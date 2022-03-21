A new Sunnyside in Lady Lake, Florida marks 16 total dispensaries in the state Cresco Labs Inc. a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the grand opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in Lady Lake, Florida. The new store marks a milestone in Cresco’s nationwide retail expansion, bringing the Company’s total retail footprint to ...

CL:CNX,CRLBF