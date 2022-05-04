Cresco Labs a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in May 2022: Canaccord Genuity Virtual Cannabis Conference, May 11, 2022: Chief Executive Officer Charles Bachtell will participate in a fireside chat with analyst Derek Dley and management will participate in ...

CL:CNX,CRLBF