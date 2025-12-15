CRML Announces Another Set of Outstanding Rare Earth Elements Results From Its 2024 Drilling Program at Tanbreez. These Elements & Results Include: Niobium Pentoxide of Up to 1,746 ppm, Cerium Dioxide 1711 ppm, Gallium 103 ppm & Hafnium 484 ppm- Mineralisation Has Been Confirmed to Occur Consistently Across All Drilling Locations and at Surface