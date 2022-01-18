Cresco Labs a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, is expanding its Sunnyside brand in Pennsylvania with a new store located at 28 W Skippack Pike in Ambler. This location becomes the Company’s 10 th store in Pennsylvania and 47 th dispensary nationwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: Cresco Labs’ new ...

CL:CNX,CRLBF