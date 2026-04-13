Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Updated Its Research Coverage on P2 Gold

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Updated Its Research Coverage on P2 Gold

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has updated its research coverage on P2 Gold Inc. (TSXV: PGLD,OTC:PGLDF) (or "Company"). Couloir Capital's research team crafted a report titled "Expanding Scale at Lucky Strike and Early De-Risking Strengthen Gabbs; Maintain BUY."

Report excerpt: "P2 Gold's recent drilling at the Lucky Strike Zone strengthens the Gabbs investment case, with 33 holes confirming a large, structurally controlled gold-copper system consistent with Sullivan. Broad, near-surface intercepts and a combined mineralized thickness of up to ~125 meters support continuity and open-pit potential, while drilling to date covers only a ~700-meter-by-500-meter footprint, leaving the system open in all directions. Based on current results, we view management's assessment that Lucky Strike could exceed Sullivan in scale as well supported.

In parallel, the acquisition of 2,500 ac-ft/yr of water rights represents a key de-risking milestone, securing a critical long-lead input with excess capacity for expansion. At Sullivan, recent drilling continues to validate a thick, laterally continuous system (up to ~175 meters combined thickness) that underpins the PEA mine plan while remaining open at depth. Together, ongoing drilling success and early infrastructure de-risking position Gabbs with clear visibility on resource growth and feasibility catalysts through 2026. The Company remains on track for a mid-2026 resource update and a Q4 2026 feasibility study."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm with a team of experienced investment professionals that provides institutional-quality research coverage of small-cap equities. Our research reports are distributed via Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, LSEG, AlphaSense and other platforms, as well as via social media and extensive email distribution lists. To subscribe, visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

For further information, please contact:
Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.
Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com
www.couloircapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

  1. Analyst Disclosure: The Company has retained Couloir Capital under a service agreement that includes analyst research coverage.

Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291886

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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