Copper One to Attend Investor Conferences in the United Kingdom and Germany to Showcase North American Exploration Portfolio

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - October 28, 2026 - Copper One Resources Corp. ("Copper One") (CSE: CEXY | OTCID: CEXYF | FSE: IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in two prominent European investment conferences: Market Bridge Live 2026, taking place November 4, 2026, in London, United Kingdom, and the Munich Mining Conference, scheduled for November 6–7, 2026, in Munich, Germany.
These events will provide Copper One with valuable opportunities to engage directly with European investors, institutional market participants, and members of the international mining and investment communities. The Company intends to highlight its growing North American copper exploration portfolio, with particular emphasis on its ongoing drilling program at the flagship Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project in Nevada and advancing exploration activities at the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project in British Columbia.
David Greenway, President and Chief Executive Officer of Copper One, stated: "We look forward to reconnecting with our existing shareholders and meeting new investors across the United Kingdom and European Union. With Phase 2 drilling underway at our flagship Majuba Hill Project in Nevada and exploration advancing at our Redonda Project in British Columbia, this is an exciting time for Copper One. These conferences provide an excellent opportunity to showcase our North American copper exploration portfolio, share our recent progress, and strengthen relationships with the European investment community."
Market Bridge Live 2026
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Date: November 4, 2026
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Venue: Saddlers' Hall, 40 Gutter Lane, London, United Kingdom
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Event information:https://thecse.com/event/market-bridge-live-2026/
Munich Mining Conference 2026
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Dates: November 6 and 7, 2026
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Venue: AMERON Hotel München, Am Ausbesserungswerk 8, 80939 Munich, Germany
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Event information:https://www.munich-mining-conference.com/conference-2026
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing high-potential copper, copper-silver-gold and copper-molybdenum projects to help meet global demand for critical metals used in electrification, AI infrastructure and data centres, renewable energy, defence and power-system modernization.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage porphyry copper project situated in an established mining jurisdiction with existing infrastructure, where ongoing exploration is focused on evaluating the scale and continuity of a copper-silver-gold mineralized system.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, located northeast of Campbell River in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The district-scale project comprises approximately 2,746.46 hectares (6,786 acres) across nine mineral claims and hosts a porphyry-style copper-molybdenum system within the Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for porphyry copper and skarn mineralization. Systematic exploration is continuing to evaluate the scale and continuity of the mineralized system.
In addition, Copper One holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The 4,736-hectare (11,704-acre) property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization prospective for copper, zinc, silver and gold, while also demonstrating potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Sport Project in Utah through its wholly owned subsidiary, Rooinek Mining Corp., expanding the Company's portfolio of North American copper exploration assets.
Copper One is advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration, modern geological modelling and disciplined technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, technical transparency and the disciplined advancement of critical-metals projects across North America.
All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on and X.com, and to subscribe for updates at https://copperone.com/.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
LIKE AND FOLLOW
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "may," "will," "could," "potential" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated participation in Market Bridge Live 2026 in London, United Kingdom, and the Munich Mining Conference in Munich, Germany; planned meetings and engagement with existing and prospective investors; efforts to expand investor awareness and strengthen relationships within the United Kingdom and European investment communities; the continuation and advancement of exploration activities across the Company's North American copper exploration portfolio; ongoing Phase 2 drilling at the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project in Nevada; future exploration activities at the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project in British Columbia; future technical studies and exploration results; and the Company's ability to secure sufficient financing to advance its exploration programs.
These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that the conferences will proceed as scheduled; that Company representatives will be able to attend and participate as planned; that investor meetings and engagement opportunities will be available; that required permits, equipment, qualified personnel, contractors and financing will remain available on acceptable terms; that exploration activities will proceed substantially as contemplated; and that market conditions will remain sufficiently favourable to support the Company's exploration and corporate development objectives.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include, without limitation, changes to conference schedules or the Company's ability to participate; the possibility that investor engagement activities may not result in increased market awareness, investment or financing opportunities; delays, modifications or interruptions to planned exploration programs; uncertainty regarding exploration results and geological interpretations; operational and technical challenges; equipment or personnel availability; permitting and environmental requirements; fluctuations in commodity prices and capital market conditions; the availability and cost of financing; and the inherent geological, operational and financial risks associated with mineral exploration and development. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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