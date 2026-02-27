Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce That it Has Updated its Research Coverage on North Peak Resources

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce That it Has Updated its Research Coverage on North Peak Resources

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has updated its research coverage on North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR,OTC:NPRLF) (OTCQB: NPRLF) (or "Company"). Couloir Capital's Senior Mining analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng., QP, crafted a report titled "Drilling targeting resource development and regional consolidation, driving interest in this Nevada explorer."

Report excerpt: "We are updating our coverage of North Peak Resources as it is systematically advancing its flagship Prospect Mountain project toward an initial, near-surface gold resource by expanding and linking mineralization northward between known high-grade trends. Recent results from the first six holes (807 m) of the Wabash/Industry Tunnel drill program demonstrate this strategy in action, with encouraging halo mineralization intersected between the Wabash and Williams lodes, including 42.67 m @ 0.82 g/t Gold and 99.06 m @ 0.56 g/t Gold and the discovery of a new gold-bearing zone along the Silver Connor fault. These results not only extend the mineralized envelope northward but also illustrate that the Company is expanding a continuous mineralized system with both depth and strike potential, rather than merely chasing isolated high-grade hits.

Beyond the northern area, North Peak has identified a second near-surface resource opportunity at Lower PME, located at the base of the mountain and interpreted to host the Hamburg/Dunderberg contact under cover. This structure corresponds to the same fault zone that McEwen Mining is actively advancing, targeting a resource in H1 2026. McEwen's regional consolidation, most recently involving Golden Lake Exploration, now places North Peak between McEwen and i-80 Gold, both of whom are investing heavily in delineation and development across the camp. Importantly, North Peak's Lower PME target represents a down-dip extension of the system that remains open at depth."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm with a team of experienced investment professionals providing institutional-quality research coverage for small-cap equities. Our research reports are distributed via Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, LSEG, Research Tree and other platforms, as well as via social media and extensive email distribution lists. To subscribe, visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.
Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com
www.couloircapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

  1. Analyst Disclosure: The Company has retained Couloir Capital under a service agreement that includes analyst research coverage only.

  2. The principal of Couloir Capital maintains a financial interest in the securities or options of the Company through an affiliated fund entity.

Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285587

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

north-peak-resources-ltdnpr-cctsxv-nprgold-investing
NPR:CC
The Conversation (0)
North Peak Resources Ltd.

North Peak Resources Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to Booth #2624B at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Tuesday,... Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

RUA GOLD Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

Rua Gold INC. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (NZ: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that its common shares have begun trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol 'NZAUF'. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2... Keep Reading...
OTC Markets Group Welcomes RUA GOLD INC. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes RUA GOLD INC. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Rua Gold INC. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF; OTCQX: NZAUF), an exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Rua Gold INC. upgraded to OTCQX... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Expands South Zone 750 Metres to the East and Further Demonstrates Continuity Within High-Grade Core, Intersecting 618 Metres of 0.77% CuEq from Surface

American Eagle Expands South Zone 750 Metres to the East and Further Demonstrates Continuity Within High-Grade Core, Intersecting 618 Metres of 0.77% CuEq from Surface

Highlights: 618 m of 0.77% CuEq from surface in NAK25-80, linking high grade, at-surface gold rich mineralization to high-grade core at depth. Continuity from surface to depth: NAK25-80 builds on prior long-intervals, including NAK25-78: 802 m of 0.71% CuEq from surface, and strengthens... Keep Reading...
Pause in Trading

Pause in Trading

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Pause in TradingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Flow Metals

Flow Metals

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sirios Completes Acquisition Of OVI Mining Corp

Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

Juggernaut Exploration Announces Bought Deal Private Placement Structured Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of C$10M

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NCX

Related News

oil and gas investing

US-Iran Tensions Put Europe’s Gas Storage Plans at Risk

lithium investing

UK Enters Commercial Lithium Production with Geothermal Plant Launch

precious metals investing

Sirios Completes Acquisition Of OVI Mining Corp

base metals investing

Juggernaut Exploration Announces Bought Deal Private Placement Structured Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of C$10M

base metals investing

Juggernaut Exploration Announces Bought Deal Private Placement Structured Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of C$10M

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Appointment of Vice President - International Projects

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Files Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report for Mirage Project