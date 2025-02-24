Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Conference Call on February 27, 2025

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2024 fourth-quarter and full-year earnings conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

About Cronos

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® and Lord Jones ® . For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about Cronos' intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2024, each of which have been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Contact
Anna Shlimak
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Trulieve to Open Dispensary in Columbus, Ohio

New Franklin County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, February 21 st

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new dispensary in Columbus, Ohio .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Middleburg, Florida

New Clay County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, February 14 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Middleburg, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cannabis leaves, US flag.

Cannabis Round-Up: Banking Reform and Rescheduling De-Prioritized as Trump Takes Office

As a new year began, the cannabis industry saw a range of impactful events in January.

Legal obstacles continued to impede progress on a once-promising attempt to reschedule cannabis in the US, and President Donald Trump's leadership choices for key agencies are diminishing hopes it can be accomplished.

Meanwhile, cannabis banking reform won't be discussed at Wednesday's (February 5) meeting of the Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy, and Congress seems in no rush to address it.

Keep reading...Show less
