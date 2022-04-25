Market NewsInvesting News

Cronos Group Inc. will hold its 2022 first quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos’ senior management team will discuss the Company’s financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Company’s website at . The webcast of the call will be ...

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2022 first quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (866) 795-2258 toll-free from the U.S. and Canada, or (409) 937-8902 if dialing from outside the U.S. and Canada (conference ID: 1888263). If joining by phone, please dial into the call 15 to 20 minutes prior to the start of the conference call to avoid any long hold times.

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group's diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® , Lord Jones ® , Happy Dance ® and PEACE+™. For more information about Cronos Group and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company's intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Group Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cronos GroupCRON:CACRONCannabis Investing
CRON:CA,CRON
Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading...Show less
KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 27th & 28th

KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 27th & 28th

Virtual Investor Conferences the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), today announced the agenda for the upcoming KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference to be held on April 27-28, 2022. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this two-day virtual event showcasing live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on psychedelic treatments for mental health disorders.

"As we have seen over the past 18 months, drug development is hard. The good news is many of the companies presenting over the two-day event have shown tremendous clinical progress. I would encourage investors to take a traditional pharma or biotech view of this space and practice patience, do the proper diligence, and the rewards will be tremendous," said Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner and Founder of KCSA's Psychedelics Practice. "Drug development for mental health care takes time, focus, and is capital intensive. The potential returns remain as dramatic as ever, it's the investors who – to steal a line from Michael Pollan – need to change their minds."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis growing in greenhouse

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: New Jersey Begins Recreational Sales, HEXO to Shut Facility

New Jersey opened its doors to adult-use cannabis sales by way of permits for 13 dispensaries.

Meanwhile, a big-name Canadian cannabis producer announced that it will close the doors of a facility in Ontario, a move that will affect more than 200 workers.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Celebrates The Historic Start Of Adult-Use Cannabis Sales In New Jersey

Curaleaf will begin serving its first adult-use customers at its Bellmawr dispensary on April 21

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it has been approved by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission to commence adult-use cannabis sales. Starting today, April 21, 2022 the Curaleaf dispensary in Bellmawr will begin serving adult-use customers, with Edgewater Park and Bordentown to quickly follow.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
canada flag against mountain

Canadian Cannabis Sales to Reach C$8.8 Billion by 2027

The Canadian cannabis market is experiencing consistent growth and is expected to reach C$8.8 billion in sales by 2027, according to a new report from a research firm.

Bethany Gomez, managing director at the Brightfield Group, told the Investing News Network (INN) that 2021 brought year-on-year growth of 39 percent for the domestic market.

The company's recently issued report, titled “Battle of the North: Canada Market Update,” includes new datasets and shows a renewed picture of the Canadian market and its evolution.

Keep reading...Show less
Ayurcann Receives Flower Sales License From Health Canada

Ayurcann Receives Flower Sales License From Health Canada

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce that it has received its flower sales license amendment from Health Canada effective April 19, 2022 (the " Flower Sales License "). The Flower Sales License will allow Ayurcann to sell dried cannabis flower products in Canada through authorized distributors and retailers.

Ayurcann Logo (CNW Group/Ayurcann Holdings Corp.)

"With our specialty in extraction and Cannabis 2.0 brands in Vapes and Oils available throughout Canada , receiving the Flower Sales License is another avenue for Ayurcann to gather market share and pursue higher-margin growth within the cannabis market. With our current suppliers and large volume purchasing power we can leverage our current relationships by offering an expanded portfolio of other products targeted at the value conscious consumer. Our offerings will include pre-rolls and dried flower," stated Igal Sudman , Chief Executive Officer of Ayurcann.

Cannabis flower is in high demand from provincial distributors and consumers. With national distribution and the ability to produce products on a large scale, the new flower stock keeping units (" SKUs ") will help grow and increase sales for Ayurcann, while continuing to be profitable and gaining market share.

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada . Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Corporation selling dried cannabis flower products pursuant to the Flower Sales License; Ayurcann utilizing the Flower Sale License as another avenue to gather market share and pursue higher-margin growth within the cannabis market; the Corporation leveraging its current relationships by offering an expanded portfolio of products, including pre-rolls and dried flower; the new flower SKUs helping to grow and increase sales for Ayurcann; Ayurcann growing its exposure and market share throughout the country; Ayurcann maintaining a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the ability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Corporation will expand and be able to maintain production capacity; the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern; continued approval of the Corporation's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Corporation; the Corporation's successful implementation of its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers; the Corporation's continuing ability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and alternative exchanges; the Corporation selling dried cannabis flower products pursuant to the Flower Sales License; Ayurcann utilizing the Flower Sale License as another avenue to gather market share and pursue higher-margin growth within the cannabis market; the Corporation leveraging its current relationships by offering an expanded portfolio of products, including pre-rolls and dried flower; the new flower SKUs helping to grow and increase sales for Ayurcann; Ayurcann growing its exposure and market share throughout the country; Ayurcann maintaining a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the Corporation becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Corporation's inability to expand and/or maintain production capacity; the potential inability of the Corporation to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the cannabis industry in general; increased competition in the cannabis extraction market; the potential future unviability of the cannabis market; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the cannabis industry; the Corporation's inability to obtain continued regulatory approvals ; the Corporation's inability to successfully implement its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's inability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and alternative exchange; the Corporation's inability to sell dried cannabis flower products pursuant to the Flower Sales License and/or the Flower Sales License being revoked; Ayurcann being unable to utilize the Flower Sale License as another avenue to gather market share and pursue higher-margin growth within the cannabis market; the Corporation's inability to leverage its current relationships by offering an expanded portfolio of products, including pre-rolls and dried flower; the new flower SKUs being unable to help to grow and increase sales for Ayurcann; the Corporation's inability to grow its exposure and market share; the Corporation being unable to maintain a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the inability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Corporation's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events, or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c6046.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Roundhill Launches Cannabis ETF

Roundhill Investments an ETF sponsor focused on innovative thematic funds, today launched the Roundhill Cannabis ETF ("WEED ETF") on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The WEED ETF seeks to provide investors with exposure to the cannabis sector, including U.S. multi-state operators ("MSOs"). According to BDSA the global cannabis market is expected to grow to $61 billion by 2026, more than double $29 billion in sales for 2021. The majority of this growth is expected to come from the U.S. and Canadian markets, as consumer access improves amongst legalized states. Positive regulatory momentum continues abroad as well, including Mexico and European markets such as the U.K. and Germany .

"While publicly-listed cannabis companies have recently underperformed, we believe that the cannabis market may be entering an inflection point in terms of both profitability and regulatory momentum. We wanted to provide investors with a comprehensive vehicle to invest in the space, and at a net expense ratio of only 0.59%*, we believe that WEED has the potential to become the benchmark for the entire sector. WEED allows for U.S. retail and institutional investors to gain exposure to U.S. operators, potentially in advance of positive legislation," said Roundhill CEO Will Hershey .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×