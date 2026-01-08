Corporate Update: Rockland Resources Advances Gold Strategy, Repositions Utah Beryllium Assets

January 8th, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Rockland Resources Ltd. (CSE:RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB:BERLF) (FSE:GB2) ("Rockland" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update on activities in both Red Lake as well as in Utah.

Red Lake, Ontario

Rockland is in the process of engaging a driller to commence drilling imminently at it's 100% owned flagship Cole Gold Mines project located in the prolific Red Lake mining district, Ontario. Details on the drill company and a starting date will be announced shortly.

The Cole Gold Mines property hosts over thirty gold-bearing veins mapped on the property and over one hundred counts of visible gold recorded on surface. Vein grab samples have returned high grades and gold is pervasive, but grades are not always continuous along strike. Recent prospecting work on the property sampled veins outside of the Cole mine that returned 111 g/t Au and 145 g/t Au from quartz vein number 20 (refer to News Release November 26, 2025). 

Fig 1 Drill target areas for phase one drilling

In late 2025, veins at the Cole Gold mine were modelled in 3D using historic underground mine maps. Historic drilling shows gold mineralization extends to a vertical depth of 320 meters and is open at depth. High-grade shoots have been identified, which are the primary focus of the planned 2,500m drill program (Area 1).

Historic drill hole 12 drilled into a lithology contact 500 meters southwest of the mine, where it intersected 3.7 meters of high-grade gold mineralization with visible gold. This will be the second area (Area 2) of drilling focus.

The third area of focus is Vein 6, where historic vein sampling returned 51.5 g/t Au and 64 g/t Ag over a 30 centimeter wide vein.

Mineralization on the Property is associated with shear-zone hosted quartz veins commonly in contact with diorite dykes. Veins range from ten centimeters to two meters in width, reaching strike lengths of up to 300 meters. The shear zones have an approximately east-west strike, and veins generally dip 65-75 degrees north.


Click Image To View Full Size

Fig 2 – 3D Vein Model of Cole Gold Mine Showing proposed drill targets

 

Utah:

In regard to Rocklands Utah beryllium portfolio, consisting of the Claybank and Meteor projects, management has made the decision to seek earn in partners for both projects. For more information on both projects please visit https://www.rocklandresources.com/.

"Given the success and overwhelming interest in the historic Cole Gold Mines project we have determined it to be in the best interest of shareholders that we focus our efforts and resources in Red Lake." stated Mike England, CEO of Rockland Resources Ltd. "We welcome expressions of interest from entities with an interest in our beryllium properties."

Beryllium Butte - The Company reports that it will no longer pursue the Beryllium Butte claims in Utah. The Bureau of Land Management has made the lands ineligible for any mining activity for reasons that do not involve the Company.  The Company does not see any value in appealing this decision and expects to receive a refund of all yearly fees paid with respect to such claims to date, as well as the return of the bond that it posted with respect to the claims.

Qualified Person:

Rockland's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release were reviewed and approved by Danae Voormeij, P. Geo., who is a registered professional geoscientist with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC) since 2007.  Ms. Voormeij serves as the Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101 as well as Rockland Resources newly appointed Chief Geologist.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.:

Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. Our portfolio includes the historic Cole Gold Mine Project in the world-class Red Lake Gold district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration, and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value to its shareholders.

 

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael England, CEO & Director

 

For further information, please contact:

Mike England
Email:  mike@engcom.ca

  

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

