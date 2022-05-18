Market NewsInvesting News

Company reports 20% year-over-year revenue growth and 45% year-over-year adjusted EBITDA 1 growth and continues industry leadership in branded wholesale and retail productivity

Clears first milestone in proposed Columbia Care transaction with expiration of 30-day HSR 2 review period

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) (" Cresco Labs " or the " Company "), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All financial information presented in this release is reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") and in U.S. dollars.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • First quarter revenue of $214 million, up 20% year-over-year
  • Gross profit excluding fair value mark-up for acquired inventory of $113 million, or 53% of revenue, an increase of 29% year-over-year
  • First quarter adjusted EBITDA 1 of $51 million, or 24% of revenue, an increase of 45% year-over-year
  • Wholesale revenue of $95 million, maintained position as #1 seller of branded cannabis products in U.S. with leading share in the flower, concentrates, and vape categories
  • Retail revenue increased 44% year-over-year, to $119 million, or $2.5 million per average store open in the quarter and same-store-sales increased 9% year-over-year
  • Ended the quarter with $179 million of cash on hand
  • Opened four new retail stores, three in Florida and one in Pennsylvania, bringing the Company's total retail footprint to 50
  • Launched branded product portfolio in Florida, including High Supply ® , Good News ® , Remedi and Sunnyside* Chews

1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for more information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.
2 Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 ("HSR")

Management Commentary

"Q1 was a solid quarter for the Cresco Labs team in a challenging environment for all consumer product categories. While our 10-state footprint saw a cumulative sequential contraction of 4.5%, we held or took market share in most of our states and outperformed the markets with our 2% decline. We understand that an emerging industry's growth trajectory is rarely linear, especially a highly regulated industry with a fragmented state-by-state structure, conflicting federal and state laws, and the addition of general macro pressures. Notwithstanding, we continue to execute with a clear and focused strategy to obtain market leadership with a portfolio of cannabis brands consumers love and a plan to get them on as many shelves as possible. The strategy remains constant, and the Columbia Care acquisition announced in the quarter simply fits these stated priorities hand-in-glove. We are pairing the best consumer brands with a broad, deep and strategic footprint," said Charles Bachtell, Co-Founder and CEO of Cresco Labs.

"The first quarter showed the resilience and strength of the business we have built over the past few years. We remain focused on playing the long game and building a business that will be a lasting leader in the cannabis industry under any regulatory outcome. The compliance-focused foundation of both Cresco Labs and Columbia Care is helping ensure a smooth progression towards deal approval through a reasonable and manageable regulatory process. We recently crossed our first milestone by passing the federal HSR review process on May 16 and we do not expect state regulatory approvals to be an issue for our closing timeline," Mr. Bachtell concluded.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Other Financial Information

  • As of March 31, 2022, current assets were $400 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $179 million. The Company had working capital of $69 million and senior secured term loan debt, net of discount and issuance costs, of $378 million.
  • Total shares on a fully converted basis were 439,870,970 as of March 31, 2022.

Social Equity and Education Development Program

  • Over the past few months, The Sentence of Michael Thompson documentary has been accepted into eight film festivals and has won a Clio Award, Audience Choice Award at the South by Southwest Film Festival, and Best Documentary Short Film Award at the RiverRun International Film Festival. The short film was produced by the Company's Cresco ® brand and aims to help people truly understand the gravity of the impact of injustice on the lives of people adversely impacted by the War on Drugs. This is all in furtherance of the Company's mission to leverage its platform to drive awareness and action toward cannabis legalization and criminal justice reform.

Capital Markets and M&A Activity

  • On March 23, 2022, the Company announced a definitive arrangement agreement whereby Cresco will acquire Columbia Care in an all-stock transaction. Please click here for additional details.
  • On May 16, 2022, the Company announced the expiration of the 30-day waiting period under the HSR in connection with the proposed Columbia Care transaction.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 8:30am Eastern Time (7:30am Central Time). The conference call may be accessed via webcast or by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (US Toll Free), 1-833-950-0062 (CDN Toll Free), 1-646-904-5544 (US Local), +1 929-526-1599 (Other) providing access code 017231. Archived access to the webcast will be available for one year on the Cresco Labs' investor relations website .

Consolidated Financial Statements

The financial information reported in this press release is based on unaudited management prepared financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022. These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This release contains certain preliminary financial results for first quarter, including Cost of goods sold; Gross profit; Impairment loss; Other expense, net; Income tax expense; Net loss; Inventory, net; Goodwill; and Deferred, contingent consideration and other payables, short-term. The Company expects to file its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022, on SEDAR by May 19, 2022. Accordingly, such financial information may be subject to change. All financial information contained in this press release is qualified in its entirety with reference to such financial statements. While the Company does not expect there to be any material changes between the information contained in this press release and the consolidated financial statements it files on SEDAR, to the extent that the financial information contained in this press release is inconsistent with the information contained in the Company's financial statements, the financial information contained in this press release shall be deemed to be modified or superseded by the Company's filed financial statements. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws. Further, the reader should refer to the additional disclosures in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, previously filed on SEDAR.

Cresco Labs references certain non-GAAP financial measures throughout this press release, which may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for more detailed information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross profit are non-GAAP financial measures and do not have standardized definitions under U.S. GAAP. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should only be considered in conjunction with, the U.S. GAAP financial measures presented herein. Accordingly, the Company has included below reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for forward-looking non-GAAP metrics to their most comparable U.S. GAAP measures because the Company does not provide specific guidance for the various reconciling items as certain items that impact these measures have not occurred, are out of the Company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial metric is not available without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company's results.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco®, Cresco Reserve®, High Supply®, Mindy's™, Good News®, Remedi™, Wonder Wellness Co.® and FloraCal®. Sunnyside*®, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED™, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, ‘may,' ‘will,' ‘should,' ‘could,' ‘would,' ‘expects,' ‘plans,' ‘anticipates,' ‘believes,' ‘estimates,' ‘projects,' ‘predicts,' ‘potential' or ‘continue' or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The Company's forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed on March 25, 2022, other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco Labs' shares, nor as to the Company's financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Company's forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Financial Information and Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(All amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021

For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

Revenue

$

214,391

$

217,787

$

178,437

Cost of goods sold

107,018

107,765

91,414

Gross profit

107,373

110,022

87,023

Gross profit %

50.1

%

50.5

%

48.8

%

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative

76,048

70,540

59,549

Share-based compensation

6,506

4,496

5,595

Depreciation and amortization

4,552

4,484

5,641

Impairment loss

14,945

Total operating expenses

87,106

94,465

70,785

Income from operations

20,267

15,557

16,238

Other expense:

Interest expense, net

(14,363

)

(14,851

)

(11,302

)

Other (expense) income, net

(6,772

)

10,911

(12,340

)

Loss from equity method investments

(1,196

)

Total other expense, net

(21,135

)

(3,940

)

(24,838

)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(868

)

11,617

(8,600

)

Income tax expense

(22,807

)

(23,528

)

(15,524

)

Net loss 1

$

(23,675

)

$

(11,911

)

$

(24,124

)

1 Net loss includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021

For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

Revenue

$

214,391

$

217,787

$

178,437

Cost of goods sold 1

107,018

107,765

91,414

Gross profit

$

107,373

$

110,022

$

87,023

Fair value mark-up for acquired inventory

5,322

8,407

585

Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)

$

112,695

$

118,429

$

87,608

Adjusted gross profit %

52.6

%

54.4

%

49.1

%

1 Production (cultivation, manufacturing, and processing) costs related to products sold during the period.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Summarized Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

($ in thousands)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

Cash and cash equivalents

$

179,320

$

223,543

Other current assets

220,480

198,212

Property and equipment, net

394,994

369,092

Intangible assets, net

435,930

437,644

Goodwill

448,336

446,767

Other non-current assets

105,877

105,205

Total assets

$

1,784,937

$

1,780,463

Total current liabilities

331,194

288,394

Total long-term liabilities

689,998

694,333

Total shareholders' equity

763,745

797,736

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,784,937

$

1,780,463

Cresco Labs Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021

For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

Net loss 1

$

(23,675

)

$

(11,911

)

$

(24,124

)

Depreciation and amortization

10,960

8,197

10,151

Interest expense, net

14,363

14,851

11,302

Income tax expense

22,807

23,528

15,524

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) (Non-GAAP)

$

24,455

$

34,665

$

12,853

Other expense (income), net

6,772

(10,911

)

12,340

Loss from equity method investments

1,196

Fair value mark-up for acquired inventory

5,322

8,407

585

Adjustments for acquisition and other non-core costs

6,694

4,954

1,738

Impairment loss

14,945

Share-based compensation

7,506

4,933

6,280

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

50,749

$

56,993

$

34,992

1 Net (loss) includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Unaudited Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021

For the Three Months Ended

($ in thousands)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$

(3,418

)

$

37,653

$

12,950

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(34,219

)

(64,107

)

(26,790

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(6,365

)

(2,375

)

132,206

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash

(180

)

134

(169

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

$

(44,182

)

$

(28,695

)

$

118,197

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

226,102

254,797

140,774

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

181,920

$

226,102

$

258,971

Media
Jason Erkes, Cresco Labs
Chief Communications Officer
press@crescolabs.com
312-953-2767

Investors
Megan Kulick, Cresco Labs
SVP, Investor Relations
investors@crescolabs.com

For general Cresco Labs inquiries:
312-929-0993
info@crescolabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cresco LabsCL:CNXCRLBFCannabis Investing
CL:CNX,CRLBF

Aurora Strengthens Leadership Position in Germany with EU-GMP Certification at Preeminent Local Cannabis Production Facility

State-of-the-art facility readying first delivery of medical grade cannabis for German patients

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the " Company " or " Aurora ") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today the company has received EU-GMP certification for its state-of-the-art medical cannabis production facility in Germany . As a leading manufacturer of medical cannabis worldwide, achieving EU-GMP certification of the company's first German manufacturing site marks a significant milestone in the fulfillment of an awarded tender by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM). Aurora is the distinct market leader in the German flower segment and will now leverage receiving the world's highest quality standard to produce and distribute premium medical cannabis in Germany .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Greenrose Holding Company Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

The Greenrose Holding Company Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

  • Focus on Optimizing Inventory in Connecticut and Production Capacity in Arizona
  • Improving Positioning for Early-Stage Recreational Market Opportunities
  • Provides Revised Guidance for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022

The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. (OTC: GNRS, GNRSW) ("Greenrose" or the "Company"), a multi-state grower and producer of cannabis brands and products, is reporting financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

First Quarter 2022 Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Spring into Action - Best Ideas Investor Conference on May 16th - 20th, 2022

36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Spring into Action - Best Ideas Investor Conference on May 16th - 20th, 2022

The Spring into Action- Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference will take place on May 16th - 20th, 2022, where 36 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience

The Spring into Action: VIRTUAL begins on Monday, May 16th, 2022, with a Biotech Discovery Day. Company presentations begin at 1:30 PM Eastern Time. Presentations will be webcast on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (May 16th, 17th and 18th) with 1x1 Meetings being held on Thursday and Friday (May 19th and 20th).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TerrAscend Launches First-Ever Concentrates in New Jersey

Liquid Live Resin Vape Cartridges and Live Resin Crumble Now Available Exclusively at New Jersey Apothecarium Dispensaries

 TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the first-ever launch of cannabis concentrates in the state of New Jersey . Kind Tree Liquid Live Resin Vape Cartridges and Kind Tree Live Resin Crumble are available exclusively at The Apothecarium Maplewood and Phillipsburg locations. The company also commenced sales of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles under its Valhalla brand.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Adastra Holdings Announces New Director

Adastra Holdings Announces New Director

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a Health Canada Licensed cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic testing, and analytical testing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Smoke Wallin to the Company's board of directors.

Adastra Holdings brand ticker (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

"We are extremely honoured and privileged to welcome Mr. Wallin to Adastra's board of directors," said Michael Forbes , CEO of Adastra. "Mr. Wallin is an accomplished leader and international business builder in the CPG, cannabis, health and wellness, food and beverage, distribution, hospitality and technology industries. Mr. Wallin is a seasoned executive and serial entrepreneur who has a wealth of knowledge in the cannabis industry. I am confident that he will be an important contributor to our Company's long term success."

Mr. Wallin added, "I'm excited to support Michael and the team at Adastra as they build on an already impressive set of production assets in the Canadian cannabis market, with an eye toward additional capabilities in some super innovative forward looking therapeutics including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD. I believe in their strategy and the team's ability to execute their growth plan profitably, something quite rare in this rapidly growing market."

Mr. Wallin is a highly accomplished CEO, entrepreneur, leader, board member and philanthropist with more than 25 years of success across the consumer products, beverage, cannabis, distribution and technology industries. He is a partner and Managing Director for STS Capital Partners; has frequently served as CEO for new and existing businesses; has been directly involved in $1.7 billion in mergers and acquisitions and financings; and has acquired, created, or sold 50+ brands and companies. He has been recognized with the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year award, and the Vanderbilt Business "Distinguished Alumni Award." He was also named one of the 100 most influential leaders in the cannabis industry by High Times Magazine. Smoke earned an MBA from Vanderbilt University and a B.S. degree in Agricultural Economics from Cornell University's Dyson School of Applied Economics at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business.

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to: (i) the Company's long-term success; (ii) the Company building on production assets in the Canadian cannabis market and additional therapeutic areas including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD; and (iii) the Company's execution of its growth plan. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the cannabis extraction sector in general; (iii) changes in regulations surrounding cannabis as a controlled substance; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/16/c7339.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs Announces the Expiration of the HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Columbia Care

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or the "Company") and Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE:3LP) ("Columbia Care"), today announced the expiration of the 30-day waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the "HSR Act") in connection with Cresco Labs' previously announced proposed acquisition of Columbia Care (the "Transaction").

"Completion of the HSR milestone is a major step towards closing the acquisition of Columbia Care. We've been concurrently working on our divestiture process and working with our state regulators to align with our previously disclosed estimated closing timeline of year-end," said Charles Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs. "With this acquisition, we will be able to leverage our best selling cannabis portfolio 1 across the most exciting footprint in cannabis and further develop our leading positions with exposure to all ten of the largest projected revenue states in 2025, according to BDSA."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×