CoTec to Host Investor Update

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Julian Treger, will host an investor update on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 7:00am PST / 10:00am EST.

The investor update presentation will highlight progress and strategic updates across CoTec's portfolio, including the HyProMag USA project as well as its purchase of Inserma pre-processing units for Texas, Nevada and South Carolina rare earth magnet recycling hubs, the advancement of CoTec Québec Inc. and the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project, the engagement of BBA Inc. to complete the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project Feasibility Study, and the Company's outlook for its North American growth strategy. A Q&A period will follow the presentation.

Investors that want to attend the presentation may do so by clicking here to register.

Should the above link not work, please copy and paste the following link to your browser: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d48Y9dEZS_-KvWpx8KdqQg#/registration

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB, and trades under the symbols CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

