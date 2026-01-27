Critical Metals Corp to Deploy Fully Autonomous Communications and Drone System at Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in Greenland

Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) ("Critical Metals Corp" or the "Company"), a leading critical minerals mining company, is pleased to announce the acquisition and deployment of a fully autonomous Nexus 20 communications tower and integrated drone system from K999 iEngineering and Fabrication, in partnership with CiTech (CN: CTTT), for its world-class Tanbreez REE Project in Greenland.

The Nexus 20 system, scheduled for deployment in May, will provide continuous site communications, emergency response coverage, and advanced optical surveillance across the Tanbreez tenement. The project marks one of the first Nexus platforms fabricated by K999 to be custom-engineered for Arctic conditions and long-range autonomous operation.

As part of the deployment, Critical Metals will also receive a fully integrated medical, emergency, and accommodation site package, fabricated in Thailand and designed to support field teams operating in one of the world's most remote and strategically important REE districts.

The Nexus 20 will deliver full radio and emergency communications, combined with 360-degree optical scanning of the Tanbreez site. The system's autonomous drone will be remotely operated from Perth, Western Australia, enabling real-time imaging and geological reconnaissance across the entire project area. The drone's close-range inspection capability will allow Critical Metals' technical team to instantly evaluate anomalies and prioritize exploration activity.

Tony Sage, Chief Executive Officer of Critical Metals Corp., commented:

"This represents another world-class technology addition to our Tanbreez Project, significantly enhancing both operational safety and technical capability. The ability to monitor and assess site conditions in real time provides a major operational advantage. We also intend to use the drone system to deliver video fly-overs for shareholders, enabling them to engage more closely with the project."

K999 Managing Director Dennis Hockin added:

"This project brings together two of our strongest relationship partners. It is gratifying to see the Nexus platform we have already fabricated finding an immediate home — albeit in a very remote place. The Tanbreez deployment highlights the flexibility and capability of the Nexus system in extreme environments."

The deployment of the Nexus 20 and autonomous drone platform reinforces Critical Metals' commitment to leveraging advanced technology to accelerate exploration, improve safety, and enhance transparency for investors at its flagship Tanbreez REE project.

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on Critical Metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest, rare-earth deposits and is in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic Critical Metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements may include expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and do not guarantee performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "designed to" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve several judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com 

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com 


