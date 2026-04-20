Steadright Grants Options

(TheNewswire)
April 20th, 2026 –- TheNewswire Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), has approved additional options under the Company's stock option plan.
Options Granted
The Board of Directors approved and authorized the granting of 550,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain consultants and service providers under the Company's stock option plan as amended.
Each Option shall be granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan, as amended with an exercise price set of 0.25 cents CAN for 5 Years ending on April 20th, 2031 and is subject to all required regulatory approvals.
ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals INC.
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused on finding exploration and historical mining projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan critical mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq KMs of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium Project, along with the Copper Valey Project. Steadright has also has a binding MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For further information, please contact:
Matt Lewis
CEO & Director
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Email: enquires@steadright.ca
Tel: 1-905-410-0587
Website and Investor Presentation: www.steadright.ca
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no certainty that the ongoing programs will result in significant or successful exploration and development of Steadright's properties; uncertainty as to the actual results of exploration and development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing on acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting Steadright; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
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