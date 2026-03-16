Critical Metals Corp Appoints Chang Oh Turkmani to Its Advisory Board

Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) ("Critical Metals Corp" or the "Company"), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced the appointment of Chang Oh Turkmani, a multi-lingual international trade attorney, business executive, and energy and infrastructure investor, to its Advisory Board.

Turkmani is a highly accomplished legal and business leader with more than three decades of experience in international trade, cross-border negotiation, and global commodity markets. She is the Managing Director and Principal of The Mega Company, a Washington, D.C.–based private development and investment firm she founded in 1983. Through the firm, she oversees commercial and financial transactions involving the negotiation and implementation of export contracts for industrial commodities including iron ore, coking coal, rock phosphate, cement clinker, and lumber.

In addition to her leadership at The Mega Company, Turkmani has played a significant role in major international infrastructure and logistics projects. She is a Principal at American Construction Technologies and Key Logistic Center in Bucharest, Romania, where she oversees the development, construction, and management of large-scale temperature-controlled and ambient logistics facilities. She also serves as Managing Director and Principal of Crest Energy, which focuses on electricity and gas trading and renewable energy development in Eastern Europe, and CDM Global, an environmental solutions company specializing in remediation, industrial waste management, and environmental impact assessment.

"We are honored to welcome Chang Oh Turkmani to our Advisory Board," said Tony Sage, CEO and Executive Chairman of Critical Metals Corp. "Chang brings a unique combination of legal expertise, global business leadership, and deep experience in international commodities, energy, and infrastructure development. Her insights into cross-border negotiations, regulatory frameworks, and global supply chains will be invaluable as we continue to progress our Tanbreez rare earth project in Greenland."

Turkmani began her legal career in Washington, D.C., practicing international trade law at major firms where she worked on anti-dumping, countervailing duty, and regulatory matters. She later joined academia as an Adjunct Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center, where she taught Pre-Negotiation Strategies for Cross-Border Transactions from 2003 to 2019. Her course focused on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, international dispute resolution mechanisms, and cross-cultural legal strategy for international lawyers.

"I am honored to join CRML's Advisory Board and contribute to its mission," Turkmani said. "Throughout my career I have worked at the intersection of international law, global commerce, and public policy. I look forward to supporting CRML in advancing the Tanbreez rare earth project in Greenland".

Turkmani holds a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center and completed an executive program at Harvard Law School. She earned her BA/MA in Spanish with a minor in Portuguese from Northwestern University and studied at the Instituto Internacional in Madrid, Spain.

She serves on several corporate and nonprofit boards and has received numerous honors for her professional and civic leadership. Among them, she was named Alumna of the Year by Georgetown University Law Center and received the Bridgebuilder Award from the University of Houston where she was a commencement speaker. Turkmani is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on Critical Metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest, rare-earth deposits and is in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic Critical Metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements may include expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and do not guarantee performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "designed to" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve several judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com


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