific gold and copper mines. The acquisition includes four exploration tenements that encompass a total of 395km2 in an area that is adjacent to the Northparkes copper gold-mine, as well as Cadia-Ridgeway – a world-class deposit for copper and gold mineralisation.
The Exploration Licences (‘EL’s’) are situated where Early Ordovician-age Junee-Narromine Volcanic Belt rocks of the western part of the Arc are intersected by the crustal-scale structural corridor of the Lachlan Transverse Zone (‘LTZ’). Significantly, the LTZ is host to Tier 1 gold and copper mines, such as Northparkes (5.2Moz Au & 4.4Mt Cu) and Cadia-Ridgeway (35.1Moz Au & 7.9Mt Cu) where it intersects Macquarie Arc rocks (Figure 1).
The Parkes Project’s most advanced prospect is the former London-Victoria Gold Mine which saw estimated historical production by BHP Gold and Hargraves of 200,000 to 250,000 ounces at a head grade of 1.5-2g/t Au. A Historical Estimate of 3.7Mt at 1.04g/t Au for 123.8koz Au was defined for London-Victoria.
At London-Victoria, it is intended to utilise the existing drillhole database, augmented by a small number of new well-targeted deeper holes, to estimate a Mineral Resource. This opportunity comes at relatively low cost and at a time of record gold prices. Recent diamond drilling at the mine intersected a 12m potential down-dip extension of the deposit to be confirmed with assay results expected soon.
In conjunction with the acquisition of the Project, Adavale received binding commitments to raise $1.675 million (before costs) through a placement to new and existing sophisticated and professional investors. Proceeds from the Placement will be used to accelerate exploration activities within the Parkes Project with a primarily focus on increasing and upgrading the London-Victoria resource to JORC-qualifying status.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Adavale Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
